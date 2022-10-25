Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Pulls Up to the Wharf With a Sea of Fish and Chips

Share All sharing options for: Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Pulls Up to the Wharf With a Sea of Fish and Chips

Boisterous British chef Gordon Ramsay has officially touched down in D.C.

Fast-casual Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips opens on Tuesday, October 25, with a takeout-friendly menu centered around its namesake dish and other takes on British pub grub, all sent out in Union Jack-splashed containers (665 Wharf Street SW).

Shiny red doors resembling London’s iconic telephone boxes lead the way to a 35-seat eatery slinging sustainable cod coated with custard powder batter. Shrimp and chicken also get the crispy treatment. A three-piece combo with “chips” (aka fries) and two sauces runs $14.99 and up. Chips also shine solo, loaded up with meats and sauces.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips marks the first big restaurant to arrive at the Southwest Waterfront’s shiny new Phase 2 development. Chic hotel Pendry Washington DC — The Wharf will open to the public on Wednesday, October 26 right next to Ramsay.

Wharf diners will have to wait a little longer to book a seat at Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s flashy D.C. flagship currently coming together in a two-story building perched on the Potomac River. The surf-and-turf tribute to the expletive-dropping chef’s hit Hell’s Kitchen TV show on Fox — and first on the East Coast — moved its original debut date from fall to winter 2023. Ramsay will also export his London-born Street Pizza chain to Penn Quarter, making that three Ramsay restaurants for D.C. in a matter of months.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips accepts walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The chain maintains existing outposts in Orlando and Las Vegas, with another en route to Times Square. The fancy McDonald’s of sorts also specializes in a handheld “Fishwich” — a piece of crispy cod, avocado sauce, shredded cabbage, and tomato relish, all wrapped in warm naan bread.

Patrons can wash down the salty menu with sugary delicacies like Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee and Biscoff shakes. A short list of beer and wine (no liquor) includes a Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager and Heavy Seas Loose Cannon IPA.

The chips are served “natural” with sea salt or “dirty” with truffle, parmesan, and chives; chipotle, jalapeno and crisp chorizo; or bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions, and sour cream. Alternatives like marinated shrimp with basil and lavender are also available, as well as seasonal specials. The 2,248-square-foot casual eatery also sports a wraparound patio overlooking the water.

The fish-and-chips chain is one of many in Ramsay’s global empire, which includes Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Gordon Ramsay Steak, and Ramsay’s Kitchen.