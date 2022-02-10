An All-Weather Rooftop Bar With Birds-Eye Views Is Opening at D.C.’s New AC Hotel

Smoke & Mirrors, a new rooftop bar with birds-eye views of downtown D.C. — including unobstructed views of the the U.S. Capitol Building — will glide onto the eleventh floor of the new AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard (867 New Jersey Avenue SE) on February 17.

An all-weather patio with a fireplace, fire pits, and a retractable canopy means there are no bad days to take in the expansive views, stretching from the Capitol Building to the National Cathedral. (There are also plenty of indoor seats.)

Cocktails include the bar’s eponymous cocktail with Macallan 12, Benedictine, Dubonnet Rouge, and bitters. Plenty of mocktails also join the menu.

For snacks, a kale caesar salad gets a lift from black garlic; white cheddar and apple butter sit next to Iberico ham; and spicy tuna is combined with avocado, fish eggs, wonton chips, and gold leaf.

Larger plates include a chicken and pesto pasta, as well as a one-pound prime rib steak with various sauces. Brunch brings a variation on a continental breakfast with a manchego and Iberico ham omelette, pulled short rib, salsas brava and blanca, and bacon jam.

The Ellis Adams Group is designing the space with wood that has been finished to create a black and white look, rich blue accents, smoked mirrors, and liquor lockers that change color when specialty liquors are accessed.

Opening hours will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 11:00 a.m. to midnight on weekends.