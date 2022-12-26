D.C. Dining Experts Call Out The Most Anticipated 2023 Restaurant Openings

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. Next up, the group lists the restaurant debuts they are most excited about for 2023.

Tom Sietsema, Washington Post food critic: Osteria Mozza in Georgetown. If anyone can pull off a success in the former Dean & Deluca space, it’s Stephen Starr and Nancy Silverton.

Ann Limpert, Washingtonian executive food editor and critic: I’m pretty excited about the all-day French spot, Petite Cerise, from the Dabney folks, the arrival of Keith McNally and Minetta Tavern, and food halls like the Square and Love, Makoto.

Jessica Sidman, Washingtonian food editor: Petite Cerise, the all-day French cafe restaurant from the Dabney team coming to Shaw. Especially now that the Dabney has transitioned to a more expensive tasting menu, it will be great to see chef Jeremiah Langhorne’s food in a more approachable space, though something tells me it may still be tough to get a table!

Lori Gardner, Been There, Eaten That blogger: I’m super excited for chef Mike Friedman’s Aventino and AP Pizza, which are coming to Bethesda hopefully in the spring.

Nycci Nellis, TheListAreYouOnIt.com publisher: I can not wait for Aventino from Mikey Friedman in Bethesda (so close to home!) and chef Makoto Okuwa and Eric Eden’s Japanese food hall Love, Makoto.

Anchyi Wei, Anchyi Adorned blogger: I’m still waiting patiently for the opening of Love, Makoto!

Rick Chessen, Rick Eats DC blogger: Petit Cerise, an all-day French spot from the Dabney team opening in Shaw, and Casa Kantuta, a Bolivian restaurant scheduled for Adams-Morgan. Oh, and Jeremy Allen White’s relaunch of The Original Beef of Chicagoland on The Bear.

Rebecca Cooper, arts and food editor, DCist/WAMU: I’m excited for Rose Previte’s further expansion, especially into Virginia. I can’t wait to try Kirby Club, which recently opened in Mosaic, (or in Clarendon when it opens) and look forward to seeing what’s in store for the space across from Maydan.

Missy Frederick, Eater cities director: I’m a fan of Hedzole from the Mosaic Farmers Market so I was excited to learn they’re getting a permanent home next year.