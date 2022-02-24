 clock menu more-arrow no yes

An Atlas District Cafe That Makes Its Own Vermouth Expands to Union Market

H Street’s Sospeso adds a fast-casual stall filled with hummus bowls, baklava, and homemade focaccia

by Tierney Plumb
A clear glass of vermouth near a menu
Sospeso’s new Union Market stall sends out pouched versions of its fragrant, citrusy vermouth.
Sospeso/official photo

H Street NE’s all-day Mediterranean mainstay Sospeso doubles down on Northeast with a new Union Market stall stocked with meze, spreads, flaky phyllo pies, and homemade vermouth sold by the pouch.

Sospeso owners Michael and Hatice Rosato debut the fast-casual offshoot on Friday, February 25, inside Union Market (1309 5th Street NE). The stall, located between Annaré and Rappahannock Oyster Bar, will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday).

A trio of dips in white bowls
Sospeso serves a spread sampler ($18) of its hummus, baba ghanoush, and labneh.
Sospeso/official photo

Sospeso, which turns five this year at 1344 H Street NE, offers a wide Mediterranean selection of fresh pastas, porchetta sandwiches, branzino, and grilled lamb chops.

Some of the same spreads and meze served at the romantic, brick-lined original show up in Union Market. The quick, takeout-friendly menu kicks off with silky hummus bowls starting at $6, garnished with roasted lamb, za’atar cauliflower, or coban salata (a Turkish veggie salad). Smooth labneh and baba ghanoush spreads also come with homemade focaccia. Savory pies include a borek — a Turkish classic stuffed with potatoes and cheese — and the Greek staple of spanakopita, layered with spinach and feta ($4-$6).

Chef Michael Rosato, a third-generation Southern Italian, is a vermouth aficionado and makes the fragrant, fortified wine himself using over a dozen different aromatics. He plans to bottle his own line of Sospeso Vermouth down the line. For now, the stall sends out batches of his bianco or rosso varieties in 8-ounce pouches ($16).

A hummus bowl with cauliflower
A vegan hummus bowl dressed with za’atar cauliflower, fresh mint, and tahini.
Sospeso/official photo
A piece of baklava on a circular stone board
Baklava at Sospeso
Sospeso/official photo

Union Market just welcomed a new option for Argentinian comfort foods with the opening of La Buena Empanada, a homegrown brand that got its start inside Wundergarten beer garden in NoMa.

