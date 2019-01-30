How to Pitch Stories to Eater D.C.

Eater DC is a D.C.-based site reporting on restaurant news, openings, food and drink trends, and the overall business of restaurants throughout D.C. and its surrounding suburbs. It is part of the Eater network and under the Vox Media umbrella, based out of New York City.

We’re seeking writers with extensive knowledge of the diverse and exciting area dining scene to contribute individual stories on a freelance basis. Eater DC accepts pitches on the following: local restaurant and dining news, neighborhood maps and guides, reported features on area establishments, chefs, dining trends, etc.

If you’re serious about getting started, include up to three pitches that you think would work for the site. Send a brief email to Eater DC’s editor tierney@eater.com or dc@eater.com with the subject line “Pitch” and include a brief description of the story and why it’s relevant to the D.C. dining scene and Eater DC’s readership.

Feel free to include a little bit about yourself, any relevant professional experience, and a previous writing sample or two. Links to a personal website and social media profiles are helpful. Social media savvy and photography skills are an added bonus.

Note: Eater DC receives several pitches a week and does try to respond to each. However, if we do not respond within a month, please resubmit.