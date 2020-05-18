The novel coronavirus pandemic obliterated business for many bars and restaurants that already rely on slim margins to make ends meet. Reconfiguring operations to focus on takeout and delivery proved difficult and expensive, often salvaging diminishing returns. D.C. restaurants returned to full capacity Friday, May 21, with bars and live entertainment venues following on June 11. But for some, the damage was too great to recover. Here’s a running roundup of reported closures:

Know of a D.C. restaurant that has closed permanently due to COVID-19? Send the details to dc@eater.com.

January

Bethesda’s acclaimed Cesco Osteria will close its doors on January 29 after 25 years serving dishes inspired by owner and chef Francesco Ricchi’s native Tuscany: caciucco, a traditional Tuscan fish stew; squid ink tagliolini; Tuscan thin crust pizza; and housemade fettuccine with wild boar sauce. Ricchi is retiring, according to a press release posted to the restaurant’s social media page.

After just two years in Ivy City, “family social club” The Lane will close on Sunday, February 13. In addition to play structures like a slide and ball pit, The Lane was equipped with a café and bar serving quiche, egg sandwiches, smoothies, wine, and beer from local makers. Co-founder Rachel Lubin started a GoFundMe page to help the team.

D.C.’s acclaimed Burmese restaurant Thamee closed its doors permanently on January 23. Thamee grew out of tiny falooda stall Toli Moli and evolved into a full-service restaurant with national acclaim. Since opening in May 2019, Thamee won numerous awards including Eater D.C.’s 2019 Restaurant of the Year and Food & Wine honored the Burmese hit as one of the 10 best new restaurants in America.

After 17 years, Reston’s Hunan East Chinese restaurant will close in February. Several factors contributed to the closing and the restaurant says that it did not “use assistance to restaurants adversely affected by the shutdowns,” according to RestonNow.com.

D.C.’s go-to German and Austrian cafe served its final schnitzel on January 15, marking the end of a 41-year run. Cafe Mozart owners and Vienna, Austria natives Hildegard and Max Fehr ended up with the deli after Hildegard Fehr went shopping for sausages and ended up buying a deli on a whim. With a menu of schnitzels, potato pancakes, sauerbraten, German sausages, the cafe brought the flavors of Bavaria to H Street. The closure was announced on Facebook only one day before Cafe Mozart’s final day. No reason was given for the closure.

SteelFire Kitchen & Bar (8170 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, Maryland) turned off the burners on January 2, explaining on its Facebook page that “rising supply costs, staffing concerns, decreased hours of operations, increased minimum wage” made the them realize that they “no longer have the patience to continue down this road.”

Naan & Beyond (1025 Vermont Avenue, NW) closed its doors after more than 20 years serving quality, inexpensive Indian fast food dishes. The announcement, made with a note on the restaurant’s door, blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the closure. [PoPville.com]

After 40 years, Laurel’s Pasta Plus (209 Gorman Ave, Laurel, Maryland) is closing its doors. No reason was given for the closure, but “a week ago, the restaurant said they were closed because of staffing shortages as some of their employees were awaiting COVID-19 test results,” reports ABC7. The beloved restaurant was known for its warm hospitality and a lengthy menu that covered everything from fresh ravioli (and many, many other pasta dishes) to paninis and cold sandwiches to meats, seafood, and Italian cakes and other desserts. [ABC7]

At Baltimore’s Larder (3 West 23rd St, Baltimore), chef Helena del Pesco, an alum of famed Chez Panisse in the Bay Area, gained a faithful following for her local-sourcing approach and a menu that changed often. Fermented foods, preserves, and ultra-fresh vegetables all emerged from the kitchen. Meanwhile, herbs grew on in the rooftop garden. After “two years of pushing through this pandemic, [Larder has] decided to close [its] doors,” according to a Facebook post. In the new year, Larder will become a “nomadic entity” called Larder at Home with workshops, pop-ups and small scale catering.

Viva Sol Juice Company (124 Maple Avenue West, Vienna) has closed up shop. The family-run juice and smoothie bar found a bigger market selling gluten-free empanadas and doughnuts during the pandemic. That realization, coupled with pandemic-related staffing challenges and a desire to minimize in-person interaction with customers, has led the owners to move to a commercial kitchen in Chantilly selling just doughnuts and empanadas for online ordering and delivery. [Tyson’s Reporter]

ABC Pony, D.C. restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang’s hip Navy Yard hangout with one of the best burgers in town, is done after a 2-year run at the foot of a luxury apartment building. The versatile neighborhood cafe that opened with an Italian-Asian menu later sprinkled in experimental specials and pop-ups celebrating various cuisines. Chef Armani Johnson recently oversaw a Five Guys-style burger shop that dressed Creekstone Beef patties with inventive add-ons like crab dip, char siu bacon, and chili crisp ranch. A closing pop-up series stars eats from Cane chef Peter Prime (Wednesday, January 5 to Friday, January 8) and Hot Lola’s chef Kevin Tien next week. ⁠

It’s finally time to say goodbye to ABC Pony. We want to thank our guests and regulars for the last two years. We want to thank all the chefs, back of house, and front of house staff that helped us push through the last 21 months of the 25 months we were open. Thank you. ⁠❤️ pic.twitter.com/QTi9wKW6GJ — ABC Pony (@abc_pony) January 5, 2022

Arlington’s Italian market Napoli Salumeria (1301 S Joyce St, Arlington) has served its final panini, first reported by ARLnow.com. The Pentagon City quick-stop for paninis, pizzas, and pastas was the second restaurant for Antonio Ferraro, who earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation for his Napoli Pasta Bar in Columbia Heights in 2018. Napoli Pasta Bar shuttered in 2021. Napoli Salumeria, which opened just over a year ago, was always intended to be a pop-up. According to a spokesperson, Ferraro is now the area manager for Stellina pizzeria.

Washington Deli (1990 K Street, NW) has ended a 35-year run. Owners Debbie and Jim Doherty announced the closure in a note on the deli’s door, saying that “the time has come” to close the doors. The long-running deli specialized in office catering and quick take-out lunches, including white clam pizza and hot parm heros.

2021 Closings

December

Rockville’s Amici Miei (6 N. Washington Street, Rockville) closed its doors on New Year’s Eve after 17 years in business. Owner Roberto Deias explained in an email to customers that he shuttered his popular Italian restaurant because of “ongoing financial challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Bethesda Magazine. Amici Miei first opened in Potomac Woods Plaza before rent increases forced a move to Rockville in 2017. Deias has taken a management position at Trattoria da Lina in Takoma Park.

Teak Wood (1323 14th Street, NW), known for Thai food, sushi, and drag bunches, shuttered on Christmas Eve according to PoPville.com. A notice posted on the restaurant’s door announced the closure. The Logan Circle restaurant opened in September 2010.

After 66 years, Phillips Crab House in Ocean City, Maryland, has closed its doors. According to a Facebook post, the property has already been sold. No reason was given for the closure. The Phillips Flagship restaurant, on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront, shuttered in 2014 to make way for The Wharf redevelopment. [WTOP]

Georgetown’s La Jolie Bleue Bakery (560 Wisconsin Avenue NW) has closed its doors according to a note on the bakery’s Instagram page. The family-owned bakery, which opened two and a half years ago, said that “the hardships during this past year made it impossible to work out on this location.” Popular for baklava, biscotti, and pastries stuffed with chicken and lamb, the bakery sold goods out of Eastern Market for six years before opening in Georgetown.

After 30 years, Capitol Hill mainstay Tortilla Coast (400 First Street SE) poured its final margarita on December 18, according to Barred DC. The Tex-Mex restaurant had planned to close in July 2020, but public support and a hefty injection of funds from Restaurant Revitalization Fund seemed to reverse its fortune. By September of this year, business was still down 75% though. [Barred DC]

The Sushi Bar (2312 Mount Vernon Avenue) in Del Ray announced its closure on social media on December 8. After eight years rolling sushi, the HomeGrown Restaurant Group has decided to reopen the space with a new concept in 2022.

The Carving Room (300 Massachusetts Avenue NW) in Mount Vernon Triangle will close permanently on December 23 after nine years delighting the D.C. area with house-cured pastrami and matzoh ball soup, according to an Instagram post. Owners Oded and Rachel Weizmann cited decreased business as a result of the pandemic as the cause. Sister restaurant CR Noma (130 M Street NE) will remain open.

The Smith on U Street, a modern American brasserie that opened in May of 2018, closed its doors on December 8 after “exhausting every possible option,” according to a company spokesperson. The regional chain’s flagship location (901 F Street NW) in Penn Quarter will remain open.

November

An 82-year old roadside diner has called it quits in Burtonsville, Maryland when Seibel’s served its final meal on November 28. In a letter posted to their website, the owners said that beyond the staffing challenges and the supply chain woes, the forced time away from the restaurant during the pandemic opened the owners eyes to travel. Seibel’s opened in 1939 as an ice cream shop before expanding to a full service restaurant in 1984. [NBC Washington]

Kino Coffee (2607 Wilson Boulevard) has poured its final “atonic bumble,” a coffee drink that combines ghost pepper, espresso, orange juice, and tonic water. The coffee shop and independent movie venue that changed names from This is Fine Coffee to Kino Coffee during its two-year run in Clarendon decided not to renew its lease because of “constant and persisting COVID uncertainties,” reports ARLnow.com. It closed permanently Sunday, November 28.

Social Beast and Mijita’s Tex Mex, the indoor/outdoor duo of restaurants in Glover Park, will close their doors November 30, reports the The Washingtonian. Social Beast opened this past spring after owner Aaron Gordon’s virtual food hall Ghostline closed in the same space. Social Beast served a Mijita’s menu and offered a safer way to gather and socialize with its spacious outdoor patio. Gordon said a difficult summer caused by the delta variant made continuing to operate impossible.

Astor Mediterranean (1829 Columbia Road, NW), a quick stop for kabobs and more, has closed its doors after decades in Adams Morgan, reports PoPville.com.

After more than a decade serving pad Thai in Pentagon City, Thaiphoon (1301 South Joyce Street) is closing its doors permanently on Sunday, November 21. The owners decided not to renew their lease and they aren’t planning to open elsewhere. Thaiphoon’s D.C. location (2011 South Street NW), which is under different ownership, will remain open. [ARLnow.com]

The party is over at Silver Spring’s TTT (Tacos Tortas Tequila) when the casual Mexican cafe pours its final margarita on November 29, reports The Washingtonian. Known for all-you-can-eat brunches washed down with inexpensive, 25-cent booze, the restaurant began to struggle when Discovery moved its headquarters out of Silver Spring in 2018, eliminating the bulk of its happy hour and lunch business. The Covid pandemic put the final nail in the coffin. TTT’s three-story sister restaurant in Clarendon (2900 Wilson Boulevard) will not close.

Downtown Bethesda’s Ruth’s Chris Steak House will serve its last ribeye on Christmas Eve, reports Bethesda Beat. Economic factors led to the demise of the longtime Wisconsin Avenue location that was in need of a makeover, general manager Lana Ward tells the pub. The New Orleans-born group is best known for its massive cuts of USDA prime steaks sizzling in butter, along with wedge salads and creamy sides. A remaining Maryland location in Gaithersburg is joined by local outposts in Crystal City, Tysons, and Fairfax, plus a shiny new D.C. flagship at 21st and L Streets NW. Early on in the pandemic, the megachain returned a $20 million federal loan amid criticism from the public.

Homegrown hit Butter Chicken Company, the fast-growing lunchtime destination for large trays of its namesake Indian dish, shed its H Street NE and Dupont Circle locations. Plans to become a national franchise played a part in the decision to downsize its dense D.C. portfolio, restaurateur and Bombay native Asad Sheikh tells Popville. A pair of fast-casual outposts remain in Adams Morgan (818 18th Street NW) and near Union Station (601 2nd Street NE).

After a decade of filling up its Farragut North neighborhood on wings, New York-style pizzas, and garlic knots, quick-serve Fuel Pizza is now closed (1606 K Street NW), an employee tells Eater. The East Coast chain with a retro gas station look maintains a sole D.C. location in Chinatown and a cluster of addresses in Charlotte, N.C.

September

Dock FC, the Ivy City sports bar started by D.C. restaurateur and former pro soccer player Ari Gejdenson, has closed after a four-year run, it announced. The dressed-down space situated in a former warehouse aired global matches across 12 big screen TVs and was known for its list of international and local beers. Gejdenson’s Mindful Restaurant Group, which he recently dissolved, also founded Mexican eatery La Puerta Verde and all-day breakfast joint Ari’s Diner nearby.

August

Arcuri, the wood-fired pizza place and limoncello bar in Glover Park, will close after more than eight years of business on Saturday, August 28, according to an email signed by the owners. The restaurant, which has a Cello Room stage for music and comedy, sold thin, crispy pies like the Fig Lebowski (buffalo mozzarella, fig, prosciutto, port reduction) alongside pasta, salad, sandwiches, and bar snacks at 2400 Wisconsin Avenue NW. “We want to take this time to thank the community, including the Glover Park Citizens Association, the surrounding restaurants and businesses, Stoddert Elementary School PTA and most importantly our loyal customers for supporting us and sticking with us over the years!” the email reads. “Last but certainly not least, we want to thank our staff. You have been the most loyal and hardworking staff we could have ever asked for. Your commitment to Arcuri was unwavering and we will be forever grateful for that.”

July

Rosa Mexicano, a cavernous Mexican mainstay right across the street from Capital One Arena in Chinatown, has permanently closed after a 16-year run, COO Chris Westcott tells Eater. The NYC-born brand, one of the early entrants into the now-booming dining corridor, unveiled an untimely renovation days before the city shut down in 2020 to go along with an overhauled menu of Mexico City street tacos, ceviche samplers, tortas, bottomless brunch, and a late-night happy hour designed to take advantage of postgame and concert traffic. Westcott says the East Coast chain will continue to operate its location at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Sibling U Street NW dives the Velvet Lounge and Dodge City have permanently closed due to the business challenges of the pandemic, DCist reports. Opened in 1997, the Velvet Lounge was known for its sticker-tagged front window and its status as a proving ground for a wide array of DJs and indie bands. Dodge City opened in 2011, cultivating regulars with an unpretentious vibe and a small patio.

Chain pizzeria the Mellow Mushroom has gone under in Adams Morgan, Popville reports. The website for the lone D.C. location leads to a broken link. Two Northern Virginia locations, in Herndon and Chantilly, appear to be active.

June

Tacos El Chilango, a hidden gem on V Street NW that served a small menu with a traditional Mexican bent, announced on Facebook June 30 that it has permanently closed its standalone location after nine years of business. “The principal reasons are the increased scarcity of labor and personal health factors,” says a post signed by owner Juan Antonio Santacruz. “We feel so lucky to have had such loyal clientele all these years, and we will miss you.” The restaurant says its Arlington food truck off Route 50 will continue on. El Chilango was particularly beloved for its vegetarian tacos topped with a costa-style blanket of griddled cheese. It was reportedly a go-to for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Hank & Mitzi’s, the pizza- and pasta-driven revamp of Hank’s Pasta Bar from D.C. chef Jamie Leeds, has closed “for the foreseeable future” in Old Town Alexandria, according to a statement posted to its website and social media channels. The restaurant lasted less than a year, opening amid the pandemic last August.

May

Tropical island-themed bar Coconut Club will not reopen at the edge of the Union Market district, chef and owner Adam Greenberg tells Washington City Paper. The restaurant had been on hiatus since mid-October, and Greenberg told City Paper that it didn’t make financial sense to reopen. Since its January 2019 opening, Coconut Club had attracted crowds to sip frozen cocktails, order poke, and pose for photos in front of leafy murals.

April

Olazzo, a suburban Maryland favorite for Italian food, announced in late April it was closing its Silver Spring location after 15 years of business. The Bethesda location is still open.

March

PRG Hospitality’s pair of Declaration pizzerias are officially done in Shaw and Navy Yard, reports Washingtonian. Owner Alan Popovsky says the decision to permanently close stemmed from the fact there’s still no shows at 9:30 Club or a full house at Nationals Park — its “two biggest [revenue] drivers.” PRG will shift attention to the remainder of its patriotic-themed portfolio: downtown’s Teddy and the Bully Bar and Lincoln. The latter will now house Stingray Kitchen, the delivery-only, globetrotting venture that debuted out of Declaration’s Shaw address in January with Cantonese barbecue pizza and other Asian-leaning mash-ups.

“Female-friendly” sports bar and bottomless brunch spot the Bracket Room has closed after an eight-year run in Clarendon. Lined with 39 TVs, the bar was popular for game days and viewing parties for the Bachelor (former contestant Chris Bukowski co-founded the place). The 2,800-square-foot bar was unable come to terms on a renegotiation deal with its landlord, according to a closing message on its Instagram account. It recently put up its equipment on a local auction website, notes ArlNow. Clarendon lost another big sports bar with the closure of G.O.A.T. in January.

February

Hill Restaurant Group permanently closed Finn McCool’s, the popular two-level Irish pub on Barracks Row.

Sushi Para, the reliable Van Ness spot known for cheap beers, sushi boats, and a popular all-you-can-eat deal for neighborhood regulars in the know, is closed. The nearly decade-old D.C. location (4221 Connecticut Avenue NW) has been removed from the group’s website, and Eater confirmed its pair of Chicago outposts remain open.

Georgia Avenue NW’s historic Howard Deli has closed after nearly a century of sandwich sales. The family-run store says business was affected by the loss of Howard University student foot traffic due to the pandemic. In addition, its Army veteran owner Kent “Kenny” Gilmore can no longer run the deli due to health issues. The iconic grab-and-go fixture was long known for its breakfast and croissant sandwiches, “ghetto iced tea,” and staff outside the door greeting customers and making conversation.

ICONIC BUSINESS CLOSED: Howard Deli was forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the owner's health problems.



It's likely you've been here if you went to Howard U, Banneker High School, or lived in the area. This place will be missed. @wusa9 #GetUpDC #HowardDeli pic.twitter.com/L8GvvYSuDw — Michael Quander WUSA9 (@MikeQReports) February 9, 2021

Napoli Pasta Bar, the Southern Italian restaurant with colorful, hand-painted plates and a scooter that’s been converted into a dining room table, has closed in its Columbia Heights location on Sherman Avenue NW. Popville reports that ownership decided not to renew its lease and is looking for a new location. The Bib Gourmand-rated brand opened a deli on Arlington’s Pentagon Row in November that continues to sell pasta, salads, sandwiches, and pizza.

January

Atlantis Pizzeria & Family Restaurant, an Alexandria institution in Bradlee Shopping Center since 1983, permanently closed in mid-January. The strip mall staple amassed a neighborhood following for its Greek-Italian mix of pizza, pastas, souvlaki, and gyros. Despite a pivot to carryout-only service during the pandemic, sibling owners Bill and Jim Patrianakos couldn’t make ends meet to keep their large 200-seat restaurant running. “We never felt comfortable returning to indoor dining,” according to a closing message posted on Facebook. “We tried to work with the landlord to reduce the rent and those negotiations were unsuccessful ... retirement was never on our minds.”

To all of our friends, There has been much speculation about why we closed our doors after 38 years. We would like to... Posted by Atlantis Pizzeria and Family Restaurant on Monday, January 25, 2021

Clarendon sports bar the G.O.A.T. has called it quits after a three-year run, ARLnow reports. The lively two-level replacement to Hard Times Cafe was popular for its burgers, wings, three bars, and plenty of game day views across 50 TVs and three TV walls. The pandemic proved too tough to fill the space regularly. Co-owners Scott Parker and Mike Cordero plan to keep remaining Arlington bars Don Tito, Barley Mac, and Bronson Bierhall alive, Parker tells the pub.

D.C.’s Marriott Wardman Park is permanently closed, which means the historic hotel’s upscale American steakhouse Stone’s Throw is also gone for good. Owner Pacific Life shut down the 103-year-old hotel ahead of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 11, WBJ reports. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which underwent a $3 million renovation in 2007, featured four private dining rooms, a chef’s table, and exhibition kitchen.

Siné Irish Pub announced its permanent closure over the weekend, ending a nearly 20-year run for the Pentagon Row bar. Siné, which translates to “this is it” in Gaelic, was popular for its Irish coffees, whiskey pours, Reubens, and wings. Siné’s other location remains open in Richmond, Virginia. The Pentagon City shopping center that frames an ice rink just rebranded as Westpost at National Landing to complement Amazon’s incoming HQ2 nearby.

2020 Closings

December

The original location of Taqueria Nacional, the Mexican street food spot on T Street NW just off the 14th Street strip, announced it will shut down at the end of the day Sunday, December 20. Popville flagged a note on the door of the taco shop from James Beard award-winning chef Ann Cashion and business parter John Fulchino, who opened the restaurant in a former post office in 2013. The pair opened a Mount Pleasant location that will remain open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Magnolia Bakery, the New York City-based cupcake shop featured on Sex and the City and Saturday Night Live, has closed “for the foreseeable” future inside Union Station, its website says. The brand’s main website has removed the D.C. location from its list of stores.

Smoke & Barrel, the longstanding barbecue bar in Adams Morgan, announced in early December that it could not reopen in its current form. Owner John Andrade says he’s trying to renegotiate the lease to return in a smaller portion of the restaurant.

November

Tino’s Pizzeria posted a notice to its front door in Cleveland Park that said business “was no longer sustainable” due to the economic impact and capacity restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic. The tiny pizza shop in a converted Chipotle lasted a little over a year, standing out with a dedication to seasonal produce and toppings like chef Logan Griffith’s shallot goo.

The Oval Room, a white tablecloth destination near the White House known to draw visits from high-profile politicians and celebrities, has closed after 26 years of business. Owner Ashok Bajaj plans to introduce a new project in its place.

Pleasant Pops, the frozen fruit pop store and neighborhood cafe that moved into Adams Morgan in 2012, announced that it will permanently close Sunday, November 29. Co-owner Afua Owusu tells Washington City Paper the cafe was on a month-to-month lease, and the landlord elected not to renew it beyond November. Founders Brian Sykora and Roger Horowitz reportedly sold the shop to a group of former employees last year. A second location that opened downtown in 2015 lasted about three years.

The D.C. location for Maryland-based Phillips Seafood has closed on P Street NW in Logan Circle after less than two years of business. The restaurant saw steady business for crab legs and wood-fired steaks on its patio during the pandemic.

French cafe chain La Madeleine has closed its Bethesda location (7607 Old Georgetown Road).

Roy Boys, Navy Yard’s hangout for late-night fried chicken and all-day bloody marys, closed its Navy Yard location after a little over a year of business. The 60-seat bar, flanked with neon odes to its World Series-winning baseball team nearby, replaced shuttered Justin’s Cafe (1025 First Street SE). Co-owner Scott Parker, who also runs millennial hangouts in Arlington such as Don Tito and The G.O.A.T., plans to keep its inaugural Shaw location open.

Johnny’s Half Shell, a D.C. seafood fixture that has been open in various locations for 21 years, will not reopen after the pandemic, longtime co-owner John Fulchino announced on social media. In 2016 the beloved raw bar relocated from a politico-driven location on Capitol Hill to a more intimate, 80-seat setup in Adams Morgan that formerly housed Cashion’s Eat Place. Fulchino and chef Ann Cashion are also partners in Taqueria Nacional, which remains open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery on T Street NW and in Mount Pleasant.

'just give me one thing that i can hold onto to believe in this livin' is just a hard way to go' Johnny's Half Shell... Posted by John Fulchino on Friday, October 30, 2020

Boundary Stone, the Bloomingdale watering hole known for cheap drafts, whiskey pours, and a lively weekend brunch scene, will go on an indefinite hiatus starting later this month. “With colder weather moving in, rising virus counts, and no relief on the horizon, we have made the truly agonizing decision to close Boundary Stone until further notice,” reads a Facebook post. The bar plans to operate as usual through Wednesday, November 25, for patio service, delivery, and to-go orders. For its Thanksgiving eve sendoff, the bar will stick to tradition with a 10th annual showing of The Last Waltz at 7 p.m.

October

After going dark in April, decades-old Dupont dive Big Hunt won’t reopen. Its lease expired on Halloween, and the landlord “is under financial pressure and needs to sell or lease property,” its listing broker tells Eater, adding “they would welcome an updated take on the Big Hunt.” Founded by D.C. nightlife pioneer Joe Englert in the 1990s, the bar drew a cult-like following for its underground comedy nights, gloriously tacky decor, and cheap drafts.

Burger Tap & Shake, the self-explanatory casual restaurant from Passion Food Hospitality chef Jeff Tunks, has permanently closed after nine years in Foggy Bottom. A tweet from the burger joint’s account says it hopes to reopen at a new location in the future. In August, BTS announced it planned to close until the fall. It was known for creative themed burgers that blended in pork and game meats, along with other international flavors.

Goodbye....for now, burger lovers.

We had hoped we could re-open here in Foggy Bottom sometime this year and see all of you again. Sadly, we find we simply can't at this time. Hopefully, we'll see you again in a spiffy new location. Stay safe & healthy! pic.twitter.com/AGnG2H1MtN — Burger Tap & Shake (@BurgerTapShake) October 21, 2020

Respected gin joint Wisdom is done after a dozen years near the Potomac Avenue Metro in Hill East. The neighborhood haunt boasted one of the largest selections of gin in the area, as well as an expansive collection of liqueurs and vermouth. A gin club at the bar invited members to sample over 100 varieties on its roster. Owner Erik Holzherr also ran gaming-friendly bar Idle Hands, which closed after a short run on H Street.

Damn. Email from @TheGinTender makes it official: @dcwisdom will not be reopening on Pennsylvania Ave. SE.



(The bar closed in March, had done virtual trivia and cocktail classes over the summer, but not reopened for takeout or in-person drinks.) — Fritz Hahn (@fritzhahn) October 19, 2020

Clarendon’s patriotic-themed watering hole the Spirits of ’76 will close after four years of business on Sunday, November 1, at 3211 Washington Boulevard. The American comfort foods spot that was known for a vast whiskey list debuted right before the 2016 election and will bow out just before the 2020 election, notes ArlNow. “Our lease is up at the end of November and it has become unsustainable to continue during these times,” notes a social media post.

International churrascaria Texas de Brazil has permanently closed its 5-year-old D.C. location, leaving a huge empty space (455 Massachusetts Avenue NW) in Mt. Vernon Triangle. The showy steakhouse, which featured a chef’s table, private dining room, 50-item salad bar, a South American wine wall, lounge, and a sprawling patio, accommodated 280 patrons across 8,700 square feet. The D.C. phone number is rerouted to the 22-year-old chain’s Fairfax location, which remains open, and an employee there confirmed the D.C. counterpart will not reopen. The cavernous space formerly housed Buddha Bar, which flopped in 2012 after a two-year run. Texas de Brazil waiters, or “gauchos,” carve grilled meats from giant skewers tableside.

After a nearly 10-year run on the 14th Street NW strip, three-level taqueria El Centro D.F. has permanently closed, a representative for Richard Sandoval Hospitality confirms. The popular Logan Circle taco bar (1819 14th Street NW) could relocate elsewhere in the city, but the move was made “while the company navigates the current market conditions due to COVID-19.” A Georgetown location remains open.

U Street Music Hall, the underground destination for large crowds to catch top-rated DJs while spilling beer on a frequently packed dance floor, is done after 10 years. A statement the venue posted on its social media platforms cites “operational costs that never paused even while we were closed” for the past seven months, as well as an up-in-the air reopening timeline for music clubs. Owner Will Eastman tried to prolong its lifespan via merchandise sales, a GoFundMe campaign, and a livestream series, but no revenue coming in from live shows ultimately forced the venue to fold. Owner Will Eastman tells the Washington Post that a legal dispute with the club’s landlord over the terms of the lease played a part in the decision to vacate the space four years before the end of its rental agreement.

Today is a sad day. After 10 years in D.C., U Street Music Hall is closing its doors.



Click through to read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/7xSacykxsg — U Street Music Hall (@uhalldc) October 5, 2020

U Street dive bar Codmother has permanently closed after a 9-year-run despite a successful GoFundMe campaign that generated over $20,000. Popville flagged an Instagram post from owner Tolga Erbatur that said simply, “Farewell Mother,” days before signage was removed from the bar. The dingy, brick-lined watering hole was reminiscent of a keg party. College students and other regulars came for $4 PBRs, fish and chips, wings, and mozzarella sticks.

Homegrown gelato company Dolcezza announced it will close five of its nine D.C. area cafes (Logan Circle, CityCenterDC, Southwest Waterfront, Dupont Circle, Bethesda) throughout October.

Brothers Ian and Eric Hilton announced they will close seven of their popular bars around the U Street NW corridor (Marvin, the Gibson, the Brixton, El Rey, American Ice Co., Player’s Club, Echo Park) on Halloween.

September

Summers, the beloved soccer bar in Courthouse, is closing after nearly four decades, owner Joe Javidara told ARLnow. He made the call after he was unable to secure a permit for expanded outside seating. Sales were down 95 percent while rent remained $20,000, he adds. An online auction to sell off furniture, speakers, and kitchen equipment runs through October 13.

Boston-based Legal Sea Foods permanently closed its Chinatown and Crystal City, Virginia locations. “The pandemic has forced us to look at what are the most appropriate locations to [re-open],” Legal president and CEO Roger Berkowitz told SeafoodSource. The 70-year-old chain’s remaining area locations in Union Station and Reagan National Airport remain temporarily closed for now.

Acqua al 2, the decade-old Italian favorite on Capitol Hill that counted former Nationals star Bryce Harper as a regular, is finished. A closing statement posted on its website includes plans to maintain a neighborhood presence with a takeout sauce shop to recreate Acqua al 2 pasta dinners at home. Upstairs speakeasy Harold Black, an in-the-know politico hangout that discouraged flash photos and phone usage, is also permanently dark, Washington City Paper reports. Owner Ari Gejdenson tells the paper he’s dissolving Mindful Restaurants Group and handing ownership stakes over to former managers. That includes Ivy City’s La Puerta Verde, Dock FC, Ari’s Diner, as well as Penn Quarter’s subterranean Denson Liquor Bar. Ghibellina has also reopened in an Ivy City location (briefly Via) after closing in Logan Circle.

Sergio Ristorante Italiano, the 37-year standby in tucked under the Doubletree Hotel in Silver Spring, is officially closed, owner Sergio Toni tells Bethesda Beat. The reliable pasta place never reopened in any capacity once the pandemic struck in March, and Toni decided it wasn’t worth attempting a comeback because “we were losing money.” The 85-year-old adds he has no plans to reenter the restaurant world.

Pizzeria Paradiso’s decade-old outpost in Old Town is done, Washingtonian reports, with restaurateur Ruth Gresser citing “unsuccessful lease negotiations” as the cause for the closure. The location has not reopened since March, but there’s a farewell event slated for Sunday, October 4, with free T-shirts and pies at 124 King Street. Paradiso plans to maintain an Alexandria presence with monthly appearances at Port City Brewing starting Thursday, October 15. The local chain, known for its craft beer selection as much as its pizza, maintains locations in Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Spring Valley, and Hyattsville.

Alexandria also lost tiny, 2-year-old restaurant incubator Pendleton Carryout, per Washingtonian. The to-go and delivery counter (807 Pendleton Street) highlighted rotating menus from food truck start-ups and established brands, serving everything from pizza to dumplings. New York-style sandwich and bagel brand Chewish Deli will soon replace the space, Alexandria Patch reports.

Lucky Buns chef Alex McCoy has shut down Som Tam, his Thai street food stall that sold spicy green papaya salads and khao soi inside Union Market. An Instagram post from McCoy says Som Tom will be be “taking a break for the indefinite future.” Thai natives Lekki Limvatana and Satang Ruangsangwanata oversaw the little, lantern-lined setup that opened in January. Eater reached out to McCoy about the status of Som Tam’s long planned NoMa location.

Go-to dive Capitol Lounge, a popular hangout for locals, Hill staffers, and Michigan State alumni, will close on Sunday, September 20, after a 26-year run. The affordable pub (229 Pennsylvania Avenue SE), known for weekday specials like 25-cent wings on Tuesdays, was founded by prolific nightlife entrepreneur Joe Englert.

After nearly seven years in Dupont Circle, bourbon bar Rebellion will serve its last shot on Saturday, September 19. Owners confirmed the news to Popville. “Being shut down three separate times due to COVID-19 and a landlord unwilling to work with us on any type of rent reduction and/or deferment has made for an untenable situation. This is the most heartbreaking decision we have ever had to make,” a statement says.

Local pizza chain Matchbox closed its 8-year-old location on 14th Street NW on Monday, September 7. Popville first flagged the closing signage on the door, and WTOP reports the move is part of an overall restructuring plan, per a Thompson Hospitality rep. A pair of D.C. locations, in Capitol Hill and Penn Quarter, remain open. Matchbox Restaurant Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization summer, selling off the multi-state brand to Thompson Hospitality.

Chef Victor Albisu’s modern Mexican restaurant Poca Madre, along with the sole D.C. location of his fast-casual Taco Bamba chain, will not reopen in Penn Quarter. A representative for Albisu confirmed to Eater the side-by-side closures. Washingtonian first reported the news.

BBQ Bus Smokehouse in Brightwood went on an indefinite hiatus on Labor Day. Its online catering store will remain open through December in limited capacity. “Our best hope for reuniting on a new day is to press pause,” according to a circulated statement from the team.

August

Twins Jazz, the live music institution on U Street NW owned by Ethiopian-born sisters Kelly and Maze Tesfaye, permanently closed after 33 years of business. Its original location was in Brightwood.

Irish pub Kitty O’Shea’s will pour its last shot of Jameson next month, wrapping up a nine-year run in Tenleytown. Its last day of business is scheduled for Thursday, September 27, according to a closing statement on Facebook. “We look forward to making the best of these last few weeks with the people who have made our small watering hole the special place that it is,” reads the post.

Fast-casual Mediterranean eatery Aabee Express closed for good after just two years on Pentagon Row, reports ArlNow.

After a six-year run on 14th Street NW, homegrown chain Amsterdam Falafel permanently closed its doors due to COVID-19, according to a sign on the door flagged by PopVille. Its Adams Morgan location remains open.

July

Fast-casual Middle Eastern chain Naf Naf Grill won’t reopen its three-year-old outpost on K Street NW.

A&D, the low-key Shaw cocktail bar that shared ownership with the Sundevich sandwich shop around the corner, has ended an eight-year run. A Popville tipster shared a photo of a for-lease sign in the window, and a statement on the bar’s website says it’s permanently closed. A&D packed a lot of value into $12 cocktails ($9 at happy hour) like a Corner Smoke with mezcal, yellow Chartreuse, and lime. Bar snacks straight out of a teenager’s pantry (peanut M&Ms, French bread pizzas) added to its charm.

After nine years of pouring drafts from 30 taps, downtown pub Maddy’s Taproom will close for good on Saturday, July 25. The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post. “We tried, but the economic impact was just too much,” the post says. Customers are invited to drink the bar dry and support staff from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, through closing day (1100 13th Street NW).

After 23 years in Cleveland Park, Firehook Bakery will close permanently on Thursday, July 30, according to a message on the door that Popville shared. The longstanding local bakery was unable to secure a long-term lease at 3411 Connecticut Avenue NW and therefore can “no longer support ongoing operation during this health crisis.” Its Q Street NW location in Dupont remains open.

The space formerly occupied by downtown’s Taqueria Local appears to be for rent, according to Popville. The fast-casual taco joint lasted two years.

Bistro Bohem, the Czech-style bar and cafe in Shaw that poured Pilsner Urquell alongside hearty beer hall dishes, has permanently closed after eight years of business in Shaw.

B Too, a popular brunch spot where Top Chef alum Bart Vandaele served Belgian mussels and doughnut-waffle “doffles,” is officially done after eight years on the 14th Street NW strip.

The owner of the Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg opted to shut the barbecue place down rather than follow Montgomery County orders that require workers to wear cloth masks.

Happy hour spot Magnolia Kitchen & Bar wrapped up a two-year run in Dupont Circle on Friday, July 10.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group, the local powerhouse that owns Old Ebbitt Grill and other venues known for oysters, crab cakes, and classic American bar food, announced it will close the Clyde’s in Columbia, Maryland, along with adjacent concert hall the Soundry on July 19. The Howard County Clyde’s has been open since 1975. Chief Operating Officer John McDonnell cites “several years of struggling sales, the pandemic, and the challenges music venues are now facing as a result” in a statement announcing the closures. Both restaurants were close to the Merriweather Post Pavilion amphitheater.

Mason Dixie Biscuit Co., the one-time pop-up for fried chicken and biscuits that has grown a national business with its line of frozen groceries, has permanently closed its diner-style setup in Shaw after less than two years there.

June

Shaw’s subterranean cocktail bar Nocturne announced it will never reopen.

We are happy to report that our sister bar @captaingregorys is opening on Wednesday. Unfortunately our prospects for... Posted by Nocturne on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

America Eats Tavern, José Andrés’s sole Georgetown restaurant, has closed on M Street NW after two years of serving pan-regional barbecue and other dishes that payed tribute to American culinary history.

The Post Pub, a 44-year-old dive bar that enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the old Washington Post headquarters at 15th and L Street NW for the majority of its run, has permanently closed downtown.

A Rake’s Progress, the high-priced, local-sourcing Mid-Atlantic restaurant that brought James Beard Award-winning chef Spike Gjerde to D.C., has permanently closed after two and a half years of business on the top floor of the trendy Line hotel in Adams Morgan.

DMV pizza chain Red Rocks closed its 7-year-old location on H Street for good. “Since the pandemic hit, we decided it was better to close,” a manager at the Old Town location tells Eater. Its Old Town and Columbia Heights locations remain open.

Popville reports that wood-fired pizza place Ghibellina and adjacent jazz club Sotto have been cleared out on 14th Street. A tipster tells the blog a manager at sibling spot Aqua al 2 confirmed the closures. Mindful Restaurant Group owner Ari Gejdenson did not respond to Eater’s request for a comment. [P]

Reliable happy hour spot Cafe Soleil just closed after a 12-year run near the White House. The all-day cafe’s menu included steaks, salads, sandwiches, and fresh seafood. In addition to the pandemic, owner Alex Heidenberger cites a growing number of hurdles — including “constant rent hikes” and “constant riots near the White House” — as cause for its demise in an Instagram post.

Today I am closing Cafe Soleil forever. It is a sad day for me personally, as this was my first restaurant...my baby. It... Posted by Alex Heidenberger on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Eighteenth Street Lounge, or “ESL”, just wrapped up a 25-year run on Dupont Circle. The legendary lounge, lined with bars, vintage furniture, and dance floors across multiple floors, opted not to wait out the pandemic and far-out reopening timeline for nightclubs.

Peregrine Espresso announced it will close its 14th Street NW location Sunday, June 28, citing the end of a 10-year lease and rising rents on the condo-heavy strip. The popular cafe’s locations in Eastern Market and Union Market will remain open.

Pom Pom, Petworth’s whimsical, globe-trotting replacement to Himitsu, will not reopen after the pandemic, reports WCP. Carlie Steiner unveiled the colorful eatery last September, tapping Doi Moi alum Amanda Moll to lead a small plates menu filled out by Middle Eastern, Asian, Latin American, and Southern flavors.

May

George’s Chophouse in Bethesda just closed for good, Bethesda Magazine reports. Restaurateur Ashish Alfred debuted 4935 Bar & Kitchen in the space in 2012, then flipped it into a steakhouse named after his late brother in 2018. George’s (4935 Cordell Avenue) wouldn’t be able to make up the revenue it lost while its second-story events space has been shut down, Alfred tells the pub. He hopes to transfer employees to his two remaining restaurants, locations of Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda and Baltimore. [BM]

Mai Thai in Dupont will not reopen after COVID-19. The location actually quietly closed shortly before the pandemic reached the area, a manager tells Eater. Mai Thai’s other locations (Old Town, Georgetown) sister spot Thaiphoon in Dupont remain open for takeout.

Montmartre, a 20-year-old French bistro in Capitol Hill, and adjoining Seventh Hill Pizza have closed because the owners do not predict a successful return to business in the COVID-19 era. [EDC]

David Chang’s Momofuku CCDC closed after five years of business as part of a companywide overhaul. [EDC]

Wolfgang Puck’s Asian restaurant the Source wrapped up its 13-year run inside the Newseum building in Penn Quarter. Puck’s CUT steakhouse in Georgetown plans to reopen. [EDC]

The Lucky Strike bowling alley and bar in Chinatown appears to have closed for good, removing its Twitter account and its D.C. listing from the chain’s website. [Popville]

P.F. Chang’s pulled out of Montgomery County and permanently closed its Friendship Heights location, just over the D.C. line. [BM]

A pair of decades-old gay clubs closed in D.C.: Ziegfeld’s/Secrets near Nationals Park and leather bar DC Eagle in Northeast. [DCist]

April

Fado Irish Pub won’t reopen after the novel coronavirus crisis is over. However, the 22-year-old essential Irish bar claims its demise is tied to lease issues, not the pandemic. [EDC]

NYC burger chain Bareburger permanently closed its sole D.C. location after four years in Dupont. [P]

March

Campono, the Italian restaurant inside the Watergate building, was told by its landlord to vacate by the end of April.