Inside Wilson Hardware’s Million-Dollar Makeover in Clarendon

The three-story lounge now has a twice-as-large rooftop, pumpkin spice martinis, and Sunday brunch until 6 p.m.

by Tierney Plumb
Wilson Hardware completed a top-to-bottom renovation on October 1.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware

Already-stylish Wilson Hardware, the three-story bar rocking leaf-print walls and candle-lit vibes in a historic location since 2017, unveils a floral-filled facelift and menu alterations this week.

The industrial-chic restaurant and lounge (2915 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.) pays tribute to Virginia Hardware — the hardware shop that was there for nearly half a century. After closing in 2004, the space was home to Irish pub Ri Ra.

Wilson Hardware opted for pricey plastic surgery just five years in, in part, to compete with the fresh crop of talent along Clarendon’s nightlife corridor. Neighborhood newcomers include Buena Vida, Bar Ivy, B Live (formerly Whitlow’s), and the recently revived Clarendon Ballroom.

The modern new lounge area at Wilson Hardware.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware
The terrace features glowing lanterns and an explosion of florals and greenery.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware

Bites, beers, and wine are all around $5 during weekday happy hour (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.), featuring sliders, fries, and its popular panzerotti (fried pizza dough stuffed with cheese and marinara sauce). Other returning favorites like a relish-topped Hardware burger on brioche and steak frites join new dishes like truffle hanger steak, a quinoa salad with shrimp, dip trio, and caprese or short rib sandwiches.

An expanded top level features a retractable roof.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware
A blue tile-lined bar joins pink and white furniture up top.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware

Wilson Hardware maintains three bars on-site: a 27-foot-long quartz-top rail across a newly redesigned main level, a patio lounge, and a tile bar on the rooftop. The big changes include a new indoor-outdoor garden terrace bursting with buds that’s located past double doors on the second level. And its third-story rooftop bar, now double the size, can stay open all year thanks to a retractable awning. Wilson Hardware can now fit 350 patrons inside and 150 out.

The new pumpkin spice martini for fall features Tito’s vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin liqueur, and fresh espresso.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware
A pumpkin spice martini (pictured) and straight espresso martini offer a caffeinated kick.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware

The restaurant comes from co-owners Jad Bouchebel (JBC Events, Provision No. 14), Alex Haje (Opera Ultra Lounge), Faris Ghareeb, and Walid Zeytoun.

Koos Design, the women-owned firm behind newer Clarendon bars like the Pinemoor and Brass Rabbit, put together the revised look. Wilson Hardware went under the knife one piece at a time, so the renovation didn’t entail a temporary closure. All three floors resurfaced on Saturday, October 1.

A new garlic shrimp appetizer arrives gets a kick from dried chile de arbol.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware
Chicken breast with mushroom sauce, parmesan cheese, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables is a new main.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware
Eight-ounce hanger steak gets a truffle sauce drizzle over mashed potatoes, asparagus, and lemon butter.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware

Tuesday-to-Friday lunch is also in the mix starting at 11:30 a.m. (Mondays start service at 4 p.m.). Hours run until midnight during the week and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. on weekends.

On Sundays, brunch stretches until 6 p.m. to accommodate weekend hangovers. Instead of doing bottomless brunch (or posing a time limit), the first mimosa carafe costs $20 per person and each glass is 50 cents after that (with a minimum of one entree per person).

The purple-lit bottle service area at Wilson Hardware.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware
A bubble gun builds a theatrical “Fuse Daiquiri” (Appleton rum, luxardo, Angostura bitters, fresh lime juice).
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware
The aromatic drink pops upon delivery.
Albert Ting for Wilson Hardware

