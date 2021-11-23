A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at D.C.’s Three Area Airports

With travel back in full swing this spring, Eater has updated its guides to eating and drinking at Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Reagan National Airport (DCA) to reflect which restaurants and bars are open in every terminal.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 24, 2022, 3:50pm EDT
May 24, 2022, 3:50pm EDT
-
May 24
A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)
Where to find familiar square-shaped pizza and seafood
-
May 24
A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Dulles International Airport (IAD)
Best bets include a new Devils Backbone tap room and reliable French bistro fare
-
May 24
A Traveler’s Guide to Restaurants at Reagan National Airport (DCA)
Grab a half-smoke, French fare, or tacos before a flight