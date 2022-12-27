 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D.C. Restaurant Experts Look Back on the Saddest Closings of 2022

Everyone misses Thamee, as well as other surprising closures

by Adele Chapin
Thamee on H Street will be missed
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. Next up, the dining experts reflect on the restaurants that closed in 2022 that they’ll miss the most.

Tom Sietsema, Washington Post food critic: The closing of Thamee hit me hardest. It offered an uncommon taste of Myanmar and focused on the well-being of staff like few other restaurants.

Ann Limpert, Washingtonian executive food editor and critic: Bad Saint is #1, but also Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Union Market, Thamee, and the Columbia Room. It was a rough one.

Jessica Sidman, Washingtonian food editor: I miss Bad Saint, where I had some of the most memorable meals of the past decade. Even during the pandemic, it was a takeout treat. I’ll also be sad to see a community hub like Little Red Fox go, especially given that health issues are the unfortunate reason for the closure. They really have one of the best breakfast burritos in the city. That was the first place I went post-hospital after my daughter was born, and it was so restorative.

Lori Gardner, Been There, Eaten That blogger: Reverie was shut down—at least temporarily—by a devastating fire. I look forward to its comeback. I also really miss the schwarma at Max’s in Wheaton.

Rebecca Cooper, arts and food editor, DCist/WAMU: The saddest for the city’s dining scene was probably Bad Saint. The saddest for me personally was Streets Market and Cafe in Del Ray. This is somewhat cheating because it really hadn’t been a restaurant since March 2020 ... but it was my neighborhood “corner store” of sorts where I could grab a couple lemons or a perfectly ripe avocado — or a six pack — and I still miss it on a weekly basis.

Anchyi Wei, Anchyi Adorned blogger: Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Although the incoming Yasmin is very exciting, Rappahannock’s closure was sudden and unexpected.

Rick Chessen, Rick Eats DC blogger: Unfortunately, there’s a lot to choose from. I’ll miss Thamee for Burmese, Bad Saint for Filipino, and Max’s for the area’s best falafel.

Angie Duran, Women of Wine co-founder, director of operations for Duo Group and at Bottles Wine Garden: Can’t name the saddest, they’re all “the saddest”. Every place no matter how long they were open, how well or poorly they were reviewed/run/loved have humans that at some point or another poured everything they had into it. Most closings always feel sad when you hear about them. Little Red Fox is really breaking my heart though.

Nycci Nellis, TheListAreYouOnIt.com publisher: I was sorry to see Thamee and Columbia Room close.

Missy Frederick, Eater cities director: I’m pretty confident I’m forgetting something, but I felt crappy that I never made it to Thamee before it closed.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

D.C. Restaurant Experts Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2023

By Adele Chapin

D.C. Dining Experts Call Out The Most Anticipated 2023 Restaurant Openings

By Adele Chapin

A Maryland Restaurant Owner Goes on Trial for Allegedly Harassing an Underage Hostess [Updated]

By Tierney Plumb

D.C. Restaurant Experts Call Out the Most Exciting and Infuriating D.C. Food Trends of 2022

By Adele Chapin

Where D.C. Restaurant Experts Loved to Dine Out in 2022

By Adele Chapin

Bubbles Abound at Pop, Shaw’s Whimsical New ‘Fizz Bar’

By Emily Wishingrad

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world