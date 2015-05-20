A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)

With travel in full swing this Thanksgiving Day weekend, Eater has updated its guide to eating and drinking at Baltimore-Washington International Airport to reflect which restaurants are open in each terminal. For a regularly updated list, go here.

Over 50 dining options located throughout the terminals and concourses vary from nationwide favorites to locally owned establishments. Last fall BWI welcomed a pair of fresh arrivals: Rita’s Italian Ice, which marks the dessert chain’s first locale inside an airport, and Southern staple Brothers BBQ Pitstop. In 2021, BWI completed a 55,000-square-foot, $48 million extension to Concourse A serving Southwest Airlines. Restaurants in the mix include the first airport location of local favorite Miss Shirley’s Café and a second R&R Seafood Bar, for a taste of Maryland blue crab and freshly shucked oysters. Patrons order pickup or get food or drink delivered right to their gate via a mobile meal service. Meanwhile, local stand DC-3 Hot Dogs (Gate B) recently closed.

Fun fact: BWI offers street vs. premium pricing at all of its dining establishments, which isn’t something all U.S. airports can say. For overnight travelers, there’s two 24/7 options: McDonald’s (A/B Food Court) and Dunkin’ Donuts (main terminal).

BWI Standouts

Miss Shirley’s Café: This family-owned Maryland staple with locations in Baltimore and Annapolis specializes in Southern food. (Gate A13)

Flying Dog Tap House: This bar sells drafts from its parent brewery in Frederick, Maryland, along with creative comfort food. Choose from a rotating selection of beers from the state’s largest craft brewery along with bites like Roseda beef sliders, mac and cheese, or Snake Dog IPA beer-battered shrimp with Old Bay-spiked remoulade. (Concourse A/B)

R&R Seafood Bar: This restaurant comes from the owners of Obrycki's, who invested over $1 million into the project. Besides the raw bar, R&R serves everything from crab cakes to kettle bowls and the house drink, a crabby bloody mary. (Concourse A, D/E)

Nalley Fresh: The homegrown chain offers build-your-own bowls, salads, and wraps, with lots of vegan and and vegetarian personalized options. (A/B Food Court)

Harbor Grille: Steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads, and regional favorites, with craft beers, wine, and cocktails. (Gate C8)

Ledo Pizza: The homegrown chain brings BWI travelers reliable square pies, calzones, soups, and subs from a pair of outposts. (Main Terminal, pre-security and Concourse B)

Main Terminal

A Quick Meal

Brother’s BBQ Pitstop: The third-generation family business born in Nashville offers an array of smoked meats, Southern homestyle favorites like barbecue sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread, and desserts. All items are locally made in Baltimore, where owner Sandra Long is originally from.

The third-generation family business born in Nashville offers an array of smoked meats, Southern homestyle favorites like barbecue sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread, and desserts. All items are locally made in Baltimore, where owner Sandra Long is originally from. Dunkin’ Donuts : coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, 24/7 (behind American Airlines ticketing counter near Observation Gallery)

: coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, 24/7 (behind American Airlines ticketing counter near Observation Gallery) Ledo Pizza : Along with pies, this location also serves ice cream sandwiches and gelato pops from Cream Cruiser (behind American Airlines ticketing counter near Observation Gallery)

: Along with pies, this location also serves ice cream sandwiches and gelato pops from Cream Cruiser (behind American Airlines ticketing counter near Observation Gallery) Starbucks : coffee, pastries, sandwiches (in hallway behind The UPS Store, near Concourse C exit)

: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (in hallway behind The UPS Store, near Concourse C exit) Starbucks (near Baggage Claim Belt #1)

A Leisurely Meal

Sir Veza’s: A full-service restaurant with street tacos, a “SirNoran” dog, and lots of beer and micheladas. (Concourse D)

A full-service restaurant with street tacos, a “SirNoran” dog, and lots of beer and micheladas. (Concourse D) Sky Azure: Tapas, craft cocktails, beers (Observation Gallery)

Tapas, craft cocktails, beers (Observation Gallery)

Concourse A

A Quick Meal

Auntie Anne’s/Cinnabon : those famous pretzels and tasty treats (Gate A7)

: those famous pretzels and tasty treats (Gate A7) Boar’s Head : a grab-and-go store with sandwiches, salads, wraps and bottled beverages (Gate A7)

: a grab-and-go store with sandwiches, salads, wraps and bottled beverages (Gate A7) Gachi Sushi: fresh high-end sushi (Gate A8)

fresh high-end sushi (Gate A8) Green Beans Coffee : coffee and baked goods (Gate A5)

: coffee and baked goods (Gate A5) Potbelly Sandwich Works : sandwiches, salads, ice cream (Gate A8)

: sandwiches, salads, ice cream (Gate A8) Tony & Benny’s New York Style Pizza: pasta, pizza, stromboli, salads (Gate A8)

A Leisurely Meal

Miss Shirley’s Café : a family-owned Maryland staple with specialties rooted in Southern-inspired fare (Gate A13)

: a family-owned Maryland staple with specialties rooted in Southern-inspired fare (Gate A13) R&R Seafood Bar : A fan favorite specializing in fresh Chesapeake Bay regional seafood (Gate A12)

: A fan favorite specializing in fresh Chesapeake Bay regional seafood (Gate A12) Vino Volo Wine Bar: Vino Volo has a small menu of gourmet bites, sandwiches, charcuterie and more (Gate A7)

A/B Food Court

A Quick Meal

Arby’s : a fast food staple with roast beef sandwiches, deli sandwiches, salads, shakes

: a fast food staple with roast beef sandwiches, deli sandwiches, salads, shakes Chick-Fil-A : Those famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries

: Those famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries Chipotle : fast-casual Mexican, and one of the only chains to offer breakfast

: fast-casual Mexican, and one of the only chains to offer breakfast Jamba Juice : blended beverages, juices, light snacks

: blended beverages, juices, light snacks LeeAnn Chin: Fast-casual Asian food

Fast-casual Asian food Mayorga Coffee: a local coffee roaster

a local coffee roaster McDonald’s : 24/7 burger, fries, and chicken nuggets

: 24/7 burger, fries, and chicken nuggets Pinkberry: frozen yogurt with a cult following

frozen yogurt with a cult following Nalley Fresh: Maryland-based chain offering salads, wraps and bowls, including many vegetarian and vegan options

A Leisurely Meal

Flying Dog Tap House: Beer from the Frederick brewery and pub fare

Beer from the Frederick brewery and pub fare Martini Bar : cozy place for passengers to relax and enjoy a drink, food and TV

: cozy place for passengers to relax and enjoy a drink, food and TV Silver Diner: a Maryland-based diner chain that’s big on locally sourced ingredients

Concourse B

A Quick Meal

Auntie Anne’s : those famous pretzels (Gate B1)

: those famous pretzels (Gate B1) BGR - The Burger Joint: Local burgers and side dishes (Gate B3)

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins : coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream (Gate B10)

: coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream (Gate B10) Farmer’s Market : Stocked with produce, fruit, and vegetables along with an array of grab-and-go sandwiches and salads (Gate B5)

: Stocked with produce, fruit, and vegetables along with an array of grab-and-go sandwiches and salads (Gate B5) Gachi Sushi: fresh high-end sushi (Gate B3)

fresh high-end sushi (Gate B3) Ledo Pizza (Gate B5)

(Gate B5) Starbucks : coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Gate B6)

: coffee, pastries, sandwiches (Gate B6) Subway: custom sandwiches (Gate B3)

A Leisurely Meal

Obrycki’s Restaurant & Bar: all things crab — from crab cakes to soft-shells and crab soup, plus other bar-friendly dishes (Gate B9)

all things crab — from crab cakes to soft-shells and crab soup, plus other bar-friendly dishes (Gate B9) Zona Cocina: Offers Mexican food including house-made salsas, fajitas and, of course, margaritas (Gate B4)

Concourse C

A Quick Meal

Rita’s Italian Ice: Around since 1984, the popular East Coast sweets shop brings its Italian ices and frozen custards to an airport for the first time. Baked goods are also available. (Gate C1)

Around since 1984, the popular East Coast sweets shop brings its Italian ices and frozen custards to an airport for the first time. Baked goods are also available. (Gate C1) Einstein Bros. Bagels : sandwiches, bagels, breakfast items (Gate C5)

: sandwiches, bagels, breakfast items (Gate C5) Potbelly Sandwich Works: sandwiches, salads, ice cream (Gate C9)

A Leisurely Meal

The Firkin & Flyer: traditional British pub grub (B/C Connector, near Gate C2)

traditional British pub grub (B/C Connector, near Gate C2) Harbor Grille: Steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads, and regional favorites, with craft beers, wine, and cocktails (Gate C8)

Concourse D

A Quick Meal

Auntie Anne’s : those famous pretzels (Gate D21)

: those famous pretzels (Gate D21) Dunkin’ Donuts : donuts and coffee (Gate D10)

: donuts and coffee (Gate D10) Market Express : sandwiches and salads to go (Gate D7)

: sandwiches and salads to go (Gate D7) La Cocina Mexicana: enjoy a taco while catching a game (Gate D22)

enjoy a taco while catching a game (Gate D22) McDonald’s: the burger and fries you know so well (Gate D21)

the burger and fries you know so well (Gate D21) Nature’s Kitchen Fresh Cafe : juices, salads, sandwiches, soups, wraps (Gate D21)

: juices, salads, sandwiches, soups, wraps (Gate D21) Quizno’s : toasted sub sandwiches, salads (Gate D21)

: toasted sub sandwiches, salads (Gate D21) Smoothie King (Gate D21)

(Gate D21) Starbucks (D/E Connector, near Gate D1)

A Leisurely Meal

Brix & Vine Wine Bar: this tasting room has entrees from light salads to steak sandwiches (Gate D26)

The Greene Turtle: This sports bar offers pub food like burgers, soups, sandwiches, steak and crab cakes, and was recently renovated (Gate D8)

This sports bar offers pub food like burgers, soups, sandwiches, steak and crab cakes, and was recently renovated (Gate D8) Phillips Seafood Express: Get the chain’s famous Maryland crab cakes and more seafood entrees (Gate D12)

Get the chain’s famous Maryland crab cakes and more seafood entrees (Gate D12) R&R Seafood Bar: Find raw oysters, crab cakes, Crabby marys, and more Maryland treats from the owners of Obrycki’s (D/E Connector, near Gate D1)

Concourse E

A Leisurely Meal