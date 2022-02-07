Hello Betty Cruises Into Bethesda With a 40-Foot Boat Bar and Endless Summer Vibes

Bethesda is about to meet Hello Betty, a surf and skate-inspired seafood restaurant hailing from coastal California. With a 40-foot boat transformed into a full-service bar on the patio, the restaurant will drop anchor at Pike & Rose later this spring.

The 3000-square foot North Bethesda restaurant will dock on the second level of Canopy by Hilton (940 Rose Avenue, Bethesda) with 138 seats including a 14-seat private dining room. The patio’s 40-foot Delta Deadrise boat bar, opening this summer, will seat 23.

It’s the second Hello Betty restaurant for Denver-based restaurant group Sage Restaurant Concepts, which first debuted the the Baja-inspired seafood cafe in Oceanside, California in 2014.

At Hello Betty’s outpost, iconic Maryland dishes and ingredients, like mumbo sauce and blue crab, land on the menu. A smoky fire-roasted bucket of blue crabs tossed in Old Bay vinegar draws inspiration from both crab boils and beach barbecues, while the fish and chips and the peel and eat shrimp carry over from the Oceanside location. The kitchen will also dish “tinned seafood,” popular in Spain and made in-house.

Meanwhile the bar has an endless summer vibe with margaritas, sangrias, and the restaurant’s own orange crush cocktail in addition to ice cold, local brews.

“Expect positive vibes and an inclusive space where friends and family alike can gather for a good time,” Hello Betty Bethesda GM Ryan Zemel says.

Hello Betty will open with lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch this spring. The patio bar will open in the summer.

Grid View Seafood and summer drinks are on the menu at Hello Betty Bethesda Hello Betty

