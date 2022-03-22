Share All sharing options for: Celebrate Cherry Blossoms at D.C. Bars, Restaurants, and Hotels

The world famous cherry blossoms draw droves of tourists and locals to the Tidal Basin every spring, so it should come as no surprise that D.C.’s restaurant industry wants a piece of the action too.

Peak bloom is predicted for Tuesday, March 22 through Friday, March 25, but plenty of chefs and bartenders plan to capitalize on the short-lived pink buds well into April. D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off on Sunday, March 20, and runs through Sunday, April 17.

Read on for packaged guides to cherry blossom-themed teas; cocktails; and menu takeovers, parties, and pop-ups.