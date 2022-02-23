Sticx is Georgetown’s New Temple to Skewered Meat

Sticx, Georgetown’s temple to Southeast Asian barbecue on sticks, has finally thrown open its doors in a cozy, two-story space that is part fast-casual cafe and part intimate wine bar. From business partners Aung Myint and Yo Sangkhankaw, Sticx is located near sister restaurant Bandoola Bowl, the sunny, fast-casual Burmese salad shop that opened in 2019.

Myint and Sangkhankaw came up with the idea for a cafe starring Asian street food on skewers after a 50-day romp across Asia a few years ago. During a layover, they visited the Nishiki Market in Tokyo, where even sushi gets skewered. After that, they went to Myanmar, where Myint is from and where sticks are common at night markets. Burma, the Southeast Asian country northwest of Thailand, is now known as Myanmar.

They arrived back in the U.S. with a goal to combine Burmese, Thai, and Japanese-style sticks in a 20-seat cafe, and in 2019 they announced plans for the restaurant. As the pandemic took a foothold, plans began to change. They finished building out the first floor cafe while waiting for a better time to open.

“But the way things have been going, there isn’t a perfect time anymore to open a restaurant,” Myint says. So they adjusted their plans. First they scratched sushi sticks from the menu because of supply shortages, labor shortages, and skyrocketing prices for products. Then they added a second floor wine bar that increased the seating to 40.

“We are very comfortable with what we know. [Sangkhankaw] knows Thai food and I know Burmese food. So, for the meantime, we’re going to go back to the basics, what we grew up with,” he says.

Pork on a stick comes in a Burmese and a Thai variety; both menu items translate literally to “pork on a stick.” The Burmese version, wet thar dote htoe, uses marinated pork belly. In Myanmar, wet thar dote htoe is a staple of street food culture with tiny stalls dotting downtown streets like Yangon, according to Vice. Whereas organ meat is often used in Myanmar, Sticx uses pork belly. The Thai pork skewer, called moo ping, is made with pork butt. It’s marinated and brushed with coconut cream before hitting the grill.

The Crying Tiger, a Thai barbecued beef, is the most decadent of the sticks. “I’m a meat guy and that hits my heart,” Myint says. The skewers run between $3 and $6 each, so trying a variety is doable. Myint points out that it’s of course okay just to come in and snack on just one as well. Spicy, tangy tom yum soup and dumplings also land on the menu.

The number of sauce options (there are nine) recalls the days of Mandalay, the Myint family’s now-shuttered Silver Spring restaurant known for remarkable condiments that hit the table alongside stand-out Burmese dishes. It’s possible that some dishes from Mandalay may join the menu as specials, according to Myint.

“The sad thing is the only Burmese full-service restaurant in D.C., Thamee, just closed. So everyone is like you have to give us the Burmese food back,” Myint says. Mandalay closed in 2021 after nearly two decades.

Upstairs diners can munch of skewers and sip glasses of beer, wine, sake, plus wine cocktails like spritzes, saketinis, and champagne cocktails. A meat tray with pickled veggies will be added to the upstairs menu soon.

Myint is also thinking about reopening Mandalay, publicly toying with the idea on a recent Facebook post. With over 400 comments in support of the idea, it’s sounding like it’s a possibility.

Sticx is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the wine bar’s hours stretching until 11 p.m. or midnight depending on the crowd.