A decadent banana split on a blue and white plate
A banana split loaded with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, honey roasted peanuts, Tajín popcorn, chocolate, and caramel sauce.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s

Filed under:

All-Day Harvey’s Brings Falls Church Homey Comfort Foods With Local Flair

Virginia native and first-time owner Thomas Harvey sends out beer cheesesteaks, hearty pastas, and decadent banana splits

by Lisa Ruland

Fall Church’s new Harvey’s is so into sourcing local, the names of homegrown breweries, wineries, farmers, meat purveyors, and even construction partners are artfully etched in colorful letters on a chalkboard wall upon entry.

The all-day American eatery and market comes from first-time restaurant owner and Virginia native Thomas Harvey, the former executive chef at charcuterie standard bearers Partisan and Red Apron Butcher in D.C., and most recently, Tuskie’s Restaurant Group in Virginia. Harvey’s breakout namesake project (513 W. Broad Street, Falls Church) augments a growing downtown dining strip that counts Thompson Italian and Dogwood Tavern as neighbors.

Family-friendly, 48-seat Harvey’s opens with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, with a small market selling beer, wine, and provisions like takeaway salads, sandwiches, and heat-and-eat entrees. A subscription-based monthly wine club (two bottles for $45) debuts in May.

Harvey’s, which also houses a 12-person bar facing its open kitchen and 60-seat patio, accepts walk-ins only (no reservations). Opening hours range from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with Sunday service coming soon.

Harvey’s starts the day with La Colombe coffee and four types of breakfast sandwiches ($7), including a “Sweet Fire” variety with scrambled eggs, fried chicken, pimiento cheese, and hot honey. Customers can also build their own with an assortment of meats, veggies, cheese, and sauces like smoked tomato chutney and IPA-ioli.

Delightfully messy egg sandwiches arrive on a biscuit, English muffin, or croissant.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s

A combined lunch and dinner menu ($12 to $28) leans into comforting pub fare. Fried calamari, fire-roasted onion dip, Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese, Caesar salad, burgers, and pastrami sandwiches join mains like spaghetti carbonara, porter-braised Seven Hills beef short ribs, a chicken Cobb salad, and steak frites, all served on decorative vintage plates. A veggie-friendly main features Portobello mushroom “steak” and royal trumpet “scallops.”

The same local ingredients that help build the menu can also be taken home. The market sells cuts of Lynchburg, Virginia’s Seven Hills beef, bacon and charcuterie from D.C.’s Epicuring, and produce from Virginia’s Sylvanaqua Farms. Wines sold at the market ($25 to $80) can be enjoyed in the dining room for a small corkage fee.

A plate of Deviled eggs
Deviled eggs topped with pimento cheese, candied bacon, and chicharróns.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s
Rows of canned beers on a wooden table
Canned creations from Sterling’s Rocket Frog Brewing and Richmond’s Hardywood can be sipped on-site or sold for consumption at home.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s

A chef standing in front of a chalkboard
Harvey’s owner/chef Thomas Harvey.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s
Pastas include a bowl of fusilli beef bolognese or spaghetti carbonara.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s
Creamy beer cheese builds steak or chicken subs with peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s

Harvey started cooking in 2004 in Purcellville, Virginia, before working as a personal chef and later graduating from the now-shuttered Academie de Cuisine culinary school in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He went on to work under two top chefs in D.C.: Frank Ruta and Fabio Trabbochi at now-closed Palena in Cleveland Park and Casa Luca, respectively.

Harvey’s sprinkles in a number of personal family touches. A black-and-white floor tile is modeled after the one in his grandmother’s kitchen, and a honey-sweetened cake relies on his mother-in-law’s recipe.

“We want the feeling to be like you’re at friends and family’s house,” says Harvey. “Those are the best experiences.”

Bratwurst on a stick
Bratwurst, Yorkshire pudding, and mustard on a stick.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s
Roasted chicken with Brussels sprouts and mac and cheese on a floral plate.
Roasted chicken joins mac and cheese and Brussels sprouts.
Butcher Photography/Harvey’s

Harvey's

513 W. Broad Street, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 Visit Website
