Old Town’s Polished Vermilion Is Back With a Big Chef

A steady stream of dearly missed D.C. restaurants continue to make long-awaited comebacks, signaling their staying power and resiliency amidst an ongoing pandemic.

Here are the latest restaurants and bars reopening after a long hibernation period.

July

Vermilion, Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s modern American stalwart in Old Town since 2003, returns next week with a new chef behind the wheel: Osteria Morini and Michelin-rated Masseria alum Ben Pflaumer. Following an extensive facelift, the romantic restaurant revives service on Tuesday, July 19, with lots of love for Mid-Atlantic ingredients (think: potato ravioli with Olde Salt oysters and lemon balm and Eastern Shore mushroom steak with black soy beans and bordelaise). A lengthy whiskey list — 75 types to start — will be joined by Virginia beers and low-ABV cocktail options. Pflaumer’s large plates ($22 to $32) join snacks and small plates starting at $6 (1120 King Street, Alexandria, Va.). Former Vermilion chef Thomas Cardarelli made a pandemic pivot with the debut of Stracci Pizza in Del Ray.

After going dark in October, Burmese standard-bearer Mandalay Restaurant & Café reopens at the same downtown Silver Spring address (930 Bonifant Street) on Friday, July 15, a rep tells Eater. The Myint family also operates Bandoola Bowl and Sticx and Stonz in Georgetown.

June

Robert Weidmaier’s long-running Belgian bar Brasserie Beck reopened downtown with its familiar list of frites, mussels, schnitzel, spaetzle, and rare beers. Cult brewery Straffe Hendrik rolls into town on Wednesday, July 20 to kick off a week of Belgium Independence Day festivities, specials and giveaways:

May

St. Arnold’s Mussel Bar: Dupont’s 12-year-old destination for Belgian beers and steaming pots of mussels with fries made a surprise comeback this month after nearly calling it quits when the space went up for lease last year. The rebooted European tavern also serves wings, sandwiches, salads, and pastas. Open Wednesday through Friday at noon and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. until late. Look for a build-your-own bloody mary bar when brunch returns. Meanwhile, the future of its Cleveland Park location still remains unclear. 1827 Jefferson Place NW

The Brixton: After a five-month hiatus, the Brixton reopens in Shaw on Friday, May 13, at 5 p.m. The towering corner fixture from the Hilton hospitality brothers is “returning to the B.C. (‘Before Covid’) vibe of rooftop frozen cocktails, weekend day drinking, and second-floor DJ dance parties coming soon,” says a rep. Its popular frosé will join a few new frozen concoctions up top. A full drinks menu will be posted online soon. Brixton’s reboot will be a weekend-only affair (Fridays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.). 901 U Street NW

Osteria Costa: MGM National Harbor is set to bring back its Amalfi Coast-themed restaurant this week after a pandemic pause. Osteria Costa will reopen its doors on Friday, May 13, serving up dinner entrees from Neapolitan pizza to chicken al limone or linguini and clams. The reopening brings a new bottomless brunch experience set to debut Sunday, May 15. The $49-per-person deal with free-flowing mimosas and bellinis includes classics like personalized omelet stations as well as more Italian-themed options like baked eggs in spicy pomodoro sauce or make-your-own-pasta bars. Brunch pies include a cinnamon roll pizza with cream cheese frosting or scrambled egg pizza with a sausage gravy. Osteria Costa will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill.

Summit the Rooftop at Conrad: One of downtown D.C.’s most posh rooftops — with monumental cityscape views — reopens for the season today, May 5. Perched atop the 11th floor of the Conrad Washington, DC, Summit the Rooftop at Conrad is decorated with the same sleek furniture visitors will find throughout the CityCenterDC hotel. The bar and lounge is debuting a new menu for the spring and summer, with drinks like the rum-based CityCenter Sunset or the New Perspective with Wheatley vodka and sage syrup (both $19). Menu items include bites like smoked pork belly buns with grilled ramps and chili mayo or burrata served with charred veggies. For those who really want to splurge, the new “Garden Gastronomy Experience” pairs a bottle of Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame with dishes featuring ingredients both local and hyper-local (aka grown in the Summit’s rooftop garden). Summit will be open to the public on Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. 950 New York Avenue NW.

ChurchKey: Logan Circle’s biggest draw for craft beer is about to open again after sitting dark since 2020. Bartenders at Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s acclaimed ChurchKey on 14th Street NW are slated to start pouring drafts again on Wednesday, April 20. The upper-level bar oped in 2009 and is known for its wide array of craft brews sourced from NRG beverage director and partner Greg Engert, grouped by flavor profile (with labels like “fruit and spice” or “crisp”). Churchkey will serve 50 drafts and close to 500 cans and bottles, as well as a few cask ales, and lagers served through traditional Czech-style side pull faucets. The bar will reopen with a familiar face in the kitchen. Chef Bill Williamson, who once ran ChurchKey and Birch & Barley, is back to oversee the relaunch. He’ll serve dishes like grilled octopus and pressed sandwiches with fillings like carpaccio, wild arugula, red onions, and horseradish crema. Williamson is also working with the pizza expert at NRG’s food hall The Roost, Slice Joint chef and partner Rachel Marie, to perfect the dough for a tavern-style pizza. 1337 14th Street NW

Buena Vida: Clarendon’s TTT will remerge on Monday, April 18, with a new name, new look and new chef. Now known as Buena Vida Restaurant & Lounge, the Mexican spot features the same all-you-can-eat plates option that restaurateur Ivan Iricanin serves at his Balkan outpost, Ambar. Iricanin tapped chef Jaime Garciá Pelayo Bribiesca for the reopening, who will serve dishes like chicharrón prensado (pressed pork belly) and the lasagna-like tortilla aztec with corn tortillas layered with guajillo-spiced tomato broth. Lunch is priced at $25 per person, dinner is $44.99, and brunch is $39.99. The restaurant’s new look is designed to feel like diners are vacationing in Tulum, with a “treehouse” mezzanine inside and plenty of greenery on the open-air rooftop. 2900 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.

The Study: An Old Town Alexandria hotel just reopened its craft cocktail lounge, this time with live piano music and a menu that builds upon Mesoamerican culinary traditions. The Study sits inside Morrison House, an Autograph Collection by Marriott hotel, on King Street. Lead bartender Emmanuel Pressley is whipping up drinks like “Beautiful Little Fool” a twist on on a New York Sour with a Malbec Float, or the “Giving Tree,” which spikes an Indian Lassi drink with basil-infused Citadelle gin and green chartreuse. Executive chef Tomas Chavarria turned to his heritage for The Study’s menu, using Mesoamerican techniques like smoking and curing meats over open fire, showcasing ingredients from Mid-Atlantic farms. Musicians from Bialek’s Music will play the piano in The Study’s bar area every Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. 116 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, Va.

Hatoba: Following a two-month renovation, Daikaya Group’s Japanese restaurant in Navy Yard makes a timely return at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, just hours before the Washington Nationals’ season opener nearby. To commemorate the day, Hatoba will serve chili dogs all night. Hatoba’s brings back its 2021 lineup of Hawaiian dishes like poke bowls and macaroni salad that speak to executive chef Katsuya Fukushima’s island upbringing. A retooled bar program by beverage director Brian Marvel includes a potent Big Island Iced Tea — a tropical spin on the back-in-style Long Island classic. A full-blown reopening is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13. 300 Tingey Street SE

Dacha Navy Yard: The sprawling beer garden on the banks of the Anacostia reopens after an extensive winter renovation on Friday, April 1, just in time for Opening Day at nearby Nationals Park next week. The airy, 3-year-old hangout now looks more like a year-round drinking destination, thanks to a sleek new canopy covering, stylish deck flooring, and spruced up grounds. The outdoor beer garden counterpart to its next-door Jackie restaurant reopens with full dinner, cocktail, and wine menus, plus 12 drafts on tap and 14 cans and bottles. Dacha also resurfaces with a new collab with Aslin Beer Company called Dolly Blonde Ale to go along with existing exclusive brews (DACHNiK True Helles Lager by DC Brau and Kosmonaut Wild Ale by Right Proper Brewing). 79 Potomac Avenue SE

All-Purpose Riverfront: The popular rooftop piece of the Navy Yard pizza place reopens for the season on Friday, April 1. And for Nationals Opening Day on Thursday, April 7, the location will open at noon with $5 pours to celebrate its fifth annual release of Full Count — a low-ABV collab with DC Brau. 79 Potomac Avenue SE

Electric Cool Aid: Following winter hibernation, the beachy, outdoor patio bar reopened on March 15 with a new layout, plenty of picnic tables, frozen drinks, and food from D.C. Shawarma and some pop-ups (announced on Instagram). (512 Rhode Island Avenue NW)

Sichuan Pavilion: The popular Chinese restaurant reopened its doors in mid-March after a two-year hiatus that was once feared permanent, reports PoPville.com. It’s open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (1814 K Street NW)

Beltway Bistro: The food truck is revving up the engines again in Montgomery County after the truck was stolen, stripped, and finally found, according to Source of the Spring. After a GoFundMe raised $60,000 to help bring the truck back, the menu includes BLT deviled eggs, pulled pork, and more.

Biergarten Haus: The 12-year old H Street beer hub, after temporarily shuttering on Valentine’s Day for renovations, has reopened with a mix of German and American beer on tap, a new menu, a 50-seat dining room, renovated bathrooms, and more, according to Barred in D.C. (1355 H Street NE)

Victura Park: The pet-loving outdoor beer and wine garden toasted the end of its winter hiatus at the REACH Kennedy Center on St. Patrick’s Day. New this year is a shady indoor area, a perfect haven during rainy weather or for a bit of shade. The grilling station and light snacks return alongside local brews and a selection of wine. Open hours are every Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (2700 F Street NW)

The Conservatory at Gravitas: The glass-enclosed rooftop oasis atop Matt Baker’s Michelin-rated tasting menu restaurant in Ivy City returns for the season on Wednesday, March 16. A la carte plates like vadouvan-crusted lamb ribs and wagyu beef tartare offer customers a taste of Baker’s fanciful, French-influenced cooking below. The indoor-outdoor rooftop bar covered in string lights also sends out wines, seasonal cocktails, and cheese and charcuterie. An adjacent urban garden supplies produce to Baker’s kitchen. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday starting at 5 p.m., with seats available via Resy. (1401 Okie Street NE)

Heurich House: D.C.’s pioneering brewery-turned-museum reopens for tours on March 17. The museum’s backyard biergarten serves Senate Beer, the historically accurate revival of the brand brewed in D.C. for 100 years. (1307 New Hampshire Avenue NW)

BLT Steak: The downtown power spot reopened on Saturday, March 5, after a three-month hiatus. An updated look from design firm Studio Saint adds lots of light wood accents and abstract art to go along with surf and surf selections from its longtime chef Michael Bonk. (1625 I Street NW)

City Tap House: The tavern’s Dupont Circle outpost reopened on Friday, March 4. (1250 Connecticut Avenue NW)

Hanumanh: After a nearly two-year break, Shaw’s beloved Lao bar from Team Thip Khao is finally back. Minibar alum Al Thompson returns as bar director with top-notch tiki drinks like a sweet, creamy Hanumanh cocktail made with banana-infused Lao whiskey. Chef Seng Luangrath also reboots a list of rotating snacks like sakoo yadsai (tapioca dumplings) and spicy jaew bong wings. A large-format neung kha gai (steamed whole chicken leg, prickly ash berry sauce, fresh herbs) is limited to just 20 orders a night. Comeback hours are Thursday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on a walk-in only basis. (1604 7th Street NW)

Oohh’s & Aahh’s: Following an extensive interior renovation, the D.C. soul food mainstay reopened its U Street NW flagship on Thursday, March 3. The Black-owned business, around since 2003, is best known for its mac and cheese and got a Guy Fieri visit on his “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” Food Network show. There’s another location off Georgia Avenue NW, too. (1005 U Street NW)

Da Hong Pao: The Logan Circle dim sum standby returned in late February after a two-month hiatus, now with a snazzy new takeout window. 1409 14th Street NW

Jackie American Bistro: After a winter hiatus, Jackie is back with a fresh look and new (and returning) dishes on the menu. Savory black bread comes with cultured black garlic butter, while seared salmon gets sides of coconut braised greens and fermented shrimp. The restaurant added a 35-seat private dining space, sound system, and a custom stenciled floor. A wrap-around canopy to increase covered outdoor seating will be finished by the time warmer weather arrives. (79 Potomac Avenue SE)

DC Brau: The Northeast D.C. brewery’s taproom, which closed at the beginning of January because of staff and guest safety concerns, has reopened. Hours are Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 12 to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. (3178 Bladensburg Road NE)

Zed’s Cafe: After closing last October because of staffing issues, this Silver Spring’s casual coffee house is brewing again. Zed’s Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sunday. (8225 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring)

Truxton Inn: Closed since New Year’s Eve, Bloomingdale bar Truxton Inn reopens February 2 with a $7 Groundhog Day special on sweet vermouth on the rocks with a twist. The new hours are Wednesdays from 5 p.m. until midnight, and on Thursdays and Fridays until 2 a.m. (251 Florida Ave, NW)

The Tombs: This Georgetown-favorite basement hangout has reopened its doors with dinner service seven nights a week. Weekend brunch, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., returns February 5, but the first services are considered “practice” and are reservation only. Lunch service remains closed. Current open hours are Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday until 3 a.m. (1226 36th Street NW)

New Heights Restaurant: Closed since the fall of 2020, the 35-year old New Heights restaurant reopened in Woodley Park on January 21 under new ownership. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The bar is open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. Happy hour is weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations here. (2317 Calvert Street NW)

The Dignitary Bar: The clubby, bourbon-centric bar inside the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. is marking its recent reopening with “Mac & Cheese Redefined” on January 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Four Macallan and cheese pairings starting at $29 (Macallan double cask 12 years) and going up to $113 (Macallan rare cask) are available, plus serious tasters can choose the full Macallan tasting featuring a small measure of all four single malts and cheese pairings. The Dignitary 901 Massachusetts Avenue NW

2021 Reopenings

DBGB Kitchen & Bar: Daniel Boulud’s D.C. brasserie reopens at CityCenter Friday, December 17th with Anthony DiGregorio (formerly of Café Boulud Palm Beach) as the new executive chef. Coq au vin, pâté en croûte and tarte flambée are all solid options for the season. DBGB will serve dinner only, Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations available on Resy. 931 H Street NW

Tonari: Open for only six weeks before pandemic restrictions forced a closure, this trailblazing restaurant became known for introducing D.C. to wafu pasta. Under the leadership of noted chef Katsuya Fukushima, the pizza/wafu hub is returning Saturday, December 18, with mostly new menu items and a five-course, pre-fixe menu until eventually returning to a la carte service. The springy, Japanese-style pizza will stay on the menu. Tonari is open for select preview days through the end of the year: December 18, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Regularly scheduled service on Friday and Saturday nights starts January 7, 2022. Reservations required through Tock. 707 6th Street, NW

Gerard Street Kitchen at The Darcy: The globe-trotting cuisine at this Logan Circle hotel returns with Lebanese-born chef Bader Ali taking the reins in the kitchen. New menu items include salmon bibimbap, chicken tagine, and a New York strip with cognac sauce. Gerard Street Kitchen serves dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the dining room and outdoor patio. Brunch with a bottomless mimosa and bloody Mary bar runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 1515 Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Estuary: The Voltaggio Bros.’ ode to Chesapeake seafood returns in the marble-lined dining room on the third floor of the Conrad Hotel on November 16. In addition the regular menu, a Thanksgiving menu drops just in time for the holiday with the brothers’ twists on Thanksgiving standards, like macaroni and cheese made with aerated cheese, heritage turkey with stuffing bread pudding, and a variety of pies and pastries such as speculoos cranberry heritage turkeys. 950 New York Avenue NW

Spin: The celebrity-backed ping-pong chain reboots its sleek, underground space downtown on Friday, October 22. Handheld snacks, sliders, and flatbreads join draft beers, riffs on classic cocktails, and wines by the glass that come from a horseshoe-shaped bar. The 12,000-square-foot club features fewer tables this go-around to encourage social distancing, with online reservations returning on Tuesday, October 26. Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and Saturdays from noon to midnight. 1332 F Street NW

Beuchert’s Saloon: Following its pandemic pivot into sandwich pop-up Fight Club, chef/owner Andrew Markert’s Capitol Hill restaurant returned to its original form on Wednesday, October 20, for dine-in dinner service daily. Comeback hits like dry-aged pork ragu bucatini and a Roseda Farms burger on brioche are joined by new dishes like seared rockfish topped with white sturgeon caviar and leeks two ways, and pan-seared foie gras accompanied by squash butter, a benne-miso biscuit, chili honey, and sorrel. A wood bar below a bison head sends out reliable bourbon cocktails and a seasonal Mike and Ike’s Hot Cider with spiced rum, apple cider, and baking spices. Meanwhile, Markert’s most ambitious project to date, Newland, is scheduled to open this winter. Fight Club is searching for its own location. 623 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

The Thirsty Crow: The basement bar underneath essential Malaysian restaurant Makan in Columbia Heights officially reopens Thursday, September 9, just in time for the NFL season opener (Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., NBC). Chef and owner James Wozniuk opened the Thirsty Crow in November 2019, serving Virginia beef cheeseburgers and debuting dishes like a confit chicken nasi lemak there before they appeared at Makan. On his Instagram, Wozniuk has previewed new additions to the bar menu like an ayam penyet — smashed fried chicken with his homemade sambal and a spicy crumble — and bak kwa, a Chinese-style grilled pork jerky. 3400 11th Street NW

New Vegas Lounge: The blues bar and Logan Circle institution reopened in September. 1415 P Street NW

City Winery: The D.C. music venue, events space, and wine bar from this national chain is reopening for live music in Ivy City on Wednesday, September 1. Genre-mixing D.C. band Secret Society will play the Main Stage the first two nights back, and Go-Go outfit Rare Essence is booked for the Loft on Saturday, September 4. Two hours before shows, the venue will open with a small menu that features mushroom and goat cheese risotto balls and braised short rib gnocchi. City Winery requires customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 72 hours. 1350 Okie Street NE

Succotash Prime: The luxe Southern restaurant from celebrity chef Edward Lee reopened Monday, August 30, after going dark for more than a year. The recently tweaked name is a nod toward a revamped menu that includes a section of smoked-then-seared steaks paired with sauces like soy-ginger glaze, blue cheese with furikake, or Cajun-spiced butter. Sides include an Old Bay mac and cheese, cheesy grits, watermelon and fried peanuts, and collard greens with kimchi and country ham.

Penn Social: In an encouraging sign for the Penn Quarter neighborhood, sports bar, arcade, and events venue Penn Social will reopen today, August 26, after a months-long closure. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, according to Instagram. Happy hour will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $2 off beer, house liquor, and wine. The sprawling bar announced its temporary shutter back in November. According to the Washington City Paper, Penn Social will be only open Thursdays through Sundays for now. 801 E Street NW

Terrain Café: The garden-inspired restaurant inside the Anthropologie & Co. shop in Bethesda Row reopens Friday, August 27. Visit for brunch, lunch, and dinner Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Terrain Café will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. 4801 Bethesda Avenue

The Gibson: After a nearly year-long hiatus off U Street NW, Eric Hilton’s trendsetting speakeasy returns Friday, August 13, with familiar throwback classics, candlelit vibes, and a jazzy playlist. The comeback cocktail list ($15-$17) includes a “Broken Promises” (vodka, Kümmel, lime, ginger beer) and “Algernon” (gin, blanc vermouth, St. Germain, orange blossom). The refurbished two-story space with an airy patio also accepts bookings for private cocktail classes and parties of 6 to 120. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to close, and reservations are recommended. 2009 14th Street NW

Allegory: The Eaton hotel’s downtown speakeasy, hidden past a wall of books off the lobby, reopens Friday, August 6, with complex cocktails that employ spherification, clarification, and forced carbonation techniques from head bartender Deke Dunne. A martini turned into “caviar” spheres comes served with a stack of Pringles. A Japanese-leaning “Queen’s Gambit” offers a fresh take on an Old Fashioned. A clarified milk punch “They Can’t Kill Us All” cocktail comes with African and Caribbean blended rum, kefir yogurt, yuzu, and ube. Classics making a comeback include the “Ramos Gin Fizz” vigorously shaken at the bar for a frothy and creamy concoction. 1201 K Street NW

Cafe Saint-Ex: The rowdy basement dance floor at the lower 14th Street NW bar will reopen Fridays and Saturdays, starting Friday, August 6. Light renovations include a new tin ceiling and reconfigured bar in the back. The DJ booth also got a makeover. 1847 14th Street NW

The Sovereign: Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Belgian-styled pub in Georgetown returns on Wednesday, July 21, at 5 p.m. To celebrate its return, the bar will roll out rare kegs of Cantillon Saint Lamvinus, Tilquin Mure, and Jester King SPON: Muscat. There are 350-plus bottles and 25 drafts out of the gate, with plans to push to 50 over the first few weeks as overseas shipments arrive. The Sovereign will open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday to start. 1206 Wisconsin Avenue NW

The Eleanor D.C.: The game-filled bar with pinball machines and mini bowling lanes in Northeast reopens Wednesday, July 28. Sibling spot City-State Brewing Co. is sending over a new Madame Chiang beer infused with fresh ginger, Sichuan peppercorns, and orange peel to complement the Eleanor’s General Tso’s wings. 100 Florida Avenue NE

Silver Lyan: World-famous bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana’s basement-level cocktail bar makes a comeback at the Riggs hotel in Penn Quarter on Friday, July 16. 900 F Street NW

Boqueria Penn Quarter: The Barcelona-inspired tapas bar reopens its polished Penn Quarter location on Wednesday, July 14. To commemorate its comeback, customers can enjoy free flowing bubbly (with the purchase of food) every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 777 9th St NW

Jefferson Hotel: Downtown’s luxury boutique hotel and its upscale cocktail lounge Quill are back, but a rep tells Eater the hotel has “stepped away from” Michelin-rated Plume. The Greenhouse is the replacement restaurant situated in the same ornate space, open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. Dishes from returning chef Ralf Schlegel include seared New England hake, warm crab salad, and roasted lamb loin. Quill is open 4 p.m. to midnight (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) and its popular piano series is a no-go for now. 1200 16th Street NW

Off the Record: The historic Hay-Adams hotel’s crimson-colored cocktail lair that’s lined with caricatures of D.C.’s political elite reopened across from the White House. Hours are 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with light bites served until 10 p.m. 800 16th Street NW

Crumbs & Whiskers: The Georgetown cat cafe is back in business with hot and iced coffee to go along with its purring pets up for adoption. 3109 M Street NW

Ledo Pizza: The popular Maryland-based chain returns to Rockville Pike under new ownership. Longtime franchisees Sam and Jigar Sheth also own Ledo Pizza in Wheaton. 1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville, Md.

Smoke & Barrel: Owner John Andrade reopened his beloved barbecue bar in Adams Morgan — now with space limited to the basement level. His chef from Meridian Pint put together a “more straightforward menu that has been fine-tuned to his scientific approach and expertise,” says Andrade. 2471 18th Street NW

Carmine’s: The Italian American group known for heaping family-style portions at locations across New York, Atlantic City, and Vegas, reopened its 20,000-square-foot D.C. restaurant on Wednesday, June 23, near Capital One Arena. 425 7th Street NW

Columbia Room: Blagden Alley’s award-winning cocktail bar reopened its indoor “Spirits Library” bar on Wednesday, June 23, joining its alfresco Spritz Garden on the roof and ground-level streatery. The menu includes cocktails like a “Suit & Tie” (Bruichladdich Classic Laddie Scotch, cane sugar, berry-infused sherry vinegar, aromatic and mole bitters) and a new “Frozen Marg” for summer (Altos Reposado, amontillado, salted agave, lime). Reserve a seat via Tock Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 124 Blagden Alley NW

Quarry House: Silver Spring’s beloved basement dive known for its burgers, tots, beers, whiskeys, jukebox, and church pew seating, rebooted service from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. to start. 8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, Maryland

Sangfroid: Hyattsville, Maryland’s small distillery founded by two brothers-in-law reboots its cocktail bar on weekends 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The setup is stocked with its lines of brandies made with fermented fruit sourced from its orchard western Maryland, rye whiskey, and dutch-style gins. 5130 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, Maryland

Maialino Mare: Danny Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group’s seafood-focused, Roman-style trattoria that briefly landed in Navy Yard just months before the pandemic returns with opening favorites like shrimp fettuccine and a salt-baked branzino for two from executive chef Rose Noel. Her spaghetti con polpetti di granchio special is now here to stay, starring Maryland crab meatballs in a simple tomato sauce. Open for dinner service to start, Wednesday to Sunday, with brunch and lunch hours coming soon. 221 Tingey Street SE

Last Call: The dive-styled bar near Union Market from Buffalo and Bergen owner Gina Chersevani reopens Thursday, June 10, with cheap brews, reliable Old Fashioneds on draft, palomas, and a new “Sazadaq” that whirls frozen Sazerac and daiquiri. A short food menu includes dips, sandwiches, and crackers. A new hallway extension lined with vintage signs from the wholesaler-heavy neighborhood nods to its past life as a 1940s-era cafeteria space. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 1301 4th Street NE

The Pug: H Street’s boxing-themed pub with a devoted D.C. following plans to reopen Thursday, June 10, or Saturday, June 12, depending on equipment arrivals, according to Washington Post reporter Fritz Hahn. 1234 H Street NE

Little Miss Whiskey: The wacky, New Orleans-obsessed lounge lit up in all purple returns to H Street’s drinking scene on Friday, June 11, Hahn reports. 1104 H Street NE

DC Brau: After a 15-month hiatus, D.C.’s OG brewery on Bladensburg Road reboots taproom service on Friday, June 11. In addition to a limited number of tables inside, a new outdoor beer garden in the parking lot between the two silos fits 50 at a time. Reservations are encouraged via Resy, Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends starting at noon. 3178 Bladensburg Road NE

Suns Cinema: Mt. Pleasant’s cult indie theater with a small bar opens for outside service to start across a deck dressed in colorful string lights (6 p.m. to midnight, Thursdays to Saturdays). 3107 Mt Pleasant Street NW

Green Hat Gin: The Ivy City distillery’s whimsical, green-hued gin garden kickstarted service on Saturdays with seasonal cocktails like a Corpse Reviver No. 2 (Capitoline white vermouth, fennel syrup, and lemon). There are plans to add Sunday service after July 4. 1832 Fenwick Street NE

Cane: Chef Peter Prime’s tiny Caribbean spot on H Street NE is finally seating diners inside again after a pandemic-era pivot to takeout. 403 H Street NE

H Street Country Club: H Street’s long-running destination for mini golf, games, tacos, and margs is back in business. 1335 H Street NE

Ristorante Tosca: Downtown’s 20-year-old power dining spot is back on Tuesday, May 25, with a lightened new look, a new chef, and seasonally focused menu, Washingtonian reports. Phil Marzelli, formerly executive chef at Fabio Trabocchi’s Casa Luca and Sfoglina, is selling big-ticket items like whole grilled Dover sole and a tomahawk steak for two to go along with a new chef’s counter serving six-course tasting menus. 1112 F Street NW

The Boardwalk Bar & Eatery: Penn Quarter’s whimsical, two-level destination for a “Cotton Candy” Collins, hot dogs, and arcade games reopens on Wednesday, May 26, at 5 p.m. Hours are Tuesdays through Sundays until midnight or 2 a.m., depending on demand. Better Hospitality Group (Cortez and Takoda) recently announced plans to plant a second Boardwalk on the Wharf. 507 7th Street NW

Showtime Lounge: Bloomingale’s cash-only jukebox dive that got a national nod from Esquire is back open inside. 113 Rhode Island Avenue NW

Lucky Strike: The neon-lit bowling and billiards bar is back in action at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.

La Jambe: Shaw’s whimsical wine bar is back with a new chef behind the wheel. Maryland native D’Angelo Mobley, an alum of Maketto, American Son, and Shibuya Eatery, reimagines French bistro fare with braised short rib with pickled raisin barbecue and white bean miso; scallop ceviche; and crab salad with nduja hollandaise. Look for the return of brunch, wine tastings and events, new streatery, and daily hours. For now, it’s open Thursday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends. 1550 7th Street NW

Anchovy Social: NYC hitmaker Danny Meyer’s whimsical rooftop bar that opened atop the Thompson hotel in early 2020 is back on Wednesday, May 12, with spritzes, a mezcal cocktail for two, seafood towers loaded with lobster, crab, and shrimp, snacks like smoked trout dip, and stunning views of its Navy Yard neighborhood. 221 Tingey Street SE

Pembroke: The glamorous restaurant tucked inside Dupont Circle Hotel is reopening for weekend brunch to start on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a contemporary American menu from chef Taylor Burlingame. Reserve a seat online. 1500 New Hampshire Avenue NW

DC9 Nightclub: Open since 2004, Shaw’s iconic live music venue and restaurant known for its burgers, fried chicken and garlic French fries recently rebooted service across its reliable roof deck and a newly added parklet. Comeback cocktails include a frozen blackberry bourbon lemonade on tap. Make a reservation for seatings starting at 5 p.m. 1940 9th Street NW

Quadrant: The Ritz-Carlton’s elegant lobby-level cocktail bar quietly reopened last week in line with its upscale hotel after over a year of being offline. 1150 22nd Street NW

The Saloon: The brick-lined U Street dive is back in business on Thursday, May 4, with drafts, pub fare, and a no-cellphones (or TVs) house rule. 1205 U Street NW

Barcode: Downtown’s lively, neon-lit lounge with 200 seats and a modern American menu recently rebooted service for happy hour (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.), dinner, and late-night from Thursday to Sundays. Weekend brunch includes two mimosas or sangrias with an entree. 1101 17th Street NW

Left Door: Tom Brown’s stained glass-covered cocktail bar, sitting just off the buzzy 14th Street NW strip since 2015, went into hibernation in late December. It returns with reliable classics shaken behind a marble bar and presented in pretty vintage glassware. There’s now an expanded outdoor seating area downstairs. Open 5 p.m. to midnight (closed Sundays and Mondays). 1345 S Street NW

Granville Moore’s: H Street NE’s long-running bar for mussels and Belgian beers pivoted to pasta last year but makes a surprise comeback its original form on Thursday, April 29. Open Thursdays to Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1238 H Street NE

China Chilcano: ThinkFoodGroup’s Bib Gourmand-designated Peruvian restaurant in Penn Quarter reopens for dinner on Thursday, April 29, with a range of Peruvian Criollo, Chinese Chifa, and Japanese Nikkei cuisines. Consulting chef Carlos Delgado (of forthcoming Chelita in Blagden Alley) brings back ceviches and dim sum to go along with an expansive pisco program filled out by frothy sours and chilcanos. A soon-to-open patio will add outside seats for the first time. 418 7th Street NW

Suburbia: Owner Gina Chersevani (Buffalo & Bergen, Last Call) gave her silver Airstream bar a makeover during the pandemic. The shiny outdoor station for frozen drinks reopens with a new look outside Union Market on Thursday, April 22. For its Earth Day weekend reboot, sales from Barr Hill gin “Bee’s Knees” cocktails served in honey bear jars help fund bee conservation efforts. Suburbia’s expanded outdoor setup includes 16 Adirondack chairs made from recycled plastics and positioned around pits overflowing with pick-your-own garnishes (mint, thyme, marigold) for cocktails that include a carbonated Old Fashioned on draft. Her converted 1960s trailer now has AC for its bartenders and an updated, polished look. “She’s 54 [years old] so she deserved it,” Chersevani says. “She got her hair did.” Now she’s hunting for an artist to spruce up its 12 patio tables out front. Parked outside of Union Market (1309 5th Street NE); open noon to 9 p.m. daily to start.

Punch Bowl Social: Ballston Quarter’s multi-level entertainment complex for bowling, arcade games, and ping pong reopens Wednesday, April 21. Happy hour runs Sunday and Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $7-and-under drinks and bites — including a $3 surprise beer can in a paper bag. 4238 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.

Brixton: The multilevel Shaw bar prominently planted at the corner of 9th and U Streets NW returns with a new menu of pub fare that includes various wings and burgers, plus larger plates like bucatini and a bone-in pork chop. The open-air rooftop has its own group of cocktails like a “Casino Royale” (Campari, vermouth, grapefruit, bubbles). First come, first serve from Wednesday to Sunday. 901 U Street NW

B Side: Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s funky outpost next to Red Apron at Fairfax’s Mosaic district reopens for indoor/outdoor dining with a medley of obscure wines, beers, cocktails, and a refreshed menu of meaty bar snacks set to tunes spinning on the turntable. Offerings include wagyu pastrami bowls, charcuterie, beef fat fries, burgers, and butcher’s cuts. Open Thursday to Saturday starting at 5 p.m. 8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax, Virginia

Charlie Palmer Steak: Capitol Hill’s power dining spot since 2003 reopens for weekday dinner and bar service on Tuesday, April 13, with lunch joining the mix starting Monday, April 26. Executive chef Zach Long’s comeback lineup includes a dry-aged prime porterhouse for two, bone-on ribeye, and seafood dishes like pan seared Atlantic halibut and dover sole meunière. 101 Constitution Avenue NW

Doyle: The Dupont Circle Hotel and its Mid-century bar are back on Wednesday, April 14, reviving service for martinis and other classic cocktails born in the 1950s and 1960s. Stay tuned for the glitzy property’s Pembroke restaurant and its pretty patio overlooking Dupont Circle to reopen a month later on Saturday, May 15. 1500 New Hampshire Avenue NW

Boundary Stone: Bloomingdale’s beloved neighborhood watering hole is back in business on Thursday, April 15, with patio service only to start. Reservations are accepted online. Reopening hours are Thursday to Monday to start, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and starting at noon on weekends. Brunch will return at a TBA date. 116 Rhode Island Avenue NW

DC Improv: After going dark for over a year, downtown’s decades-old comedy club makes a comeback on Thursday, April 15 with a three-night performance from Howard University alum Erin Jackson. Other reopening headliners include Christian Finnegan (April 22 to 24) and Steve Byrne (April 29 to May 1). Ticket sales are limited to 50 people per show, and social distancing and safety protocols will be effect. 1140 Connecticut Avenue NW

Summit the Rooftop: Conrad Washington, DC’s scenic 11th-story rooftop reopened on Thursday, April 8, with revised focus on fare from the mid-Atlantic region, regional distillers/brewers, and female winemakers. Executive chef and Virginia native Josh Murray is sending out pork barbecue prepped in a solar oven, Chesapeake hard clams, and fluke ceviche. Reserve from Thursdays to Sundays, with the option to rent a pod in the lounge area ($500 minimum). 950 New York Avenue NW

Victura Park: Head to the Reach, the recently installed complex of green space and stages at the Kennedy Center, to check out this wine and beer garden run by D.C. bar owners the Hilton brothers and chef Erik Bruner-Yang. The sprawling picnic party reopens Friday, April 9, for the season, complete with a new outdoor grilling station, batched cocktails, and visiting chefs. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sundays starting at noon. 2700 F Street NW

Players Club*: The Hilton brothers’ retro arcade bar, tucked under Shake Shack in Logan Circle, officially reboots service on Wednesday, April 7. Its ’70s sports-themed “Skybox” rooftop boasts sky-high views of the surrounding neighborhood. Reservations aren’t accepted to start, and games remain unplugged due to COVID-19 restrictions. Opening hours are 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday (and starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday). 1400 14th Street NW

Crimson View: Motto by Hilton hotel’s airy drinking perch overlooking Chinatown returned on Tuesday, April 6, with a shortened menu of burgers and bar bites and seasonal cocktails to start. Open Tuesday to Thursday at 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 627 H Street NW

Sandlot Southeast: Starting Thursday, April 1, Black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers, and food truck operators in D.C. will take over rent-free space around the Navy Yard shipping container bar. The first food truck duo includes veggie-based soul food from Soultarian and Jamaican jerk dogs from Dogs on the Curb. 71 Potomac Avenue SE

Jackie: Dacha’s riverfront American Bistro reopens Thursday, April 1, with a new spring menu from chef Jerome Grant that includes calamansi citrus pepper wings, duck pastrami toast with peanut butter and cherry jam, and fried rice with Grant’s homemade Spam, crawfish, crab fat, and butter beans. 79 Potomac Avenue SE

American Ice Company: The Hilton brothers’s no-frills bar for draft beers and barbecue nachos returns to Shaw’s drinking scene on Thursday, April 1, after shutting down with an uncertain future last fall. 917 V St NW

Sticky Rice: H Street’s long-running Asian fusion sushi bar and noodle house reopens for dine-in service for the first time in a year on Thursday, April 1, at 5 p.m. Snag a seat across on Resy; takeout and delivery will continue as usual. 1224 H Street NE

The Eleanor: The adult arcade and bowling bar born in NoMa reopens its year-old outpost in downtown Silver Spring on Thursday, April 1. The 7,700-square-foot setup sports multiple outdoor patios to enjoy 20 beers on tap and offbeat bar bites like elote-style hush puppies and a spaghetti sandwich. Reopening options include fresh pizza and pastas options. Reboot hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. (and happy hour 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.). 931 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland

Georgia Brown’s: The go-to for South Carolina Lowcountry cooking downtown since 1993, reopens after a months-long pause on Easter (Sunday, April 4), with its popular unlimited Sunday brunch for $67 per person, $30 for children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Southern staple briefly reopened in November with a refreshed look and revamped cocktail menu full of cognac and whiskey from the team at Residents, its all-day sibling cafe in Dupont Circle. Open Wednesday to Saturday starting at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 950 15th Street NW

Top of the Gate: The Watergate’s iconic rooftop lounge overlooking the Potomac reopens on Friday, April 2, with a timely cherry blossom-themed menu drop. There’s a Belvedere vodka cocktail — with sparkling rosé wine, lime and cranberry juice, peach liqueur, ginger, and rhubarb cordial — and a new spring salad with strawberries, fennel, arugula, goat cheese, and sweet candied walnuts in a house champagne vinaigrette. Hours are Wednesday to Thursday and Sunday (4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Friday and Saturday (4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) for parties up to six. 2650 Virginia Avenue NW

Via Sophia: The downtown Hamilton Hotel’s glossy Italian restaurant and bar officially reopens to the public the first week of April with a new patio and drinks to go along with Neapolitan wood-fired pies. 1001 14th Street NW

The Mirror: Downtown’s 1920s-style speakeasy curiously tucked behind a sign-less, mirrored door rebooted service last weekend with over a dozen classic cocktails (Boulevardier, daiquiri, Sazerac) from beverage director Jeff Coles. The dimly-lit, subterranean setup that’s lined with couch seating and high-top tables takes walk-ins (or email events@themirrordc.com to reserve a section). Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. 1413 K Street NW

Rebel Taco: The U Street tequila and taco bar that went the to-go route this winter recently reopened for on-site dining across the two-level, graffiti-lined space and across its colorful patio. Its pandemic-era Rebel Margherita pizza pop-up is now here to stay on the Mexican menu. Brunch is expected to join the mix on Saturday, April 10. 1214 U Street NW

Backroom at Capo Deli: The Shaw speakeasy tucked past the deli’s refrigerator door started pouring again last weekend. Swing by the Italian sub shop to try new vaccine-themed additions to its wildly popular Fauci Pouchy cocktail line. 715A Florida Avenue NW

L’Annexe: Georgetown’s swanky, library-themed cocktail bar returns from a long vacation on Thursday, March 25. The zinc-topped bar produces elegant-looking cocktails with liquors infused on-site and theatrical mixology techniques. Global small plates hold their own against the drinks. 2917 M Street NW

Dan’s Cafe: In late February, the Adams Morgan dive known for squirt bottles full of liquor, reopened for indoor service on Friday and Saturday nights with food from next-door gay bar Pitchers. 2315 18th Street NW

Hill Prince: Nestled in a century-old restored carriage house, the Atlas District bar named after a Preakness winner reopened last week with expanded drinking areas dressed with dart boards and equestrian art. Craft cocktails, beer, and wine accompany a short list of snacks like Cup of Noodles or Gordy’s pickled okra. Seating blocks for one to six people include a 3 p.m. happy hour on weekends. 1337 H Street NE

Echo Park: In January 2020, the Hilton brothers flipped short-lived Gaslight Tavern into a new Shaw attraction for draft and canned beers and New York-style pies from Andy’s Pizza. Its wood-lined “sunroom” and flower-filled patio revived service last week. 2014 Ninth Street NW

Doubles/Sonny’s Pizza: Park View’s all-day cafe reopened last week (Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.), with espressos and pastries for takeout only while its patio wraps up a refresh. Next-door sister spots Sonny’s Pizza and No Kisses are also open with ready-to-pour cocktails, natural wine, beer, and spirits, with a virtual store too. 3118 Georgia Avenue NW

Colada Shop: The Cuban cafe’s original location reopened its rooftop with rum cocktails and a new mural. 1405 T Street NW

Solly’s: U Street’s go-to Irish pub reopened with patio service on Monday, March 15. Drinkers can order food from neighbor Lulu’s Winegarden via QR codes on the table or buy a hot dog to fulfill a mandate to order food with drinks. When conditions improve, patrons can bring in food or get delivery like they did before. 1942 11th Street NW

Bartaco Ballston: The Mexican chain just reopened daily for on-site and patio seating starting at 11 a.m. Pair limited time crispy avocado tacos with “March Margarita” deals. 4238 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

Electric Cool-Aid: The all-outdoor, food truck-friendly drinking space framed with bright artwork welcomes customers (and their dogs) back on Wednesday, March 17, with timely shamrock shakes and frozen Irish coffees to celebrate. Reservations are now live. 512 Rhode Island Avenue NW

Free State: Chinatown’s Mid-Atlantic bar reopens for patio service up top and for pickup on St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday, March 17), with specials all weekend on Irish whiskey, hot drinks, and craft beer. 501B G Street NW

Cortez: The rooftop margarita spot in Shaw reopens Wednesday, March 17. 1905 Ninth Street NW

Tomorrow is not only St. Paddy’s day, but it is also our REOPENING. To say we are excited to be back is an understatement! We will be opening at 5pm. #seeyoutomorrow ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Hhbk8QMKf1 — CORTEZ Restaurant & Rooftop Bar (@cortezbardc) March 16, 2021

Proper 21: The sleek sports bar out of New York City opened a second D.C. location in Foggy Bottom last fall with BOGO crush deals, burgers, and bulgogi fried rice. After a months-long break, the massive 8,000-square-foot bar is back on St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday, March 17). 2033 K Street NW