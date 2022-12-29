D.C. Restaurant Experts Name Their Favorite Dining-Out Neighborhoods in 2022

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. Next up, debating the question: what neighborhood were you most excited to dine in this year?

Tom Sietsema, Washington Post food critic: I applaud the hopeful signs of life in and around downtown, thanks to the fledgling Chang Chang, Henri, Immigrant Food Plus, Rania, Shoto and others.

Jessica Sidman, Washingtonian food editor: I am biased because it’s my neighborhood, but Columbia Heights/Park View/Petworth has so many gems: Menya Hosaki, St. Vincent, Makan, Queen’s English, Anafre, to name just a few favorites. Also, I never thought I’d be saying this, but…is Georgetown becoming cool? They’ve got French hotspot Lutèce, Michael Rafidi’s recently opened Levantine cafe Yellow, and Green Almond Pantry, which serves the most gorgeously simple Mediterranean food. Two Nine, a Japanese cafe and omakase counter from the Ama Ami folks, is coming next year. And let’s not forget that Stephen Starr and Nancy Silverton are opening a splashy Italian market and restaurant there.

Lori Gardner, Been There, Eaten That blogger: Montgomery County keeps getting better. I am thrilled to have Caruso’s Grocery at Pike & Rose. I’m also a big fan of Melina. And, RASA is going to open on Rockville Pike, which is so great!

Anchyi Wei, Anchyi Adorned blogger: I may be biased because I live here, but I’m always excited to dine in NoMa, Northeast D.C., and Capitol Crossing.

Rick Chessen, Rick Eats DC blogger: Columbia Heights and Hyattsville for their inviting storefronts, bustling diversity, and manageable street parking (as opposed to the Hunger Games parking situation in Adams Morgan or the usurious garage parking at The Wharf).

Missy Frederick, Eater cities director: I think it’s between Navy Yard and Shaw.

Angie Duran, Women of Wine co-founder, director of operations for Duo Group and at Bottles Wine Garden: Coming back to Georgetown has been fun. Lutèce is crushing it. Can’t wait for Reverie to reopen. I will never grow sick of Green Almond Pantry or Chez Billy Sud, plus L’Annexe, Apéro and The Fountain Inn are great neighbors to have. Happy to see Yellow and L’Avant-Garde open up this month too. You can easily stay in Georgetown now and just bounce around.