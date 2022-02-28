 clock menu more-arrow no yes

King Street Oyster Bar and Tatte Bakery Expand to Northwest D.C.

They are opening in the new City Ridge development

by Stephanie Carter
A dozen oysters with cocktail sauce at King Street Oyster Bar.
King Street Oyster Bar serves oysters from both the East and West coast.
King Street Oyster Bar/Facebook

King Street Oyster Bar and Tatte Bakery are planting their flags at the new City Ridge development on the former Fannie Mae campus in Northwest D.C.

The new location of the buzzy oyster bar, slated to open in the fall of 2022, will take over 4,800-square feet washed in a neutral white and beige palette designed by Georgetown architect firm //3877. The new spot will also open with a covered, all-weather patio with fans, heaters, and televisions; an indoor-outdoor bar; a seafood menu with over ten varieties of oysters; and special events like oyster parties on City Ridge’s Great Lawn. It’s the fifth King Street Oyster Bar.

Meanwhile Tatte bakery is moving into a 3,100-square foot spot this summer, its sixth location in metro D.C. The quick-expanding Boston import with an Israeli-leaning menu first arrived in D.C. in 2020. The newest outlet will have all-day dining, weekend brunch, coffee, and a separate gluten-free menu. Tatte is also opening a location in Foggy Bottom.

Other tenants in place for City Ridge include Wegman’s as the anchor, plus Equinox fitness and KinderCare day care center.

The developers for the 10-acre property, Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House, broke ground on the $89 million property in 2018.

Aerial view of City Ridge in D.C.
City Ridge mixed use development sprawls across 10 acres.
City Ridge

