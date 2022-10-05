Inside Wilson Hardware’s Million-Dollar Makeover in Clarendon

Already-stylish Wilson Hardware, the three-story bar rocking leaf-print walls and candle-lit vibes in a historic location since 2017, unveils a floral-filled facelift and menu alterations this week.

The industrial-chic restaurant and lounge (2915 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.) pays tribute to Virginia Hardware — the hardware shop that was there for nearly half a century. After closing in 2004, the space was home to Irish pub Ri Ra.

Wilson Hardware opted for pricey plastic surgery just five years in, in part, to compete with the fresh crop of talent along Clarendon’s nightlife corridor. Neighborhood newcomers include Buena Vida, Bar Ivy, B Live (formerly Whitlow’s), and the recently revived Clarendon Ballroom.

Bites, beers, and wine are all around $5 during weekday happy hour (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.), featuring sliders, fries, and its popular panzerotti (fried pizza dough stuffed with cheese and marinara sauce). Other returning favorites like a relish-topped Hardware burger on brioche and steak frites join new dishes like truffle hanger steak, a quinoa salad with shrimp, dip trio, and caprese or short rib sandwiches.

Wilson Hardware maintains three bars on-site: a 27-foot-long quartz-top rail across a newly redesigned main level, a patio lounge, and a tile bar on the rooftop. The big changes include a new indoor-outdoor garden terrace bursting with buds that’s located past double doors on the second level. And its third-story rooftop bar, now double the size, can stay open all year thanks to a retractable awning. Wilson Hardware can now fit 350 patrons inside and 150 out.

The restaurant comes from co-owners Jad Bouchebel (JBC Events, Provision No. 14), Alex Haje (Opera Ultra Lounge), Faris Ghareeb, and Walid Zeytoun.

Koos Design, the women-owned firm behind newer Clarendon bars like the Pinemoor and Brass Rabbit, put together the revised look. Wilson Hardware went under the knife one piece at a time, so the renovation didn’t entail a temporary closure. All three floors resurfaced on Saturday, October 1.

Tuesday-to-Friday lunch is also in the mix starting at 11:30 a.m. (Mondays start service at 4 p.m.). Hours run until midnight during the week and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. on weekends.

On Sundays, brunch stretches until 6 p.m. to accommodate weekend hangovers. Instead of doing bottomless brunch (or posing a time limit), the first mimosa carafe costs $20 per person and each glass is 50 cents after that (with a minimum of one entree per person).