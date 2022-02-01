Hit Bagel Shop Call Your Mother Will Bounce into Logan Circle

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here.

Logan Circle is finally getting its very own Call Your Mother this spring when the rapidly expanding, Biden-approved bagel shop slides into the former Blue Bottle Coffee spot (1471 P Street NW). The wildly popular cafe, known for fresh bagels and cream cheeses that deviate from the expected, has added five new locations since the beginning of the pandemic. The Logan Circle outpost is the seventh Call Your Mother. [EaterWire]

Chicken and Whiskey is opening its second location in the Mall in Columbia (10300 Little Patuxent Highway, Suite 3035) this March with a huge whiskey selection, pollo a la brasa, as well as new menu items. The South American rotisserie restaurant and whiskey bar opened its first location in Logan Circle in 2017. Plus, a Navy Yard location is in the works. [Instagram]

Space-themed pizza shop Bozzelli’s (3000 K Street, NW) opened yesterday in Georgetown with pizza, subs, soups, plant based offerings, a gourmet pantry, and wine market. Hours at the Georgetown Bozzelli’s are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., until 8:45 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. [EaterWire]

Coming Attractions

This March Nighthawk Pizza will bring pizzas, smoked wings, fried cheese curds, ribs, ice cream sundaes, and more to a 10,000-square foot space in Pentagon City heavily inspired by the candy-colored palette of Saved by the Bell. Johnny Spero, known from Netflix’s Final Table, helms the kitchen. [ARLnow.com]

Chef Roberto Donna will open a “low-key, personal affair” in Vienna with his wife Nancy Sabbagh. Roberto’s Italiano Restaurante (144 Church Street NW) is still in the planning phase, but expect aperitivo hour, wine dinners and tastings, as well as catering, a la carte, and to-go food around February. [Tysons Reporter]

Tex-Mex breakfast taco pop-up La Tejana will settle into a permanent home in Mount Pleasant (3211 Mount Pleasant Street NW). The casual counter service cafe, with plans to open with breakfast and lunch, may open by May. [Washington City Paper]

Ivy by the Lake, a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant in Sterling overlooking a small lake, is opening its doors Saturday, February 5 with kale fattoush salads, 17-hour braised lamb shank, seafood tagine, and tableside shawarma. (46110 Lake Center Plaza) [TheBurn]

A local outlet of Chicago-based Indian chain Eggholic is landing in Chantilly (13951 Metrotech Drive) this March with egg-based Indian street food like lachko, which the menu describes as “shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs.” The menu also includes curries, chaats, rice dishes, and sandwiches like the paneer masala sandwich with marinated paneer and veggies. [EaterWire]

Massive sushi chain Kura Sushi will serve sushi from a conveyor belt in Tysons (8461 Leesburg Pike), replacing what was previously Roti Mediterrenean Grill. Kura got its start in Japan in 1977. There are now 540 locations across Japan, Taiwan, and the United States, including one in D.C. (614 H Street). [Tysons Reporter]

Ghostburger’s menu expands

Ghostburger, the pandemic-born burger spot that recently announced plans to open its first brick-and-mortar, has unleashed its first veggie burger. The 27-ingredient patty is officially on the menu at the Espita location in Shaw. [EaterWire]

Booze News

The ABC Board suspended Big Board’s liquor license after the H Street burger spot racked up violations of masking and proof of vaccination requirements. [ABRA]

Le Vintage Wine Shop is pouring “biodynamic wine without chemicals” in Old Town Alexandria ranging from under $20 (at least 60 wines fall into this price range) to over $100. Le Vintage (1218 King Street) is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday with wine tastings on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. [ALXnow.com]

Stellina Pizzeria debuts its new aperitivo Italiano happy hour today at both its Union Market and Arlington locations. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Grab a drink and snacks (10-inch pizza, arancino, chips, and fried mozz) for $20. Additional drinks are $5 each.

Reston Town Center has landed a new distillery and restaurant. Open Road Distillery and Heirloom restaurant will join Fogo de Chão at the center. [The Burn]

Moving on

Chasin’ Tails, a restaurant inspired by Louisiana backyard crawfish boils and funded by money brothers Au and Di Dang won playing poker, is moving to Founders Row about a mile away in Falls Church this June, pending permitting. It’ll join Ellie Bird, as well as two other restaurants from the Dang brothers—Roll Play Vietnamese Grill and Nue Vietnamese fusion and cocktails. [Falls Church News-Press]

Tom Yum Thai (226 Maple Avenue W) abruptly closed its doors after seven years dishing Thai food in Vienna. The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page on December 25. Fans can dry their eyes: Tom Yum is listed among the restaurants slated to open at a new mixed-use development in Vienna (444 Maple Avenue). [Tysons Reporter]

Meanwhile, Old Town Alexandria is losing Nando’s Peri-Peri this March when it leaves its 186-year old building at 702 King Street after 10 years. Peri-Peri will reopen in August at the Carlyle Crossing development at 2495 Mandeville Lane. [ALXnow.com]

Italian lands in Glover Park and ice cream gets a home in Pentagon City

Mario’s Trattoria (2444 Wisconsin Avenue NW) quietly opened its doors in Glover Park on January 22. The restaurant is still just short of completion, so expect a more formal grand opening on Super Bowl/Valentine’s weekend. The restaurant comes from the family behind Parlay. [Facebook]

Mimi’s Handmade Ice Cream is scooping both traditional flavors, like mint chocolate chip, as well as less common ice cream flavors like beet and a savory one with peppercorns and peanuts in Pentagon City. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m at 1201 South Joyce Street. [ARLnow.com]