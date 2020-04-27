Pop-ups are in full swing around D.C., and this curated guide includes everything longer-term pop-ups and one-off events.

The Details: Just in time for Valentine’s Day miracles, Georgetown’s tiny temple to the glossy, painted bonbon, Petite Soeur, is throwing open its doors with a “bonbons and bouquets” pop-up. Little Acre Flowers will be on hand with colorful, locally sources bouquets as the lauded confectionary makes its highly anticipated debut with a brick-and-mortar.

Where: 1332 Wisconsin Avenue NW

When: Saturday, February 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: It’s a girls’ night out at Last Call with DJ LexisLane spinning the best ‘80s dance tunes as visitors sip on tequila sunrise and blue Hawaiian cocktails in their best shoulder pads, blue eyeshadow, checkered Vans, and hair spray.

Where: Last Call, 1301-A 4th Street NW

When: Starts at 8:30 p.m. on February 14.

Details: Wunder Garten morphs into a cozy, kitschy après ski lodge with fire pits, board games, and boozy hot chocolate. Every day of the week comes with a different theme (music trivia, bourbon tastings, DJ parties). Though themes may change, the hot chocolate bar remains the constant from day to day.

Where: Wunder Garten, 1101 First Street NE

When: Throughout February. More info on Eventbrite.

The Details: Sip three Little Mermaid-themed cocktails during this immersive, 90-minute Hans Christian Andersen adventure in an underwater-themed kingdom with glittering coral reefs where “enchanting characters of the sea” retell the beloved mermaid tale. Tickets, available here, start at $59. Ages 21 and up only.

Where: 1262 5th Street NE

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Fridays at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.; Saturdays at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.; Saturdays: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.; Sundays at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

A.i. Pop-Up Event Series

The Deal: Nü Androids’s multi-sensory project pops up in a 12,000-square-foot Northeast warehouse through the spring, complete with well-known EDM DJs, activations, custom light shows, LED music visualizers, and art installations. For its big 2022 opener, headlined by LA-based synthwave DJ Com Truise, Healthy 4you Juicebar slings fresh-pressed cold juices, pastries, and Neapolitan-style pizzas with a cauliflower crust option. Look for a curated cocktail list named after the featured headliner’s tracks (think: a “Klymaxx” with Dahlia tequila, pineapple Red Bull, coconut water lime).

Dates: Saturday, January 29, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: A.i. (2101 New York Avenue NE)

Cost: Tickets are $20 to $35 per person

The Deal: Seattle’s popular bakery Piroshky Piroshky brings its beloved Russian pastries back to D.C., with an array of seasonal, sweet, savory, and veggie options available for pickup. Best sellers include a chocolate cream hazelnut roll and chicken pot pie piroshky.

Where: 1309 5th Street NE

Dates: Pre-order for pickup on Thursday, February 10, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $50 minimum spend

The Deal: Potatoes rise up from humble tuber to become the stars of breakfast and lunch at chef Mykie Moll’s (formerly of Crazy Aunt Helens, PomPom, Doi Moi, and Mintwood) pop-up at Qui Qui. Spud’s launched January 18 with breakfast dishes like breakfast tots and herb and garlic latkes. For lunch the potato gets dressed up as mashed potatoes, tots, chips, and loaded potato soup. A selection of sandwiches also joins the list. Pick-up and delivery only. Order through Toast and Doordash.

Where: Inside Qui Qui DC, on the second floor of 1539 7th Street NW.

Dates: Starting January 18 with breakfast (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and lunch.

The Deal: The old home of The Sushi Bar is rotating pop-ups until a new, permanent restaurant for the space is announced this spring. Tiki, from former Mango Mike’s owner Mike Anderson, has given the space a bamboo-laced facelift now that Joy on the Avenue Christmas pop-up has moved out. No word yet one the bar’s menu, but the mangorita had a huge following at Mango Mike’s. [ALXnow.com]

Where: 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue

Dates: Opens the week of January 23, 2022

The Deal: The popular Ghostburger pop-up inside Espita has expanded to a new haunt in the Northeast neighborhood with a green chorizo sloppy Joe and many dishes from the original, which will also remain open. Plans for a brick-and-mortar in the same neighborhood are coming soon.

Where: Inside Taqueria Las Gemelas at La Cosecha (1280 4th Street, NE)

Dates: Winter 2022

The Deal: ABC Pony bids adieu with a bang this month as Hot Lola’s chef Kevin Tien pops up at the recently closed spot with his “sando” featuring “Sichuan x Nashville” fried chicken thighs (choose from six spice levels), comeback sauce, slaw, and pickles on a sesame seed bun; an oxtail melt (pulled oxtail, caramelized onion, spicy mayo); plus simple sides like fries, slaw, butter toast, and chocolate chip cookies. It’s all available for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

Where: ABC Pony, 2 I Street, SE

Dates:

Wednesday, January 25 through Saturday, January 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Deal: With the hope of opening a booze-free bottle shop and bar in Alexandria over the summer, founder Sam Kasten is giving her concept a spin with a series of non-alcoholic cocktail events. Look for beautiful, booze-free renditions of both classic and inventive cocktails.

Where: At the Seedling Collective, 121 South Royal Street, Alexandria

Dates: February 2 through 28

A Presto! Italian Foods

The Deal: From veteran Tune Inn bartender Stephanie Hulbert-Sargent, A Presto! Italian Foods celebrates the kind of Sunday dinner she grew up eating in New Jersey with her Italian family, according to Washington City Paper. Named for Hulbert-Sargent’s maternal grandfather, family is the name of the game with several dishes are named for family members. Mama Sue’s meatballs, lasagna, and Sunday gravy all make appearances on the rotating menu. Reservations available here.

Where: Sushi Capitol, 225 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Dates: Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. beginning December 12

Sukūtā Sushi x Side Door

The Deal: Brian Schram, who opened Detroit-style pizza pop-up Side Door out of the side door at his Scarlett Oak Restaurant and Bar, has teamed up with chef Lucas Irwin, the brains behind the ambitious menu at high-end sushi restaurant NaRa-Ya, to bring fancy, “island-inspired” sushi to Navy Yard and Capitol Riverfront. Irwin pays homage to the pizza legacy with a sushi pizza, which is a crispy flour tortilla topped with tuna, shallots, cherry tomatoes, serrano peppers, and black truffle aioli. Also find dishes like the seasonal roasted butternut squash miso and pistachio-crusted tuna tataki.

Sukūtā will be pick-up and delivery only (guests should pre-order online), but diners can eat their sushi at one of the two picnic tables.

Where: Scarlett Oak side door between the 909 Apartments main entrance and Scarlet Oak Restaurant’s large patio, 909 New Jersey Avenue SE

Dates: Wednesday to Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. beginning December 15.

Hanumanh

The Deal: Following a 21-month hiatus, Hanumanh tiptoes toward a reopening with a weekend lunch noodle soup pop-up. The short menu features three of Seng Luangrath’s favorite noodle bowls, including pho lao, a rice vermicelli noodle soup in chicken broth seasoned with fish sauce and garnished with tomato, fried garlic, onion, scallion, cilantro, and celery. Pairs well with a boba Thai iced tea and cold weather.

In-store ordering only.

Where: Hanumanh, 1604 7th Street NW

Dates: Starting December 4, each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “the next few weeks.”

Balangay Pop-Up at Bullfrog Bagels

The Deal: Filipino chef Wing Villarias sets up shop at Atlas District’s Bullfrog Bagels three nights a week with an a la carte dinner menu featuring classics like lumpia, crispy pork belly, fried calamari with squid ink, vegan pancit, and fried chicken adobo.

Where: Bullfrog Bagels, 1341 H Street NE

Dates: Open for dine-in and takeout Thursday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Dishes start at $8

Replay at Gaylord National Resort’s Pose Rooftop

The Deal: An ’80s-themed pop-up bar just landed atop the Gaylord National Resort, which reopened this month following a $64 million renovation. The neon-lit rooftop bar located on the 19th floor features soaring views of the Potomac River, retro arcade games, decadent milkshakes, colorful cocktails, and DJs playing the best of the decade. Each night at sunset, a bartender reenacts a famous scene from Tom Cruise flick Cocktail.

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, Md.

Dates: Starting Thursday, July 1

Kennedy Street Tacos

The Deal: Chef Jaren Morrow’s taco Tuesday residency at neighborhood dive Jackie Lee’s features a menu of crunch wraps, quesadillas, burritos, taco salads, and pick-your-own proteins.

Where: Jackie Lee’s, 116 Kennedy Street NW

Dates: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday

Cost: Tacos and dishes are $6-$10 and sides (tostones, beans, rice) are $3 each

SANdwich LORENZO

The Deal: San Lorenzo chef Massimo Fabbri debuts a lunchtime pop-up showcasing the sandwiches his mom used to make him in Tuscany. On the savory side, a 10-inch baguette comes with mortadella and caprese. Another option has 18-month prosciutto di Parma ham, burrata mousse, crushed tomato, and 12-year-old Balsamic. A “sweet” section served on a round brioche bun include Nutella ricotta with strawberries and hazelnuts and “Vegano” with fresh figs, mint, and fig jam. The menu will also feature four salads and a soup of the day.

Where: San Lorenzo Ristorante + Bar, 1316 9th Street NW

Dates: Starting Monday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Cost: Sandwiches run $10-$14. Orders will be available through DC to GoGo, Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats or via pickup at San Lorenzo via phone (202-588-8954).

Fedmobile

The Deal: D.C.’s acclaimed barbecue outfit Federalist Pig debuts a weekend mobile kitchen in Hyattsville while waiting for its brick-and-mortar location to open on the same lot. Offerings include dry rubbed and slow-smoked turkey breast and pulled pork, jalapeno cheese sausage links, meaty “sammiches” and family-style meats and sides.

Where: 5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, Md.; order ahead for pickup from the food truck here.

Dates: Wednesday to Sunday starting at noon

Carryout and delivery.

Rita’s Tacos at Roy Boy’s

The Deal: The fried chicken-and-bloody mary bar in Shaw enters the pop-up game with a new Mexican menu available for pickup. Along with taco fillings like chicken, carnitas, lamb, and al pastor, a Nashville hot variety features its fried chicken, mac and cheese, and hot sauce. Any order can be dunked in a cup of rich consomé for $3.

Where: Order online for pickup at Roy Boys (2108 8th Street NW)

Cost: Tacos range from $3.50-$4.50; elote corn is $6

Ampersandwich

The Deal: Shilling Canning Company chef Reid Shilling enters the ghost kitchen game with a sandwich-centric menu filled with nostalgic favorites like an elevated “McReid” spin on the McDonald’s McRib. The “E. Lombard Street Corned Beef” piles hot corned beef and mustard on house Jewish rye. Chivito — the national dish of Uruguay and now a D.C. favorite — features wood-fired beef, Virginia ham, applewood smoked bacon, egg, roasted red peppers, chimichurri, garlic aioli, onion, and more on a house bun.

Where: Delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats; also available on-site at Shilling during happy hour (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesdays and Thursdays. 360 Water Street SE

Dates: Open Wednesday and Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Sandwiches start at $14

Gonzo

The Deal: Pineapple & Pearls alum Nicholas Olivas draws from his upbringing in San Gabriel Valley, California, with a new weekend residency at Dupont Circle’s Astoria. The SoCal-inspired carryout menu includes Baja shrimp tacos, pork pozole, guacamole tostadas, and a burnt cinnamon tres leches cake. Drinks include Tecates, Miceladas, and a baked apple toddy.

Where: 1521 17th Street NW

Dates: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday to Sunday

Cost: Dishes are $3-$17 and cocktails are $15; order online

HalfSmoke

The Deal: Shaw sausage bar HalfSmoke debuted virtual kitchen Butter Me Up (breakfast sandwiches, coffee, tea, and cocktails) during the pandemic, served 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Where: 651 Florida Avenue NW (carryout and delivery)

Pizzeria Pop-Up at Anafre

The Deal: Prolific restaurateur and chef Alfredo Solis decided his seafood restaurant Anafre doesn’t lend itself easily to takeout-focused pandemic times, so he’s flipping the Columbia Heights spot into a Mexican-inspired pizzeria pop-up. That means pies like a Chile Relleno pizza topped with blistered jalapeño, Oaxaca cheese, and sour cream, or a pizza starring grilled chicken and mole poblano. Besides the nine pizzas, familiar menu items are still available for Anafre fans too (like the popular seafood nachos).

“I love our concept at Anafre and we had so much great momentum before the pandemic, but it just isn’t as sustainable as our other restaurant concepts,” Solis said in a press release. “In trying to see the brighter side of things, I’ve been wanting to spread my wings more and showcase some of the skills I’ve picked up along my chef journey. I’m proud to be a Mexican chef but that doesn’t mean I can only make Mexican food.”

Where: Anafre; 3704 14th Street NW

Dates: Anafre’s pizza pop-up will be open throughout the duration of the pandemic. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday from and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday. Order takeout online and indoor and outdoor seating are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Cost: Pizzas are $10 to $14

Pho Joint at Duke’s Grocery

The Deal: Duke’s Grocery in Foggy Bottom debuts a pop-up centered around the beloved Vietnamese soup. Pho Joint fills bowls with protein options like brisket, eye round, meatballs, chicken, or a combo of the above. “The Duke’s family all enjoys pho regularly, so a few weeks ago we took a stab at it ourselves using a family recipe,” says managing partner Daniel Kramer, in a statement.

Where: Duke’s Grocery (Foggy Bottom): Pho Joint & Toddy Bar; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Dates: Pho is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats, Caviar, GrubHub and Doordash.

Cost: Pho bowls are $12-$14 and cocktails are $11-$12

Fiola 2.0

The Deal: Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s new pop-up dinner series stars produce and meats sourced from Rappahannock County’s Chancellors Rock Farm. The eight-course menu at the Michelin-rated Italian restaurant rotates frequently, depending what’s in season. Customers can choose from two savory dishes and dessert, or opt for the chef’s personally curated menu.

Where: Fiola, 678 Indiana Ave NW

Cost: $225 per person; reserve via Tock

Officina x Via Umbria

The Deal: Chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s three-level Italian complex on the Wharf teams up with Via Umbria, Georgetown’s go-to market for Italian goods. The pop-up adds Officina’s breads, wines, and preserves to the mix, along with hot prepared foods, fresh pastas, butcher products, and specialty meats and cheeses. It’s available for takeout or delivery, or customers can book a timed shopping slot to maintain social distance.

Where: Via Umbria; 1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Dates: Starting Wednesday, June 10; Wednesday to Friday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Cost: The pop-up also features nightly two-course meals for two ($70) with rotating mains like lasagna bolognese and braised beef short rib.

Pop-Up Wine Shop at Lulu’s Winegarden

The Deal: Lulu’s, the months-old replacement to Vinoteca, is back with pickup, delivery, and limited patio service full of Southwestern dishes from chef-partner Cable Smith. A new pop-up wine shop inside sells more than 45 labels repping small producers. And an on-site market slings ready-to-drink bottled cocktails and pantry staples like its barbecue aioli and everything spice, along with fridge fillers like pickled shallots.

Where: Lulu’s Winegarden; 1940 11th Street NW (contactless pick-up via GoTab or delivery via Caviar)