All of Eater DC’s Coverage of the Ukrainian Crisis

As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, local chefs, restaurateurs, and owners are coming up with ways to help the war-torn country from afar.

D.C.’s humanitarian chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen wasted no time, flying to Poland to feed meals to fleeing Ukrainian refugees around the clock. And many of D.C.’s Eastern Europe restaurants show solidarity with Ukraine with fundraisers and specials to aid in relief efforts.

As Virginia ABC stores join a growing list of U.S. states banning Russian vodka sales, some local bars are choosing to donate sales of — rather than dump — the product. Meanwhile, Dupont’s Russia House now faces an uncertain future after being unfairly targeted by vandals over the weekend.