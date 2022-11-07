A Chic French Restaurant Rises Inside Dupont’s St. Gregory Hotel

The St. Gregory Hotel is now home to an elegant French bistro helmed by an Oval Room alum.

Ellington Park Bistro debuted on Saturday, November 5 at the foot of the sleek, 155-room hotel situated at the nexus of Dupont Circle, the West End, and Georgetown (2033 M Street NW).

The 4,500-square-foot space sprawled across the lobby was formerly home to Tredici Enoteca, a Philly-based Mediterranean wine bar and restaurant that debuted in 2016 and closed during the pandemic. Named after D.C.’s famed jazz pianist Duke Ellington — and the eponymous park across the street — Ellington Park Bistro reactivates the 90-seat dining area with French onion soup and oven-roasted escargot swimming in absinthe butter.

Veteran D.C. chef Frank Morales’s diverse cooking background includes recent stints at downtown power spot Oval Room (now La Bise) and Alexandria’s modern American eatery Rustico, along with Penn Quarter’s acclaimed Zola back in the day.

Morales got his start at NYC’s legendary Le Cirque, and Ellington Park Bistro marks his long-awaited comeback to French cuisine. Opening entrees under his watch include Arctic char with lime-pickle Swiss chard and a carrot-ginger reduction or chestnut-dotted bucatini in a forest mushroom ragu.

Each day of the week is devoted to a different dish for Francophiles. There’s duck confit Tuesdays, seafood bouillabaisse Fridays, and New York strip au poivre Saturdays.

Starters also include beef tartare mixed with caper berries and piccalilli, a Maine lobster or bacon tarte, charcuterie and cheese boards, rotating crudo brightened with grapefruit and shiso, and oil-cured tuna Niçoise salad.

Ellington Park Bistro is open for breakfast (7 a.m. to 10 a.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) daily. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Manning the bar program is D.C. mixologist vet Taha Ismail (Willard, Zaytinya), whose opening cocktails pay tribute to Ellington’s classic songs. There’s the “Prelude to a Kiss” (gin, creme de violette, lavender, lemon, egg white); “Mood Indigo” (reposado mezcal, creme de cacao, amari); and “In a Mellow Tone” (altos reposado tequila, El Silencio mezcal, calamansi lemon, and pineapple).

Decadent desserts fit for a Parisian cafe include citrus mille-feuille with golden ale tuile, calamansi mousse, lemon creme fraiche ice cream; creme brulee with agenoa bread, honey feuille de brick, and burnt honey ice cream; and matcha cake with lemon cremoux and cucumber sorbet.

Dining here comes at a hotel price point. Cocktails range from $18-$19 and most mains are $30 and up. Ellington Park Bistro is the latest hotel restaurant in the vicinity to enter the duck fat fries game, which have a longtime home at Blue Duck Tavern and Bourbon Steak.