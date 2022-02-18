Magpie and the Tiger Pounces Into Petworth With a 22-Seat Dining Room

Petworth’s Korean American darling, Magpie and the Tiger, has finally unveiled its intimate 22-seat dining room after weeks of offering only takeout.

With a small, green-tiled bar lined with a smattering of stools gazing into the kitchen and a dining room of tables nestled along a rustic wall, the cozy space lets the dishes take center stage.

From chef Caleb Jang and his mentor Kevin Tien, the playful new restaurant explores Jang’s Korean roots in the storied Petworth space that once housed former Eater D.C. Restaurant of the Year Himitsu (828 Upshur Street NW), where Tien helmed the kitchen and Jang played a supporting role. In this reversal, Jang’s culinary prowess takes the lead. The pocket-sized menu includes just 11 food items, such as crispy, cheesy Korean potato salad, and three drinks, like a sweetened rice punch with malted barley.

Because of rising uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant, Magpie and the Tiger had originally unleashed a menu built only for takeout on January 5, giving diners a taste of what was to come before opening while keeping the dining room dark. Some dishes remain on the new dine-in menu while others have disappeared to allow room for new dishes.

Magpie and the Tiger is open Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Reservations are available on Tock.

Grid View Whole rib kalbi with umami rice and red leaf lettuce at Magpie and the Tiger. Rebecca Hattery-Khan

Caleb Jang glazes behind the bar. Rebecca Hattery-Khan

There are just 22 seats in Magpie and the Tiger’s dining room. Rebecca Hattery-Khan

Kkanpunggi is a batter-fried chicken with sweet and sour sauce at Magpie and the Tiger. Rebecca Hattery-Khan

Take a look at the new dine-in menu: