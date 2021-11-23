 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream

A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at D.C.’s Three Area Airports

Where to eat and drink before taking off

Contributors: Tierney Plumb and Eater Staff

With travel back in full swing this spring, Eater has updated its guides to eating and drinking at Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Reagan National Airport (DCA) to reflect which restaurants and bars are open in every terminal.

3 Total Updates Since
May 24, 2022, 3:50pm EDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world