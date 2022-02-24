A Size-XL Stellina Will Unleash Cacio e Pepe Pizza and More in Tysons

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here.

Coastal Italian stunner Stellina announced plans today for a 4,100-square foot, two storefront-wide spot in Capital One Center in Tysons (1610 Capital One Drive), the fourth Stellina location and the second in Northern Virginia. The newest hub for the cacio e pepe pizza, hefty paninis, and fresh pasta is slated to open at the end of the year with an open-air patio, indoor seating, and a glass-enclosed commissary kitchen to streamline production for all Stellina locations. [EaterWire]

Capital Hill Food Fight makes a comeback

Capital Food Fight is coming back in-person with Spike Mendelsohn hosting at the Anthem on April 7. Pepe Moncayo of Cranes, Brittanny Anderson of Leni, Oji Abbott of Oohh’s & Aahh’s; and Benjamin Lambert of the Point will battle it out with a secret ingredient (as attendees snack on bites from over 50 different local restaurants) before appearing before judges, including Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio and Andrew Zimmern. José Andrés started the Iron Chef-style competition in 2004 to raise funds for D.C. Central Kitchen. It’s been virtual since 2020. Tickets, on sale now, are $325 each for regular admission, and $550 for the VIP package with open bar and upstairs seating. [Washingtonian]

Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker new project debuts next week

Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker’s next project is a full-fledged takeout business. CMB at Home is plotting weekly family-style meals for two or more and full-service catering as CMB operates as a ghost kitchen out of Michele’s (1201 K Street NW). Like many restaurants, Baker and 101 Hospitality needed a pandemic pivot with carryout options, so they opened the casual Baker’s Daughter. Now that spot is embracing an identity as a sweet cafe with all-day breakfast and sandwiches. The carryout and catering arm will become its own thing with CMB at Home. Debuting on March 1, CMB at Home is already taking orders. Currently on offer, customizable family meals include options like rack of lamb and braised beef short bread while a Thai meal includes options like penang curry and pad see ew. [Washington Business Journal]

It’s just a perfect day

Comedian Donnell Rawlings says his favorite spot for seafood in the D.C. area is Quarterdeck (1200 Fort Myer Drive) in Arlington, where he likes to do a couple shots of Casamigos and “crack some crabs.” It’s part of the perfect day in D.C. itinerary he shared with the Washington Post. [Washington Post]

Expansions

Compliments Only paper is covering the windows in the former Sorellina space (2021 P Street, NW), meaning that a second location of the hit sub shop could be in the works. Compliments Only first opened as a takeout shop at the tail-end of 2020. [PoPville.com]

Breakfast icon Bob and Edith’s Diner is swinging open in Old Town Alexandria on February 28, taking over the vacated Ernie’s Original Crab House location (1743 King Street). It’s the sixth location for the 50-year old string of local diners. [ALXnow.om]

Bethesda’s high-end Japanese sushi restaurant Kusshi is racing toward an early April opening in Pentagon’s City’s Westpost shopping center (1201 South Joyce Street), taking over the spot that was previously Namaste Everest Nepalese restaurant. An omakase menu plus a la carte sushi, sashimi, ramen, sake, and more will be available for both indoor and outdoor dining at the new location. [ARLnow.com]

Chiko’s “orange-ish” chicken and other popular Chinese Korean dishes have landed in Shirlington in the former DAK Chicken spot (4040 Campbell Avenue). Shirlington’s 1,300-square foot cafe is the fifth location (and the first in Virginia) for the lauded local mini-chain that debuted in Barracks Row in 2017. In addition to the regular menu hits, the Arlington location is dishing a char siu fried rice with Chinese roast pork and a makrut lime custard with blueberry compote, fresh blueberries, and crunchy, candied sesame crackers. [Arlington Magazine]

Brazilian Bakery endures yet another burglary

Brazilian Bakery in Takoma Park just got knocked by its second burglary this year. No one has been arrested. [Source of the Spring]

Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse is bringing dry-aged meats, South American wines, and warm yucca and parm cheesy rolls to Reston (11915 Democracy Drive) this spring, the fourth location in the DMV for the international chain. It’s taking over the space that was Big Bowl for nearly 20 years. [Reston Now]

Fast-expanding international chain Mochinut has touched down in Leesburg (1602 Village Market Boulevard SE) with Korean rice dogs and a Hawaiian-born mochi/donut mash-up. Mochinut has locations in South Korea, Thailand, and over 50 in the U.S. There are four locations in Virginia (and a Reston location on the way). [The Burn]