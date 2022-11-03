Boredom-Busting Chain Brooklyn Bowl Will Activate Buzzard Point

Fried chicken-fueled Brooklyn Bowl, an all-in-one bowling alley, concert venue, and restaurant in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Philadelphia, will anchor D.C.’s massive mixed-use parcel next to Audi Field. At Brooklyn Bowl, NYC-based Blue Ribbon supplies a comfort food menu full of milkshakes, fried chicken platters, French bread pizzas, bowl-friendly bites like mac and cheese balls, local beers, and margaritas by the pitcher.

Wharf developers Hoffman & Associates expand their Southwest reach to Buzzard Point as part of a newly announced partnership with D.C. United. The area around the professional soccer team’s home turf will balloon with restaurants, cafes, and housing as part of the $200 million project scheduled to break ground next year and deliver in 2026.

Gordon Ramsay makes a milkshake with Mayor Muriel Bowser

Boisterous British chef Gordon Ramsay showed up at his newly opened Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips on Tuesday, November 3, and tapped Mayor Muriel Bowser to be his sous chef for a few minutes. They whisked up his fast-casual import’s Biscoff milkshake, competing against the clock with Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio and Hell’s Kitchen season 10 winner Christina Wilson. Ramsay and Bowser — who’s a week away from Election Day — won this round. Ramsay’s other Wharf adventures this week included dining at chef Kevin Tien’s Moon Rabbit and checking in on his incoming D.C. flagship Hell’s Kitchen. The waterfront beef Wellington sensation is now slated to open in January.

Dupont gets a vegan cheese shop

Dupont’s upstairs deli DC Vegan now caters to cheese lovers with dairy-free delights made from cashews. The new a la carte counter ($12-$18) includes Rebel Cheese’s sun dried tomato and herb fromage, Reine Cuisine’s trufflehound, and Bandit’s double cream brie. Coming soon: cheese boards, Thanksgiving spreads, and cheesy gift sets. DC Vegan also augments its downstairs Botanical Bar this month with an Italian-American dinner menu featuring eggplant rollatini and lasagna.

Prosecutors: U.S. Capitol insurrectionists racked up a $400 Olive Garden tab

Members of a far-right militia group dined at Vienna, Virginia’s Olive Garden just hours after storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, per reports emerging from this week’s conspiracy trial. Dinner at the bottomless pasta pit next to Tysons Corner Mall cost a whopping $408.82, according to a credit card bill tied to the Oath Keepers group’s bank account. Prosecutors did not, however, disclose what the rioters ate. Last night’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert offered a few fake guesses in an opening riff on an Olive Garden commercial: “Try our hearty Qanon-tres like shrimp-the-election-was-a-scampi and militastrone coup.”