Clyde’s Will Shutter in Reston After 31 Years

Plus, Jane Jane got its sign back; Angelina Jolie stopped at Rasika West End; and more essential D.C. dining intel

by Stephanie Carter

steak at Clyde’s
Clyde’s will close its Reston location.
Clyde’s/Facebook

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here.

Clyde’s of Reston will permanently close its doors on May 21 after 31 years at the Reston Town Center (11905 Market Street, Reston) to focus on other restaurants, according to a press release. There’s a glimmer of hope that the Clyde’s Restaurant Group will open another outlet of its long-running, hit steak and crab cake restaurant in Reston “soon” though, according to Washington Business Journal. Clyde’s opened its first restaurant in Georgetown in 1963. Today there are 13 locations across D.C., Northern Virginia, and suburban Maryland. In 2020, two Clyde’s in Columbia closed, including one that had been around for 45 years.

1310 Kitchen & Bar’s sweet Valentine’s Day treats will help a colleague

Just days after a 1310 Kitchen & Bar employee lost his 25-year old wife a month into their marriage, chef and owner Jenn Crovato announced that she is donating a portion of her Valentine’s Day edible “Tic-Tac-Toe” kits gifts to help with funeral expenses. The gift ($16) includes an edible game set with letter-shaped milk cookies, a jar of milk, and two cute straws in a heart-adorned bag. Here’s a link to more Valentine’s Day goodies in the D.C. area.

Jane Jane got its “Don’t Do Coke in the Bathroom” sign back

Good news. Whoever stole Jane Jane’s Insta-famous “Don’t Do Coke in the Bathroom” sign has mailed it back. After the sign went missing, the owners started a contest for a cute new slogan for a sign. Whoever came up with the winning phrase would get it cross-stitched in place of the old one plus a $200 bar tab. That’s still happening, but the old sign will go back up on the wall as well. [Washington City Paper]

Angelina Jolie dined at Rasika West End

Angelina Jolie is no Mick Jagger, but, FYI, she dined at Rasika West End on Tuesday. This time, which marked her second visit since mid-December, she ate with two others in a private dining room. Mick Jagger refueled at the lauded Indian restaurant in 2019 after rocking D.C.

New pizzerias in Dupont and Bethesda; a taqueria for Silver Spring; and more

Edith’s Pizza has fired up the pizza ovens in Bethesda. From the same owners of Breads Unlimited (and located just a couple doors down from it), Edith’s (6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda) is dishing regular size, personal, and sheet pan pizzas. [Bethesda Magazine]

Meanwhile, Vapiano Pizza will open this week in the Dupont spot that BiBap Korean restaurant (1730 Connecticut Avenue, NW) vacated in 2019. [PoPville.com]

Silver Spring will get a new taco option when Tacosway Mexican Grill slides into the former iStar Coffee location (8777B 1st Avenue, Silver Spring), pending licensing. Owner Carlos Ulloa also runs two Mezcal Mexican Grill outlets in the area. [Source of the Spring]

Old City 1 Cafe swung open its doors at 1307 H Street, NE with a petite menu of falafel, beef and chicken shawarma, kabobs, chicken wings, and fries. Delivery is available through DoorDash. [PoPville.com]

Clyde's of Reston

11905 Market Street, , VA 20190 (703) 787-6601 Visit Website
Rasika West End

1190 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, , DC 20037 (202) 466-2500 Visit Website
Jane Jane

1705 14th Street Northwest, , DC 20009 (202) 481-2166 Visit Website

1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, , DC 20007 (202) 333-8232 Visit Website

