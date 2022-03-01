 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Call Your Mother’s Debut Dinner Menu Brings Pizza Bagels and Brisket Tacos to Bethesda

The Pike & Rose locale also serves hot hoagies, latkes, and its beloved bagel sandwiches after 4 p.m.

by Tierney Plumb
A pizza bagel in a basket by Call Your Mother
Call Your Mother’s dinnertime pizza bagels (tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, and pesto on a sliced wood-fired bagel).
Tim Casey/Call Your Mother

Hit “Jew-ish” deli Call Your Mother drops dinner tonight for the first time in its three-year history, tasking its North Bethesda location to test drive the third meal.

Call Your Mother’s months-old store at Pike & Rose complex (11807 Grand Park Avenue) rolls out the new nighttime menu on Tuesday, March 1. Daily dinner runs 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Normal breakfast and lunch hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) will continue.

Pastrami brisket tacos and pizza bagels, which made brief, pre-pandemic appearances at the CYM flagship in Park View, show up for dinner in Bethesda alongside new hot subs, a tuna melt on rye, latkes, and its popular breakfast sandwiches served in colorful baskets. That means CYM’s wood-fired bagels are available for the first time at night (most of its six stores close by 2 p.m.).

The months-old location’s large size (2,300 square feet) makes it an ideal site to do dinner and experiment with new dishes, says co-founder Andrew Dana. A section of hot sandwiches, dressed with American and cheddar cheeses, herb mayo, pickles, and jalapenos, come on a homemade sub “boll” (not roll). Dana describes the hybrid bread as “if brioche and Challah had a baby.” “The Jet Ski” loops in brisket and pastrami, while smoked turkey is the starring meat on the “The Manatee.” Another hot sub comes with cauliflower and latkes. The same ingredients reappear in a trio of tacos served on homemade corn tortillas.

A trio of tacos in a basket
Cauliflower, latke, and cheddar tacos on CYM-made corn tortillas.
Tim Casey/Call Your Mother
A meaty sandwich cut in half in a red basket
“The Jet Ski” brisket and pastrami sandwich (American and cheddar cheeses, herb mayo, pickles, and jalapenos).
Tim Casey/Call Your Mother

Pending approvals, look for booze (another CYM first) in Bethesda soon. There’s no plans to roll out dinner at its other locations quite yet. With office (and actual) parties starting to make a comeback, CYM just unleashed catering capabilities for the first time.

Bagels and accoutrements in a cardboard box
Call Your Mother just rolled out a catering arm.
Tim Casey/Call Your Mother

Bethesda’s “Bfast 4 Dinner” section includes two of its most popular sandwiches on an everything bagel: “Royal Palm” (plain cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and capers) and “The Sun City” (local bacon or pastrami, bodega-style local eggs, American and cheddar cheeses, spicy honey).

For a break from carbs, there’s a dinnertime deli salad. The colorful bowl comes with romaine, arugula, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, pickled onion, bagel chips, and honey lime dressing. Add bacon, turkey, smoked salmon, tuna salad, whitefish salad, or smashed avocado.

A woman holding baskets of tacos with a colorful mural in the background
Call Your Mother co-founder Daniela Moreira holding Bethesda’s two types of dinner tacos.
Tim Casey/Call Your Mother

Co-owners Dana and 2017 Eater Young Gun Daniela Moreira debuted the smash-hit bagel brand in Park View in fall 2018, earning a spot on Eater’s 16 best new restaurants in America the subsequent year.

During the pandemic, Capitol Hill, Georgetown, a pink Bethesda bagel trolley, and Pike & Rose locales followed. The sixth D.C.-area shop opened in West End’s Yours Truly DC Hotel this year. Altogether, Dana says CYM makes and sells a whopping 13,000 bagels on weekends. One of its weekend customers is President Joe Biden, who swung by the Georgetown store after Sunday mass just days after his Inauguration.

Dana just missed Biden that day, but he did get to hand-deliver an order to former President Barack Obama. He likes his bagel plain and toasted with butter, says Dana.

“He’s as nice, funny and charismatic as you’d think, if not more,” he says.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Russia House Faces an Uncertain Future After Sustaining Costly Damage

By Stephanie Carter and Tierney Plumb

José Andrés and World Central Kitchen Head to Poland to Aid Ukrainians in Need

By Stephanie Carter

Hot Lola’s Will Bring its Cult Chicken Sandwiches to Rosslyn

By Stephanie Carter

A Running List of What D.C.-Area Restaurants and Bars Are Doing to Help Ukraine

By Stephanie Carter and Tierney Plumb

Virginia Joins a Growing List of States Pulling Russian Vodka From Shelves

By Stephanie Carter and Tierney Plumb

King Street Oyster Bar and Tatte Bakery Expand to Northwest D.C.

By Stephanie Carter

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world