A-Rod, Once Called a ‘Joke’ by Trump, May Soon Take Over the Trump Hotel in $375 Million Deal

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here.

Trump once called former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez a “druggie” and a “joke.” Now A-Rod is racing toward acquiring the rights to the lease at the former Trump Hotel in D.C as a general partner in a fund led by CGI Merchant Group, a Miami-based investment fund. The $375 million deal is likely to close within weeks. The deal is good for Trump: He may wind up turning a profit after a money-losing 2020 with the hotel. [AP]

Meanwhile, the D.C. police department is recruiting foodies, influencers, techies, and gamers to join the “next generation of D.C. police” in a new NYC subway transit ad meant to attract “Generation Z and millennials.” [Washingtonian]

Seats at Desi Breakfast Club are now within reach

Herndon’s Desi Breakfast Club (3065-G Centreville Road) can now seat 250 diners in its newly expanded, 5,500-square feet (up from 1,500-square feet) digs. Opening hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are required on Saturdays and Sundays. [Herndon Now]

Vienna’s new Royal Nepal Bistro serves food from all over Nepal

Vienna’s new Royal Nepal Bistro, which opened at the end of September, comes from a team of five owners who are each from a different region of Nepal. The menu trots across Nepal with momos filled with goat curry, kabobs, paneer and oyster mushrooms in tomato gravy, and duck fried rice. (131 A Maple Avenue W) [Northern Virginia Magazine]

Halal food lands in the former Catrachitos Deli spot

Halal Wrist has opened in the former Catrachitos Deli Space (3019 Georgia Avenue, NW) in Park View. The casual new Halal cafe is open daily from noon until midnight with gyros, chicken wings, falafel, and more. [PoPville.com]

Honor Brewing expands

Chantilly’s Honor Brewing is expanding to Loudoun County (42604 Trade West Drive) with a 30,000-square foot hub on a five acres property. It’ll have indoor and outdoor dining and a full bar when it opens at the beginning of 2023. [The Burn]