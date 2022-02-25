José Andrés and World Central Kitchen Head to Poland to Aid Ukrainians in Need

José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK) are headed to Poland to find ways they can help Ukrainian people confronting the Russian invasion, he announced on Twitter last night.

Once comments flooded in, some asking how to earmark donated funds specifically for Ukraine aid and others complimenting the chef and humanitarian on his dedication to helping those in need, Andrés followed up his tweet, saying, “Wait until we see what @WCKitchen can do! With boots on the ground we will learn more about what and how we will help! But if we are needed we will be there!”

The United Nations estimates that “about 100,000 Ukrainians have already been displaced as a result of the Russian invasion”, according to Vox.com. Poland alone is planning to receive up to 1 million Ukrainians. Ukrainian refugees will need food, clothing, shelter, and possibly “formal pathways to legal status,” education, and healthcare, among many other needs as well, also according to Vox.

We are arriving to Poland to see what we can do! @WCKitchen #ChefsForUkraine https://t.co/JdkCXcs6Em — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 25, 2022

Andrés started WCK in 2010 after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti. It has grown into a massive operation providing “meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions,” according to the WCK website. WCF has distributed over 60 million fresh meals to people in need after natural and social disasters, such as hurricanes in Puerto Rico, New Orleans, and the Carolinas; earthquakes in Haiti, Mexico, and Indonesia; the Nashville tornados, quarantined cruise passengers, health care workers in the face of COVID-19, D.C. police officers during the January 6, 2021 siege, and many others.

Director Ron Howard’s We Feed People documentary about WCK’s work debuts at SXSW in Austin on March 19.