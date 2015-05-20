A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Reagan National Airport (DCA)

With a surge of travelers navigating the skies this Thanksgiving Day weekend, Reagan National Airport has plenty of places to fuel up before a flight. The full list of open restaurants at Reagan can be found here.

The newest options at the airport include Vino Volo at National Hall — a wine bar specializing in Virginia-made wines and flights (with another location at Dulles) — and Dunkin’ Donuts (Gate B). Meanwhile, DCA lost a handful of concessions over the past few months; longtime fixture Lebanese Taverna, sports bar Bracket Room, and Green Beans Coffee are now closed. In the second quarter of 2024, look for the long-awaited arrival of Capital One Landing with a food and beverage program designed by José Andrés Group. The pre-boarding oasis at DCA, sized 5,400 square feet, will sit post-security in Terminal B (at the intersection of National Hall and Concourse D).

The airports authority is now referring to areas of DCA by gates (not terminals). A 14-gate, 230,000-square-foot Concourse E that serves American Airlines flights debuted in 2021 (Gates 46-59) and has since welcomed Wolfgang Puck Bar + Bites, Peet’s Coffee, fast-casual Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, Timber Pizza Company, and Elevation Burger. DCA is also now home to national chain P.F. Chang’s, which landed at Concourse E in March with familiar favorites like spicy chicken, Mongolian beef, and lettuce wraps.

DCA flyers can soon look forward to several new dining attractions. That includes Starbucks (Concourse D) this month and D.C. burger bar Lucky Buns, opening in the now-closed Qdoba space) in late November. Future (previously announced) options include burritos from NYC import Dos Toros Taqueria; ales and lagers from Ivy City’s solar-powered Atlas Brew Works; and caffeinated drinks from D.C.-wide chain Compass Coffee and Baltimore’s small-batch roaster Zeke’s Coffee.

To prepare for peak travel time, travelers can now skip the line and order from airport restaurants via mobile phone and pick up food and drink at the counter.

Best Local Bets

Timber Pizza Co.: The acclaimed pie shop and food truck from Daniela Moreira and Andrew Dana (Call Your Mother) is open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night orders to cater to red-eye flyers. A menu of made-to-order, 10-inch personal pies feature its most popular red, green and white options. There’s also freshly made breakfast biscuits. (Concourse E, Gate E51)

Elevation Burger: Founded in 2002, the health-conscious patty pioneer known for its grass-fed burgers and olive oil-cooked fries also sends out ice cream shakes, cage-free chicken sandwiches, onion rings battered in gluten-free breading, and meat-free proteins. (Gate E50, post-security)

Ben’s Chili Bowl: Now tourists don’t even need to leave the airport to try D.C.’s iconic half-smokes. (Post-security, National Hall)

Reservoir: This sit-down spot from restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier is inspired by French bistros. Find Provençal-style cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. (Post-security, Gates 1-9)

Cava Mezze Grill: This homegrown Mediterranean chain offers build-your-own breakfast and lunch bowls, pitas, and Compass Coffees. (Post-security, Gates 10-22).

EL Centro D.F.: Restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s extension of his Mexican brand, which recently called it quits on 14th Street NW, imports margaritas, guacamole, tacos, salads, and desserts, as well as breakfast, into the airport. (Post-security, Gates 23-34).

Quick Meal Picks

Wow Bao: Dumpling fans can head to this steamed buns stand. Wow also serves soup and fields vegetarian options. (Post-security, Gates 23-34)

&pizza: D.C.’s burgeoning cooked-to-order pizza maker is fast and consistent. (Post-security, Gates 35-45)

Taylor Gourmet: The Reagan airport version is a licensed business and independent from the revived chain. There are breakfast hoagies for early travelers. (Post-security, Gates 23-34)

Chick-fil-A: This national favorite features chicken sandwiches with its famed Chick-fil-A sauce. (National Hall)

Five Guys: Locally grown burger chain Five Guys features delicious burgers and nostalgic shakes. (Gates 35-45)

Big Bowl: This made-to-order eatery serves fresh Thai and Chinese cuisine. (Gates 23-34)

Leisurely Meal Picks

P.F. Chang’s: The 5,800-square-foot Asian restaurant brings the travel hub its lineup of familiar favorites like spicy chicken, Mongolian beef, and lettuce wraps. This airport location joins the six other P.F. Chang’s locations across the D.C. area. (Concourse E, Gates 46-59)

Wolfgang Puck’s Bar & Bites: This sleek restaurant in the new concourse from none other than famed chef Wolfgang Puck features delicious small bites and Mediterranean-style meals. Favorites include the seven spice tenderloin skewers, marinated spanish olives, and spiced lamb kofta.

Page: Celebrity chef Carla Hall lends her expertise in Southern cooking to this airport restaurant. Find items like biscuits, pimiento cheese, crab soup, and more. (Post-security, Gates 1-9)

Grille District: This grill sells American staples like salads, burgers — along with the Impossible Burger patties taking the country by storm — local spirits, and beers. (Post-security, Gates 10-22)

Legal Sea Foods: This two-story outpost of the Boston-based chain features 1960s designs with a nod to modern convenience (aka power outlets placed everywhere). While charging up your phone, hit the raw bar or order New England clam chowder, a lobster roll, or a tuna burger. (Post-security, National Hall)

Matsutake Sushi: This Japanese restaurant specializes in made-to-order sushi rolls and Japanese cuisine like teriyaki dishes, tempura, fried rice, and noodles. (Post-security, National Hall)

American Tap Room: Diners can start out the day with a beer and fried chicken waffles, followed by Bavarian pretzels, Maryland crab soup, wings, and steak sandwiches. (Post-security, Gates 23 – 34)

Kapnos Taverna: Serves classic and coastal-inspired Greek dishes, including favorites from the Greek Islands along with tastes from other regions known for their fine local products. (Gates 35-45)

Here’s a full list of dining options at DCA:

Post-security (now National Hall)

Ben’s Chili Bowl

Vino Volo

Chick-fil-A

Dunkin’ Donuts

Legal Sea Foods

Matsutake Sushi

Starbucks

Terminal A (now Gate 1-9)

Boar’s Head Delicatessen

(2) Cibo Walk-Through Markets

Cibo Express

Custom Burger

District Bar

Dunkin’ Donuts

Page

Reservoir

Tagliare

Terminal B (now Gates 10-22)

Green Bean’s Coffee

Cava Mezze Grill

Great American Bagel Bakery

Grille District

Lickety Split

Starbucks

Sip, Munch N More

Terminal B/C (now Gates 23 – 34)

Big Bowl

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Express

El Centro, D.F.

Magic Pan

Say Si Bon

Smashburger

Taylor Gourmet

U Street Pub

Terminal C (now Gates 35 – 45)

&pizza

American Tap Room

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts Express

Five Guys

Georgetown Gourmet Market

Kapnos Taverna

Say Si Bon

Washington Pour Bar

Wow Bao

New Concourse (Gates 46-59)

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

Peet’s Coffee

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Bites

Timber Pizza Co.

Elevation Burger