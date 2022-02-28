A Running List of What D.C.-Area Restaurants and Bars Are Doing to Help Ukraine

As Europe sees its first major war in decades after the Russian military launched rocket strikes in Ukraine, many Ukrainians have already lost their lives and hundreds of thousands of people have are fleeing. Meanwhile, D.C.-area bars and restaurants are trying to help Ukrainians affected by the crisis. Here’s what they are doing:

Know of a D.C.-area restaurant or bar that is aiding Ukrainians? Send the details to dc@eater.com.

SpacyCloud

SpacyCloud’s owner Tatiana Kolina, who’s half Ukrainian, half Russian, stands in solidarity with the war-torn country. Her skater shop, vegan restaurant, and arts collective in Adams Morgan will observe Ukraine’s favorite folk holiday (Maslenitsa) on Wednesday, March 2 with a fundraiser and live performance by Eastern European musician Tomáš Drgoň.

“Maslenitsa is yearly celebrated in all corners of the country in a big way,” says Kolina, who was born in the Soviet Union and adopted by an NorCal-based American family in the early ‘90s.

Since opening in 2017, one of SpacyCloud’s best sellers is traditional Ukrainian dumplings (vareniki) served with sour cream and fresh dill ($16). A portion of sales on March 2 will be sent straight to the Ukrainian bank, she says, and customers will also be encouraged to donate directly.

She says her friends in Russia are also “ashamed of Putin ... we want people to come together and show solidarity towards Ukrainian people.” She’s in frequent communication with a friend in Ukraine via Instagram, who’s taking refuge in a subway bomb shelter with her daughters.

“She can’t leave her town because she doesn’t want to leave her husband. Men are not allowed to leave Ukraine,” she says.

Dacha Beer Garden

Shaw’s Dacha Beer Garden (Dacha’s Navy Yard location is currently closed for renovations), with Russian owners and several Ukrainian employees, urged its followers to “band together and help support Ukraine” in a message posted to Facebook.

Over the weekend, the nearly decade-old Shaw location raised funds for UNICEF and other Ukrainian aid groups in two events, donating a portion of proceeds of Saturday’s happy hour and Sunday’s beer sales. A silent auction is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at the Shaw location as well. Dacha will post upcoming events on Instagram.

Bakers Against Racism

Grassroots hit fundraising group Bakers Against Racism, started by three D.C. pastry chefs, is cooking up a #bakeforukraine fundraiser. Bake sales across the nation will raise money for relief organizations.

D Light Bakery

Meanwhile, D Light Cafe and Bakery, the Adams Morgan bakery from two Ukrainian sisters that just reopened after a fire destroyed its front entryway, will raise funds for Ukrainian aid for a week starting Tuesday, March 2. Follow the bakery’s Instagram account for more information.

Ivy and Coney

Shaw’s lovable dive Ivy and Coney hosts its annual Pączki Day on March 1. This year, the popular drinking den will donate all proceeds from those sales to HIAS efforts to protect Ukrainian refugees.