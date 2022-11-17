Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for the World Cup Around D.C.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar this weekend, with the champion country crowned on Sunday, December 18. To capitalize on customers looking for a spot to watch live games going on across the globe — airing as early as 5 a.m. — D.C. gives bars and restaurants the rare right to stay open around the clock. The city council also included an allowance for bars to sell alcohol 22 hours a day (with a brief booze timeout from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.). Establishments must pay a $100 registration fee to participate.

Below is a neighborhood breakdown of area bars and restaurants with soccer specials, ridiculously long hours, and giveaways to celebrate the epic worldwide tournament starting with Qatar vs. Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 11 a.m.

Multiple locations

Upscale sports bar Proper 21 is all in for the World Cup with special food and drink menus at both D.C. locations. Doors open at 8 a.m. downtown (1319 F Street NW) and 11 a.m. in Foggy Bottom (2033 K Street NW).

H Street NE

Queen Vic welcomes fans for all USA, England, and Wales matches during the first round (and others during the first round at 2 p.m.). There’s a $5 entry fee for the epic USA vs. England face-off at noon on Black Friday (November 25). Follow its Facebook page for updated hours, deals, and events. 1206 H Street NE

pairs most first-round afternoon games with happy hour and food discounts. 1335 H Street NE Indoor/outdoor beer haven Biergarten Haus welcomes soccer fans to watch World Cup matches from 8 a.m. onward. There’s 25 TVs with stadium sound around the sprawling setup, as well as its new Lodge Bar and five heated cabins. Early risers can enjoy breakfast, bloody marys, and mimosas during early matches, as well as Irish coffees, glühwein, and hot cider. Teleworkers are encouraged to bring their laptops and use Biergarten’s Wi-Fi, and dogs are welcome during weekday matches only. Open Thanksgiving Day, too. 1355 H Street NE

Downtown

Astro Beer Hall , the official bar for the local American Outlaws Chapter, offers specials on two domestic favorites: $7 Tito’s cocktails and $5 Miller Lite pints. The beer is also served by the pitcher ($15) and bucket of cans ($20). Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. for all Team USA game days and 8 a.m. for others. 1306 G Street NW

Bloomingdale

Popular pub Boundary Stone hosts World Cup watch parties starting at 1 p.m. daily (and opening earlier on days Team USA plays). During all weekday games, order $5 local drafts, $6 wines, and $6 draft Old Fashioneds or Manhattans, plus $7 hot honey chicken or fried fish sandwiches and $1.50 oysters. 116 Rhode Island Avenue NW

Petworth

Neighborhood hangout Hook Hall swings open at 8 a.m. daily. Table reservations are $25 and include a bucket of five beers, with an on-site taco bar from Cocolita. Deals include a giant quesadilla and pitcher ($25), a supersized mimosa for $19.99, and frozen marg and taco for $6.99. 3400 Georgia Avenue NW

Adams Morgan

Grand Central, which claims to be the only independent sportsbook in the country, will be taking live and pre-game bets. During games, bank on $6 drafts of DC Brau, Modelo, and Guinness and $3 Jell-O shots. 2447 18th Street NW

Penn Quarter/Chinatown

The Consulate General of France picked Penn Social as its official host site (November 22, 26, and 30) with $6 Kronenbourg 1664, $16 pitchers of Narragansett, and contest to collect all eight American Outlaws-branded cans. During non-France games, aired on its 18-foot, 4K laser projector screen, there’s $4 Miller Lites (or $16 pitchers), $8 Tito’s, and deals on croissants, nachos, and burgers. 801 E Street NW

Capitol Hill

Fight Club showcases the tournament during normal hours of operation (open 11 a.m. daily) on its projector screen. Guests can enjoy happy hour pricing during all games, as well as buckets of six Hamm’s ($22) or Tecate beers ($32). Chef Andrew Markert will also create themed sandwich specials around countries competing in the semifinals and finals. 633 Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Georgetown

All-day cafe 1310 Kitchen & Bar gets up at 7 a.m. daily to air World Cup on its big screen TVs at the expansive bar area. Find $10 cocktails, $8 glasses of wine, and $6 drafts from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights. 1310 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Union Market

Last Call Bar promises complimentary food, drink deals, and an “enormous amount of swag” for World Cup. Doors swing open at 7:30 a.m. on days with an 8 a.m. start (closed on Thanksgiving). Rotating freebies include Buffalo & Bergen bagels and cream cheese (November 20 and 21), salsa and queso bar (November 22 and 28), hot dogs (November 25), and bratwurst (November 27). Drink specials vary by day, including $4 pints and cans and $6 liquors. 1301-A 4th Street NE

U Street NW

Beloved soccer bar Exiles will take each game “on a case by case basis, based on demand and scope for crowd numbers.” Follow its social account for updates on operating hours, beer specials, and watch party events. 1610 U Street NW

Dupont

Duffy’s goes big for the USA vs. England contest with a bottomless beer event for $42, along with $8 Jameson or Fireball shots. Otherwise, it’s open for all 11 a.m. games. 2153 P Street NW

With 40 TVs across three different levels (a main stage, lounge and rooftop), Public Bar Live shows all World Cup games from 4 a.m. onward — with coffee, tea, breakfast to perk up early risers. A pre- and post-party on Monday, November 21 for the first USA game is in The Kindred Effect and American Outlaws. All tables are first-come first serve however, they can be reserved with a prepaid bar tab. The Mexican Embassy will host its official watch parties here, including the big Latin American rivalry against Argentina (aired in Spanish on one floor) with a mariachi band. DJs will play Friday and Saturday on the rooftop and during commercial breaks to keep the energy flowing. There’s a quick time out from close to 4 a.m. 1214 18th Street NW

Logan Circle

Newly expanded Franklin Hall shows all 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. games (and most of the 10 a.m. ones). Specials include Miller Lite pints or steins for $8, $6 Silver Branch lagers, $6 Tito’s; $8 giant pretzels, and $9 nachos. Open daily (closed on Thanksgiving) at 10:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the knockout stages. 1348 Florida Avenue NW

Shaw

Whitlow’s DC opens early for all USA matches with beer and seltzer buckets for $20. A newly opened kitchen rolls out classic American eats. 2014 9th Street NW

Navy Yard

Soaring tasting room Solace Outpost will be showing all games (with the exception of 5 a.m. ones) alongside its brunch menu for morning games and regular happy hour for all afternoon matches. 71 Potomac Avenue SE

Mt. Vernon Triangle

Biergarten Prost DC shows all USA and Germany games, with a big brunch watch party on November 23 (and other matchups during its normal operating hours). Deals include a half-liter of Radeberger’s premium pilsner with a basket of pretzel bites or a bottle of German digestif Underberg for $10. Also find discounts on German brews Prostini, Nordsee Shore, and Boo Radler, $6 bratwurst sandwiches, and $4 pretzel bite baskets. 919 5th Street NW

Wharf

Kirwan’s Irish Pub shows the initial 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. games and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ones during the knockout stages, complete with Heineken specials on tap. 749 Wharf Street SW

Arlington, Virginia

B Live has 10 TVs to watch World Cup games while enjoying game-day deals like $10 burgers and fries; $2 off all snacks like wings and cheese fries; beer and wine ($4-$5); $19 pitchers; and $10 off margarita towers. For every goal scored, get half-off shooters for the next five minutes. Any time Team USA team plays, B Live will also select an American beer on special for $2.50 and $3 Mahou beers when Spain’s games are on. For the first U.S. game, wear any soccer jersey and get a B Live gift card. 2854 Wilson Boulevard

