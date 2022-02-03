Big Board Raises $30K After Violating Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here.

H Street’s Big Board co-owner Eric Flannery appeared on Fox News Monday night to talk with Laura Ingraham about the big trouble his restaurant landed in after repeated violations of D.C.’s indoor mask and vaccine mandates, resulting in a suspended liquor license. By Tuesday, the D.C. Department of Health pulled the plug on the burger spot. Meanwhile, some Republican members of Congress chowed down on burgers and fries as a yellow closure notice covered the door, according to the Washington Examiner; and the GoFundMe supporting the rebellious business grew to over $30k in donations.

Brunch and burgers with a side of hookah

Uncaged Mimosas, an all-day brunch cafe with frozen drinks, mimosas, and salmon cake Benedicts, is heading for Truxton Circle this May. Owner and chef Damian Brown, who is also behind comfort food spot Uncaged Chefs, will feature Black-owned booze brands, an oyster bar, fire pits, and—eventually—hookah. The new cafe is taking over the space vacated by Anxo, D.C.’s first cidery and pintxo bar, which closed in July five years after opening its doors. [Washington City Paper]

All About Burger, opening this summer in North Arlington, is also kind of about hookah. With a 5,000-square foot rooftop cafe and deck, the North Arlington cafe will be the largest location (5009 Langston Boulevard) for the local burger chain (which will be eight strong, with two others in Arlington already). The menu at All About Burger isn’t only about burgers either: There are also hotdogs, Philly cheesesteaks, fries, and chicken tenders. By the end of the year, a hookah lounge will open in the rear of the restaurant. [ARLnow.com]

Raku sushi and Roaming Rooster plot expansions

Raku Sushi is expanding to the Shops at Wildwood this fall with an approximately 2,000-square foot restaurant called Rakugaki (10223 Georgetown Road). The newest addition to the Bethesda-born restaurant group will serve hits from the Bethesda menu, plus some new dishes. The locations in Bethesda and Cathedral Heights, plus a Rakuya in Dupont Circle remain open. [EaterWire]

Roaming Rooster is bringing its hit free-range fried chicken to the Skyland Town Centre (2710 Good Hope Road SE) starting this Saturday, February 5. Doors open at 1 p.m. with plenty of grand opening freebies.

How to eat like the Bidens

The Bidens’ D.C. dining habits are well-documented, but the first couple frequented several Virginia restaurants while living in McLean before Biden became president. Here are some of their favorites. [Northern Virginia Magazine]

D Light cafe and bakery struggles to reopen after fire

Nearly a week ago, a suspicious fire damaged the front door area of the newly opened D Light Cafe and Bakery. Since then, the new cafe and bakery has remained closed. Now, the owners behind D Light are asking for help with the renovations through GoFundMe. [PoPville.com]

Boba heads to Herndon

An outlet of boba tea chain Tapioca Express is coming to Herndon’s Junction Square. The 23-year old Santa Gabriel Valley-born chain is also known for chi chi fries and spring rolls. Though the majority of the franchised spots are in California, there is a second DMV Tapioca Express in Centreville. [Reston Now]