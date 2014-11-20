A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Dulles International Airport (IAD)

With a surge of flyers back to the skies this Memorial Day weekend, Eater has updated its guide to eating and drinking at Dulles International Airport. The full list of open restaurants at Dulles can be found here.

New for summer travels is the arrival of Devils Backbone Tap Room. The beloved brewery out of Roseland, Virginia adds a Dulles destination for pulled pork sandwiches, local beef burgers, and a fried chicken schnitzel sandwich. The tap room, located near Gate C3, also offers its popular brews on tap and by the can.

Meanwhile, Dulles recently bid adieu to a celebrity chef with the loss of both The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck and The Chef’s Table by Wolfgang Puck (Gate A22, C3) and a Pizza Hut (Gate D19).

Dulles Standouts

Bistro Atelier: This 135-seat French bistro comes from Hakan Ilhan, the local restaurateur behind the forthcoming Il Piatto (formerly Mirabelle), Georgetown’s Brasserie Liberte, and Ottoman Taverna. Find fresh salads, burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast and brunch served all day. (Post-security, Concourse D)

&pizza: Homegrown favorite &pizza, which just closed an outpost at another transit hub (Union Station), maintains a Dulles destination for quick-serve, custom pizzas with gluten-free dough and vegan cheese options. (Post-security, Concourse C).

Chef Geoff’s: Restaurateur Geoff Tracy has made a name for himself in D.C. with gourmet burgers, lots of bacon, and well-executed American food. This is his first airport venture. (Post-security, Concourse C).

Vino Volo Wine Room: Staff is well versed in helping customers pick pre-flight flights from local Virginia wineries. The chain wine bar also offers a compact menu of small bites and charcuterie. (Concourse B)

Main Terminal

A Quick Meal

Main Terminal/Baggage Claim

Dulles Gourmet Market: 24/7 operation serving snacks, sandwiches, salads to go, and candy (Pre-security, Lower Level)

Capitol Grounds Coffee: sandwiches, salads, snacks, and coffee (Pre-Security, Lower Level).

Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Pre-security, Lower Level).

Café Americana: bar, coffee, pizza, and other familiar favorites (Pre-Security, Lower Level).

Dunkin': doughnuts and coffee (Post-security, Z Gates)

Main Terminal: A Leisurely Meal

District ChopHouse serves burgers, steaks, and other casual dishes along with a full bar (Pre-Security, Ticketing Level)

Concourse A

A Quick Meal

Dunkin’: coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches (Post-security, Gate A23)

Smashburger: burgers and fries from the rapidly expanding chain (Post-security, Gate A4).

burgers and fries from the rapidly expanding chain (Post-security, Gate A4). Jersey Mike’s Subs: Freshly sliced hot and cold sandwiches daily (Post-security, Gate A4).

Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Post-security, Gate A5)

Subway: sandwiches and wraps (post-security, Z Gates)

A Leisurely Meal

The Firkin & Fox: British-styled pub fare includes shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, salads, and burgers (Post-security, A3).

Concourse B

A Quick Meal

Capitol Grounds Coffee : a local, family-owned coffee shop with coffee, sandwiches, salads, and breakfast items. (Post-security, Gate B72)

Wendy's: Get cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, chili, and Frosties (Post-security, Gate B45)

Five Guys: great burgers and fries from a chain that started locally in Alexandria, Virginia. (Post-security, Gate B71)

DC-3 Hot Dogs: Specialty franks inspired by cities around the U.S. (Post-security, Gate B71)

Chick-fil-A: Chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. (Post-security, Gate B46)

Peet's Coffee: coffee, tea, pastries, and more. (Post-security, Gate B46)

Potbelly: Come for the sandwich, leave with the famous chocolate chip cookies. (Post-security, Gate B46)

A Leisurely Meal

The Washington Burgundy and Gold Club: the Washington Commanders-themed sports bar for NFL-obsessed flyers. (Post-security, Gate B73)

Bracket Room: Arlington’s quasi-celebrity-owned sports bar from Bachelorette contestant Chris Bukowski, which closed during the pandemic, maintains its outpost at the airport with dishes like lamb lollies and a watermelon caprese salad (Post-security, Gate B50)

Vino Volo Wine Room: small bites, sandwiches, charcuterie, and local wine flights (Post-security, Gate B63)

Carrabba's Italian Grill: familiar Italian fare (Post-security, Gate B41)

Concourse C

A Quick Meal

Auntie Anne’s: gourmet pretzels, hot dogs, dips, and lemonade (Post-security, Gate C9)

gourmet pretzels, hot dogs, dips, and lemonade (Post-security, Gate C9) Au Bon Pain: sandwiches, salads, and baked goods (Post-security, Gate C14)

Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Post-security, Gate C7; Post-security, Gate C24)

&pizza: local quick-serve pizza favorite (Post-security, Gate C28)

Subway: sandwiches and wraps (Gate C2)

Be Right Burger: eatery with made-to-order burgers, featuring beef, turkey, or veggie patties (Post-security, Gate C14)

A Leisurely Meal

American Tap Room: cold beers and American classics (Gate C19)

Chef Geoff's: burgers and American fare from a local favorite (Post-security, Gate C14)

burgers and American fare from a local favorite (Post-security, Gate C14) Devils Backbone Tap Room: pulled pork sandwiches, a fried chicken schnitzel sandwich, and local brews on tap (Post-security, Gate C3)

Concourse D

A Quick Meal