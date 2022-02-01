 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

It’s Last Call for D.C. Institution Columbia Room, Which Closes Permanently February 11

NYC-based Death & Co will open in its place this fall

by Stephanie Carter
mosaic at Columbia Room
Columbia Room closed permanently on February 11
Columbia Room/Facebook

Derek Brown will permanently shutter the Columbia Room, the lauded, 12-year old Blagden Alley lounge easily considered D.C.’s most accomplished bar, reports the Washingtonian. The last day of service is Friday, February 11, and he’s not planning to open another bar.

Brown, who won the 2017 Spirited Award for “Best American Cocktail Bar” from the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, will hand over the Columbia Room keys to his friends at NYC-based Death & Co — a pioneering cocktail group with bars in NYC, Denver, and LA. After a major renovation and a few pop-ups, Death & Co plans to open a new bar in the fall, adds the Washingtonian.

Brown once penned a criticism of the CDC’s definition of binge drinking, stating: “I’m a binge drinker. But this only obscures real problem uses of alcohol since, as a binge drinker, I seem to be doing just fine.” The one-time binge drinker now “rarely drinks” and admits that he wasn’t, in fact, doing just fine.

These days, he’s promoting his new no-alcohol and low-alcohol book Mindful Mixology, while studying “positive psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and working as Director of Education for Spiritless, a company that produces a zero-proof bourbon,” according to the Washingtonian. He’s also tweeting about wellness.

Patrons can get a final taste of Columbia Room with $75-per-person mezcal or negroni cocktail flights (Resy shows a few seatings left). And Disco Mary, a playfully furnished pop-up that opened last fall, offers apothecary cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, and vegan nachos from Maria Bastasch.

—Tierney Plumb contributed to this report

Foursquare

Columbia Room

1021 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 202 393 0220 Visit Website

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Hit Bagel Shop Call Your Mother Will Bounce into Logan Circle

By Stephanie Carter

Team Takoda Will Bring the Wharf Its First Wine Bar — and Biggest Patio Yet

By Tierney Plumb

The Tombs Makes its Comeback in Georgetown

Comebacks for neighborhood hangouts could signal brighter days ahead

By Tierney Plumb, Gabe Hiatt, and 1 more

3 Weekend Restaurant Recommendations From Eater Writers and Editors

By Eater Staff

The Owners of Clarendon’s the Lot Will Put a Huge Tropical Beer Garden in Navy Yard

By Tierney Plumb

After 25 Years, Acclaimed Tuscan Gem Cesco Osteria Closes Permanently in Bethesda

By Tierney Plumb, Gabe Hiatt, and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world