A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)

With travel back in full swing this holiday season, Eater has updated its guide to eating and drinking at Baltimore-Washington International Airport to reflect which restaurants are open in each terminal. For a regularly updated list, go here.
Last year, BWI completed a 55,000-square-foot, $48 million extension to Concourse A serving Southwest Airlines. Newer restaurants in the mix include the first airport location of local favorite Miss Shirley’s Café and a second R&R Seafood Bar, for a taste of Maryland blue crab and freshly shucked oysters.
The airport also maintains a pair of outposts from homegrown chain Ledo Pizza, bringing BWI travelers reliable square pies, calzones, soups, and subs (Main Terminal, pre-security and Concourse B). The pizzeria debuted in February 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 ravaged the travel industry.
Last fall, BWI added a new mobile meal delivery service that lets passengers order pickup or get food sent straight to their gates.
BWI's Five Standouts
1) Miss Shirley’s Café: This family-owned Maryland staple with locations in Baltimore and Annapolis specializes in Southern food. (Gate A13)
2) Flying Dog Tap House: This bar sells drafts from its parent brewery in Frederick, Maryland, along with creative comfort food. Choose from a rotating selection of beers from the state’s largest craft brewery along with bites like Roseda beef sliders, mac and cheese, or Snake Dog IPA beer-battered shrimp with Old Bay-spiked remoulade. (Concourse A/B)
3) R&R Seafood Bar: This restaurant comes from the owners of Obrycki's, who invested over $1 million into the project. Besides the raw bar, R&R serves everything from crab cakes to kettle bowls and the house drink, a crabby bloody mary. (Concourse A, D/E)
4) Nalley Fresh: The homegrown chain offers build-your-own bowls, salads, and wraps, with lots of vegan and and vegetarian personalized options. (A/B Food Court)
5) Harbor Grille: Steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads, and regional favorites, with craft beers, wine, and cocktails. (Gate C8)
Main Terminal
A Quick Meal
-
Dunkin’ Donuts: coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, 24/7 (behind American Airlines ticketing counter near Observation Gallery)
- Ledo Pizza: Along with pies, this location also serves ice cream sandwiches and gelato pops from Cream Cruiser (behind American Airlines ticketing counter near Observation Gallery)
- Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (in hallway behind The UPS Store, near Concourse C exit)
- Starbucks (near Baggage Claim Belt #1)
A Leisurely Meal
- Sir Veza’s: A full-service restaurant with street tacos, a “SirNoran” dog, and lots of beer and micheladas.
- Sky Azure: Tapas, craft cocktails, beers (Observation Gallery)
- DuClaw Brewing Company: Bel Air, Maryland’s popular brewery pours seasonal specials to go along with burgers, seafood, crab cakes, soups and salads. (Pre-security near Concourse B)
Concourse A
A Quick Meal
- Auntie Anne’s/Cinnabon: those famous pretzels and tasty treats (Gate A7)
- Boar’s Head: a grab-and-go store with sandwiches, salads, wraps and bottled beverages (Gate A7)
- Gachi Sushi: fresh high-end sushi (Gate A8)
- Green Beans Coffee: coffee and baked goods (Gate A7)
- Potbelly Sandwich Works: sandwiches, salads, ice cream (Gate A8)
- Tony & Benny’s New York Style Pizza: pasta, pizza, stromboli, salads (Gate A8)
A Leisurely Meal
- Miss Shirley’s Café: a family-owned Maryland staple with specialties rooted in Southern-inspired fare (Gate A13)
- R&R Seafood Bar: A fan favorite specializing in fresh Chesapeake Bay regional seafood (Gate A12)
- Vino Volo Wine Bar: Vino Volo has a small menu of gourmet bites, sandwiches, charcuterie and more (Gate A7)
A/B Food Court
A Quick Meal
- Arby’s: a fast food staple with roast beef sandwiches, deli sandwiches, salads, shakes
- Chick-Fil-A: Those famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries
- Chipotle: fast-casual Mexican, and one of the only chains to offer breakfast
- Jamba Juice: blended beverages, juices, light snacks
- LeeAnn Chin: Fast-casual Asian food
- Mayorga Coffee: a local coffee roaster
- McDonald’s: 24/7 burger, fries, and chicken nuggets
- Pinkberry: frozen yogurt with a cult following
- Nalley Fresh: Maryland-based chain offering salads, wraps and bowls, including many vegetarian and vegan options
A Leisurely Meal
- Flying Dog Tap House: Beer from the Frederick brewery and pub fare
- Martini Bar: cozy place for passengers to relax and enjoy a drink, food and TV
- Silver Diner: a Maryland-based diner chain that’s big on locally sourced ingredients
Concourse B
A Quick Meal
- Auntie Anne’s: those famous pretzels (Gate B1)
- BGR - The Burger Joint: Local burgers and side dishes (Gate B3)
- DC-3 Hot Dogs: Local hot dog stand with vintage flair; also serve breakfast (Gate B3)
- Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins: coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream (Gate B10)
- Farmer’s Market: Stocked with produce, fruit, and vegetables along with an array of grab-and-go sandwiches and salads (Gate B5)
- Gachi Sushi: fresh high-end sushi (Gate B3)
- Ledo Pizza (Gate B5)
- Starbucks: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Gate B6)
- Subway: custom sandwiches (Gate B3)
A Leisurely Meal
- Obrycki’s Restaurant & Bar: all things crab — from crab cakes to soft-shells and crab soup, plus other bar-friendly dishes (Gate B9)
- Zona Cocina: Offers Mexican food including house-made salsas, fajitas and, of course, margaritas (Gate B4)
Concourse C
A Quick Meal
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: sandwiches, bagels, breakfast items (Gate C5)
- Potbelly Sandwich Works: sandwiches, salads, ice cream (Gate C9)
A Leisurely Meal
- The Firkin & Flyer: traditional British pub grub (B/C Connector, near Gate C2)
- Harbor Grille: Steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads, and regional favorites, with craft beers, wine, and cocktails (Gate C8)
Concourse D
A Quick Meal
- Auntie Anne’s: those famous pretzels (Gate D21)
- Dunkin’ Donuts: donuts and coffee (Gate D10)
- Market Express: sandwiches and salads to go (Gate D7)
- La Cocina Mexicana: enjoy a taco while catching a game (Gate D22)
- McDonald’s: the burger and fries you know so well (Gate D21)
- Nature’s Kitchen Fresh Cafe: juices, salads, sandwiches, soups, wraps (Gate D21)
- Quizno’s: toasted sub sandwiches, salads (Gate D21)
- Smoothie King (Gate D21)
- Starbucks (D/E Connector, near Gate D1)
A Leisurely Meal
- Brix & Vine Wine Bar: this tasting room has entrees from light salads to steak sandwiches (Gate D26)
- The Club BWI: a fancy passenger lounge serving drinks and snacks; a $40 daily membership is required for access (Gate D10)
-
The Greene Turtle: This sports bar offers pub food like burgers, soups, sandwiches, steak and crab cakes, and was recently renovated (Gate D8)
- Phillips Seafood Express: Get the chain’s famous Maryland crab cakes and more seafood entrees (Gate D12)
- R&R Seafood Bar: Find raw oysters, crab cakes, Crabby marys, and more Maryland treats from the owners of Obrycki’s (D/E Connector, near Gate D1)
Concourse E
A Leisurely Meal
- Passports Bar & Grill: Burgers, salads, sandwiches, and a full bar (Gate E1)
