A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Dulles International Airport (IAD)

With a surge of flyers hitting the skies, Eater has updated its guide to eating and drinking at Dulles International Airport. Travelers now have easy access to the airport via Metro’s shiny Silver Line expansion. The full list of open restaurants at Dulles can be found here.

Starting Thursday, September 7, Venture X cardholders get unlimited access to IAD’s shiny new Capital One Lounge (with the public able to enter for $65 per visit). Located past the airport’s PreCheck (between the East and West security checkpoints), all-day plates include shakshuka, goat cheese and spicy peach crostini, truffle corn pudding, and Thai shrimp curry bao, along with grab-and-go jarred salads, granola bowls, and fresh juices. A full-service coffee bar has La Colombe cold brew on tap, and espresso drinks and drip rely on beans from Virginia-based Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Company. Pre-Flight Helles Lager is brewed specially for the Capital One Lounge by Ashburn-based Lost Rhino Brewing Co.

A set of fresh fast-casual options are set to debut soon: Rusty Taco in Concourse D, which marks the nationwide tortilla chain’s first D.C. area location, Extreme Pita in Concourse A, and Cava in Concourse B (in the former Chipotle).

Familiar D.C. favorites making their way to the Loudoun County airport starting in 2024 include full-service editions of chef Fabio Trabocchi’s classy pasta parlor Sfoglina, Knead Hospitality + Design’s upscale American diner Gatsby, gourmet grocer Union Kitchen, and the Wharf’s Rappahannock Oyster Co.

To prepare for peak travel time, flyers can skip the line and order from airport restaurants via mobile phone and pick up their food and drink at the counter.

Dulles Standouts

Devils Backbone Tap Room: The beloved brewery out of Roseland, Virginia added a Dulles destination for pulled pork sandwiches, local beef burgers, and a fried chicken schnitzel sandwich, plus its popular brews on tap and by the can. (Gate C3)

Bistro Atelier: This 135-seat French bistro comes from Hakan Ilhan, the local restaurateur behind the forthcoming Il Piatto (formerly Mirabelle), Georgetown’s Brasserie Liberte, and Ottoman Taverna. Find fresh salads, burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast and brunch served all day. (Post-security, Concourse D)

&pizza: Homegrown favorite &pizza maintains a Dulles destination for quick-serve, custom pizzas with gluten-free dough and vegan cheese options. (Post-security, Concourse C)

Chef Geoff’s: Restaurateur Geoff Tracy has made a name for himself in D.C. with gourmet burgers, lots of bacon, and well-executed American food. This is his first airport venture. (Post-security, Concourse C)

Vino Volo Wine Room: Staff is well versed in helping customers pick pre-flight flights from local Virginia wineries. The chain wine bar also offers a compact menu of small bites and charcuterie. (Concourse B)

Main Terminal

A Quick Meal

Main Terminal/Baggage Claim

Dulles Gourmet Market: 24/7 operation serving snacks, sandwiches, salads to go, and candy (Pre-security, Lower Level)

Capitol Grounds Coffee: sandwiches, salads, snacks, and coffee (Pre-Security, Lower Level).

Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Pre-security, Lower Level).

Café Americana: bar, coffee, pizza, and other familiar favorites (Pre-Security, Lower Level).

bar, coffee, pizza, and other familiar favorites (Pre-Security, Lower Level). Dunkin’: doughnuts and coffee (Post-security, Z Gates)

Main Terminal: A Leisurely Meal

District ChopHouse serves burgers, steaks, and other casual dishes along with a full bar (Pre-Security, Ticketing Level)

Concourse A

A Quick Meal

Dunkin’: coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches (Post-security, Gate A23)

Smashburger: burgers and fries from the rapidly expanding chain (Post-security, Gate A4).

Jersey Mike's Subs: Freshly sliced hot and cold sandwiches daily (Post-security, Gate A4).

Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Post-security, Gate A5)

coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Post-security, Gate A5) Subway: sandwiches and wraps (post-security, Z Gates)

A Leisurely Meal

The Firkin & Fox: British-styled pub fare includes shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, salads, and burgers (Post-security, A3).

Concourse B

A Quick Meal

Capitol Grounds Coffee : a local, family-owned coffee shop with coffee, sandwiches, salads, and breakfast items. (Post-security, Gate B72)

Wendy's: Get cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, chili, and Frosties (Post-security, Gate B45)

Five Guys: great burgers and fries from a chain that started locally in Alexandria, Virginia. (Post-security, Gate B71)

DC-3 Hot Dogs: Specialty franks inspired by cities around the U.S. (Post-security, Gate B71)

Chick-fil-A : Chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. (Post-security, Gate B46)

Peet's Coffee: coffee, tea, pastries, and more. (Post-security, Gate B46)

Potbelly : Come for the sandwich, leave with the famous chocolate chip cookies. (Post-security, Gate B46)

: Come for the sandwich, leave with the famous chocolate chip cookies. (Post-security, Gate B46) &pizza (Gate B71)

A Leisurely Meal

The Washington Burgundy and Gold Club: The Washington Commanders-themed sports bar for NFL-obsessed flyers. (Post-security, Gate B73)

Bracket Room: Arlington’s quasi-celebrity-owned sports bar from Bachelorette contestant Chris Bukowski, which closed during the pandemic, maintains its outpost at the airport with dishes like lamb lollies and a watermelon caprese salad (Post-security, Gate B50)

Vino Volo Wine Room: small bites, sandwiches, charcuterie, and local wine flights (Post-security, Gate B63)

Carrabba's Italian Grill: familiar Italian fare (Post-security, Gate B41)

Concourse C

A Quick Meal

Auntie Anne’s: gourmet pretzels, hot dogs, dips, and lemonade (Post-security, Gate C9)

Au Bon Pain: sandwiches, salads, and baked goods (Post-security, Gate C14)

Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Post-security, Gate C7; Post-security, Gate C24)

&pizza: local quick-serve pizza favorite (Post-security, Gate C28)

Subway: sandwiches and wraps (Gate C2)

sandwiches and wraps (Gate C2) Be Right Burger: eatery with made-to-order burgers, featuring beef, turkey, or veggie patties (Post-security, Gate C14)

A Leisurely Meal

American Tap Room: cold beers and American classics (Gate C19)

Chef Geoff's: burgers and American fare from a local favorite (Post-security, Gate C14)

burgers and American fare from a local favorite (Post-security, Gate C14) Devils Backbone Tap Room: pulled pork sandwiches, a fried chicken schnitzel sandwich, and local brews on tap (Post-security, Gate C3)

Concourse D

A Quick Meal

Chick-fil-A: chicken sandwiches (Post-security, Gate D7)

chicken sandwiches (Post-security, Gate D7) Dulles Gourmet Market: This food vendor has added seating as well as beer and wine to its catalog. (Post-security, Gate D5)

Dunkin': coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches (Post-security, Gates D5 and D23)

Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Post-security, Gate D16)

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: custom sandwiches and milkshakes (Post-security, Gate D14)

custom sandwiches and milkshakes (Post-security, Gate D14) Wow Bao: dumplings, potstickers, bao buns, and rice bowls (Gate D18)