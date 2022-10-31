Look at These D.C. Restaurant Employees Going All Out for Halloween

Most hospitality workers are stuck at their jobs during Halloween, but that doesn’t stop them from showing a little holiday spirit. It’s time to pay homage to the working-class heroes who don costumes on the floor and behind the bar.

Plenty of industry employees dressed up for their hosted Halloween parties over the weekend, while others will save their big plans for tonight.

Scroll on to view some of this year’s best looks around town.

Bartenders at Bloomingdale’s Pub and The People went the Super Mario Bros. route this weekend and kept the Italian theme going with limoncello pours.

The team at Bar Chinois, which just landed on WaPo’s fall dining guide, dressed up as everyone’s favorite antiheros Joker, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn.

The Eastern understood the assignment for its “Spooky Sommelier Spectacular” event. General manager and sommelier Robert Morin — aka “Rob Burgundy” — riffed on both Anchorman and red wine.

Crystal City’s week-old Alamo Drafthouse celebrates its first Halloween by reviving cult “zom rom com” Shaun of the Dead. An 8 p.m. showing on Tuesday, November 1 includes free props like inflatable cricket bats and Shaun-esque name tags.

Shaw’s Service Bar — now one of North America’s 50 Best Bars — got comfy for their Sunday night family meal and DJ party, donning onesies while stirring Espolon and Topo Chico specials.

Here’s Poison Ivy and fem bot bartenders at Shaw gay bar Kiki:

Mission Navy Yard’s idea of getting into the spooky spirit was dressing up as actual spirits (Fireball and Clase Azul Tequila).