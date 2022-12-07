Mezcalero Adds a Sit-Down Spot Inside La Cosecha Food Hall This Month

La Cosecha’s already-abundant assortment of Mexican food options will soon grow with the arrival of Mezcalero this month.

Brother-and-sister chefs Alfredo and Jessica Solis called dibs on a long-vacant back corner near wine bar Grand Cata at the all-Latin food hall (1280 4th Street NE). The tentative opening date is scheduled for Thursday, December 15. Mezcalero Cocina Mexicana first debuted in Columbia Heights in 2017 with homemade tortillas, guacamole galore, an agave-fueled bar, and some of the same Mexican street fare found at its popular sibling spot El Sol. A second Mezcalero sits in Alexandria’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Whereas the original focuses on regional dishes from different corners of Mexico, including Solis’ native Mexico City, there won’t be any tacos in sight at La Cosecha. For Mezcalero’s second act in D.C., the siblings plan to showcase coastal Mexican cuisine with seafood dishes like made-to-order citrusy ceviches and mussels. Wraps will also be in the mix, per a rep. Mezcalero’s sister establishments across the city will contribute top liquid sellers like a classic margarita and mezcal Negroni. The Mexico-born restaurateurs also run seafood-stuffed Mariscos 1133 in Logan Circle, which just won Eater DC’s Brunch of the Year.

Their newest D.C. venue carves out room for about 30 seats and will operate as both a full-service and takeout spot. All-day hours could stretch until as late as 3 a.m. on weekends, per a recent filing with Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA), plus live entertainment on-site.

The food hall is already home to a pair of respected Mexican eateries from the team behind now-closed Espita. Taqueria Las Gemelas opened in spring 2021 with a variety of tacos, tlayudas, and corn tortilla quesadillas. Modern Mexican eatery Destino soon followed with enchiladas, tamales, and soups.