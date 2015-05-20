A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Reagan National Airport (DCA)

With a surge of travelers navigating the skies this Memorial Day weekend, Reagan National Airport has plenty of places to fuel up before a flight. The full list of open restaurants at Reagan can be found here.

The airports authority is now referring to areas of DCA by gates (not terminals). A 14-gate, 230,000-square-foot concourse that serves American Airlines flights debuted last spring (Gates 46-59) and has since welcomed Wolfgang Puck Bar + Bites, Peet’s Coffee, and fast-casual Mezeh Mediterranean Grill. Local favorites Timber Pizza Company and Elevation Burger are both slated to open this summer, while national chain P.F. Chang’s has plans for a late 2022 debut.

Best Local Bets

Ben’s Chili Bowl: Now tourists don’t even need to leave the airport to try D.C.’s iconic half-smokes. (Post-security, National Hall)

Reservoir: This sit-down spot from restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier is inspired by French bistros. Find Provençal-style cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. (Post-security, Gates 1-9)

Cava Mezze Grill: This homegrown Mediterranean chain offers build-your-own breakfast and lunch bowls, pitas, and Compass Coffees. (Post-security, Gates 10-22).

EL Centro D.F.: Restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s extension of his Mexican brand, which recently called it quits on 14th Street NW, imports margaritas, guacamole, tacos, salads, and desserts, as well as breakfast, into the airport. (Post-security, Gates 23-34).

Quick Meal Picks

Wow Bao: Dumpling fans can head to this steamed buns stand. Wow also serves soup and fields vegetarian options. (Post-security, Gates 23-34)

&pizza: D.C.’s burgeoning cooked-to-order pizza maker is fast and consistent. (Post-security, Gates 35-45)

Taylor Gourmet: The Reagan airport version is a licensed business and independent from the revived chain. There are breakfast hoagies for early travelers. (Post-security, Gates 23-34)

Chick-fil-A: This national favorite features chicken sandwiches with its famed Chick-fil-A sauce. (National Hall)

Five Guys: Locally grown burger chain Five Guys features delicious burgers and nostalgic shakes. (Gates 35-45)

Big Bowl: This made-to-order eatery serves fresh Thai and Chinese cuisine. (Gates 23-34)

Leisurely Meal Picks

Wolfgang Puck’s Bar & Bites: This sleek restaurant in the new concourse from none other than famed chef Wolfgang Puck features delicious small bites and Mediterranean-style meals. Favorites include the seven spice tenderloin skewers, marinated spanish olives, and spiced lamb kofta.

Page: Celebrity chef Carla Hall lends her expertise in Southern cooking to this airport restaurant. Find items like biscuits, pimiento cheese, crab soup, and more. (Post-security, Gates 1-9).

Grille District: This grill sells American staples like salads, burgers — along with the Impossible Burger patties taking the country by storm — local spirits, and beers. (Post-security, Gates 10-22).

Bracket Room: Billing itself as a classy sports bar and lounge, expect substantial eats (huevos rancheros tacos, chicken and waffles) while scanning highlights from the big game. (Post-security, Gates 23-34).

Legal Sea Foods: This two-story outpost of the Boston-based chain features 1960s designs with a nod to modern convenience (aka power outlets placed everywhere). While charging up your phone, hit the raw bar or order New England clam chowder, a lobster roll, or a tuna burger. (Post-security, National Hall).

Matsutake Sushi: This Japanese restaurant specializes in made-to-order sushi rolls and Japanese cuisine like teriyaki dishes, tempura, fried rice, and noodles. (Post-security, National Hall).

American Tap Room: Diners can start out the day with a beer and fried chicken waffles, followed by Bavarian pretzels, Maryland crab soup, wings, and steak sandwiches. (Post-security, Gates 23 – 34).

Kapnos Taverna: Serves classic and coastal-inspired Greek dishes, including favorites from the Greek Islands along with tastes from other regions known for their fine local products. (Gates 35-45)

Here’s a full list of dining options at DCA:

Post-security (now National Hall)

Ben’s Chili Bowl

Chick-fil-A

Dunkin’ Donuts

Legal Sea Foods

Matsutake Sushi

Qdoba

Starbucks

Terminal A (now Gate 1-9)

Boar’s Head Delicatessen

(2) Cibo Walk-Through Markets

Cibo Express

Custom Burger

District Bar

Dunkin’ Donuts

Page

Reservoir

Tagliare

Terminal B (now Gates 10-22)

Bracket Room

Green Bean’s Coffee

Cava Mezze Grill

Great American Bagel Bakery

Grille District

Lickety Split

Starbucks

Sip, Munch N More

Terminal B/C (now Gates 23 – 34)

Big Bowl

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Express

El Centro, D.F.

Lebanese Taverna

Magic Pan

Say Si Bon

Smashburger

Taylor Gourmet

U Street Pub

Terminal C (now Gates 35 – 45)

&pizza

American Tap Room

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts Express

Five Guys

Georgetown Gourmet Market

Kapnos Taverna

Say Si Bon

Washington Pour Bar

Wow Bao

New Concourse (Gates 46-59)