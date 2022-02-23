Here Are the 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists for D.C.

The James Beard Foundation today announced its semifinalist nominees for its 2022 awards, officially kicking off restaurant awards season across the country.

Peter Chang, who runs a sprawling empire of Sichuan eateries in Maryland and Virginia, is the only local up for outstanding chef. Chang’s NiHao in Baltimore is also nominated for best new restaurant, while Shaw’s vegetable tasting pad Oyster Oyster is the sole D.C. semifinalist up for the same title.

Some new categories this year are meant to address the findings of an extensive 2021 audit to confront the longstanding biases baked into the awards process. Angel Barreto (Anju) is up again for the newly renamed emerging chef of the year category (unlike previous years’ rising star chef award, the nominees were not subjected to an age restriction).

Barreto is also a semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, joined by representatives from fellow Eater 38 spots Centrolina, Cane, Albi, and Rooster & Owl. The biggest surprise in the Mid-Atlantic category is Ruthie’s All Day in Arlington, where former Liberty Tavern culinary director Matt Hill sends out smoked brisket and wood-grilled octopus.

Barmini by José Andrés is the sole D.C. semifinalist up for outstanding bar program, while Maydan is in the running for outstanding wine program. D.C. was snubbed in both the outstanding baker and hospitality categories this year. Meanwhile, there’s one D.C. semifinalist in both the outstanding pastry chef (Kinship) and restaurant (Métier) categories, both led by chef Eric Ziebold in Shaw.

This list will be whittled down to finalists on Wednesday, March 16, with winners announced at a Chicago gala on Monday, June 13 — marking the first time the awards program has been held since 2019. Here’s the full list of locals looking to win big:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle, and others), Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Chef

Peter Chang, Peter Chang, Virginia and Maryland

Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore

Outstanding Restaurant

Métier, Washington, D.C.

Emerging Chef

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Best New Restaurant

NiHao, Baltimore

Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Anne Specker, Kinship, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Wine Program

Maydan, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar Program

barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Matt Hill, Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington, Virginia

Peter Prime, Cane, Washington, D.C.

Carlos Raba, Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington, D.C.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.