Raise a Glass to the Cherry Blossoms With These Blushing Cocktails

With the green beer of St. Patrick’s Day in the rear view mirror, D.C. can now turn its attention to the pretty pink tipples blossoming in D.C.’s bars

D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off tomorrow, March 19, and bars and restaurants across town are pouring blushing libations in honor of the short-lived pink buds popping up along the Tidal Basin.

This running guide features cherry blossom-themed sips all over town. Stay tuned for updates.

VUE bar is pouring five cherry blossom-themed cocktails from its perch atop the 11th floor of the Hotel Washington. Sip tipples like the Tidal Basin Paloma (tequila, cherry puree, and grapefruit soda) or Lady Bird’s Highball (Bombay bramble blackberry and raspberry gin, St. Germain elderflower, ginger ale, mint, and lime juice) throughout the season. Reserve a table on Tock. (515 15th Street NW)

The Doyle, the handsome midcentury lounge in The Dupont Circle, has both a cherry blossom whiskey flight and cocktails like the Yuki’s Gibson with Nikka Gin, Hana-Kohaku plum sake, Pink Peppercorn, and Carpano. (1500 New Hampshire Avenue NW)

The Fairmont Washington, D.C. is embracing the cherry this season with cherry-infused cocktails in the Lobby bar. A fizzy cherry spritzer combines Stoli black cherry vodka, cherry syrup, sauvignon blanc, and soda; while a Beefeater gin-based cocktail gets in the spirit with Luxardo maraschino liqueur and grapefruit juice. Both are $12.

The real stunner is the dessert from executive pasty chef A.J. Thalakkat, also available in the Lobby bar. A Sakura and peach blossom gelée is made with peach blossom sake and pickled Sakura cherry blossoms.

The specials are available from March 20 through April 17. (The Fairmont, 2401 M Street NW)

Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Barracks Row is looking pretty in pink. “Miss Pixie” Windsor of local decor and furnishings store Miss Pixie’s has decorated the restaurant with pink Japanese lanterns, parasols, and cherry blossom branches. Local artist David Amoroso has decked the halls with Cherry Blossom-themed art. Take it in while sipping a Spring Blossom cocktail with gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and rose with a sugar and rose petal rim. (713 8th Street SE)

Mount Vernon’s shimmering rooftop lounge Ciel Social Club kicks off Cherry Blossom Season with specialty cocktails like the Lucky Cat (Don Ciccio and Figli Cerasum with Txurrut Basque vermouth, Pedro Ximenez sherry, and black walnut) and Bloom (Stateside vodka, Don and Cicco ambrosia aperitivo, yuzu, cherry blossom fermented honey, and an orange twist). Meanwhile, the sprawling 12-foot brass chandelier will get cherry blossom decor. (601 K Street NW)

Glamorous Morris American bar is mixing up Water Lily cocktails (Monkey 47 gin, Cointreau, crème de violette, and a hint of lemon) and Cherry Blossom Manhattans (Wild Turkey 101 rye, Dolin Rouge, Cherry Heering, bitters, and a drop of absinthe). (1020 7th Street NW)