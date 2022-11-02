 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Flashy Oaxacan Restaurant From Miami Descends on Dupont Circle

Hoja Taqueria opens with agave flights, heirloom corn tortillas, and mezcal Old Fashioneds

by Tierney Plumb
Hoja Taqueria just went live inside D.C.’s Generator hotel.
Hoja Taqueria
Nazly Villamizar of Space Collective delivered a rustic look full of reclaimed wood, greenery, hand-painted murals, and prayer candles.
Hoja Taqueria

South Beach’s stylish taco-and-tequila haven Hoja Taqueria just found a new home inside D.C.’s hip hostel Generator.

The candle-lit cantina comes from Bar Lab, the hospitality team behind the acclaimed Broken Shaker bar brand situated in sibling Freehand hotels from NYC to LA. The 148-room Generator hotel debuted at the top tip of Dupont Circle in 2020 but waited for the pandemic to subside to flick on its food and beverage program (1900 Connecticut Avenue NW).

A timely Dia De Los Muertos party on Tuesday, November 1 christened the hot new Mexican import that pays extra attention to its tacos. Corn tortillas are made with masa sourced from the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

A portion of Hoja Taqueria’s profits goes directly back to the family-owned farms cultivating the native heirloom corn.

Tortillas are made daily on-site using ground nixtamalized corn.
Hoja Taqueria

The menu is strikingly similar to the year-old original at Generator Miami. Starters include sweet potato or tuna tostadas, Key West pink shrimp ceviche, chicken tinga flautas, and three salsas punched up with pequin peppers and peanuts. Dishes are relatively cheap ($9-$18), and the featured splurge is a porcini-rubbed New York strip steak ($40) with red rice, refried beans, salsa roja and pickles.

Tacos, quesadillas, and burritos come with proteins like al pastor, carne asada, chicken, or mushrooms. A Mexican beer-battered fish taco starring the catch of the day joins cabbage, red onion, and chipotle aioli.

The 65-seat dining room includes a full-service bar.
Hoja Taqueria
Hoja Taqueria showcases gold-framed artwork.
Hoja Taqueria

Bar Lab director Christine Wiseman, a “Best American Bartender” nominee at Tales of a Cocktail, spearheads a list of agave-fueled drinks full of dehydrated fruits and offbeat ingredients. Corn agave makes its way into the “Vanilla Corn Porn” alongside jalapeno-infused Ojo de Tigre, Licor 43, and lime juice.

A Mexican riff on an Old Fashioned loops in mezcal, tequila, St. George Nola Coffee, Oaxacan chocolate, roasted poblano, and chocolate bitters. A frozen fruity cocktail features tequila, vermouth, grapefruit, guava, ginger, and lime juice.

Rare spirits on-site make their way into mezcal and tequila flights ($30-$55). A beer list is big on Monopolio lagers, and the beloved Mexican beer shows up in a spicy Michelada with poblano peppers and pickled jalapeno.

Hours will eventually stretch from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. For now, dinner service runs Tuesday to Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Come spring, Taqueria Hoja will spill out onto a seasonal patio and pool deck.

The new Oaxacan oasis fills a void left behind when Shaw’s Espita Mezcaleria closed this fall to make way for Ghostburger.

A lush canopy hovers over a farmer harvesting ancestral corn.
Hoja Taqueria
“Pepino Papi” cocktail (Tromba blanco tequila, Singani 63, cucumber juice, cardamom syrup, celery coconut bitters, and lime juice).
Hoja Taqueria
Hoja Taqueria opens with nine cocktails.
Hoja Taqueria

Aside from Generator’s D.C. and Miami locations, which offer a mix of shared and private bedrooms, the boutique brand is largely scattered across Europe in cities like Paris, Rome, Stockholm, Venice, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, and London.

Trendy co-working and hostel competitor Selina also just arrived in D.C.’s Union Market district with a breezy rooftop bar.

