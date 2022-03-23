A New Duke’s Grocery for Navy Yard Will Be Big on Booze

Duke’s Grocery, the British-style pub for fancy sandwiches and snack plates, will open a fourth D.C. location — and biggest bar yet — in Navy Yard this fall.

Located a one-block walk from Nationals Park, Duke’s will import familiar favorites like its epic weekday happy hour (noon to 7 p.m.), when beers, wines, and well liquors are $6, bottomless brunch, and of course, its essential burger that carries a registered trademark (1201 Half Street SE).

That “Proper Burger” (gooey gouda, dill pickles, charred onions, sweet chili sauce, arugula, garlic aioli, brioche bun) catapulted the East London-style pub from the original location in Dupont to additional outposts in Woodley Park, Foggy Bottom, and now, Navy Yard. The Southeast neighborhood recently lost a big burger option with the closure of ABC Pony, but prime patties still exist at places like Salt Line and Swizzler.

Duke’s Grocery’s cuisine-hopping “sarnies” section also includes wagyu and Impossible burgers, a lamb and beef gyro, pastrami grinder, banh mi, and jerk chicken thighs with naan. Openers include tartines, latkes, and quinoa bowls.

A huge, roll-up garage door will offer a breezy connection between the patio and interior, which will likely stay on brand with a bright red telephone booth. A supersized bar and TV count caters to baseball fans flooding in and out of Nationals Park.

Guests can expect a dozen beers on draft, stiff cocktails, and large wine list from lunch until late. Current Duke’s outposts show love for both local and English breweries (London Pride, Strongbow) to go along with U.K.’s treasured gin Pimm’s Cup and variations on classics like a citrus crush, blood orange margarita, and cacao Negroni.

Duke’s newly named executive chef Allyn “Ink” Barrack, who most recently manned the kitchen at D.C.’s North Italia, plans to add more local ingredients and rotating dishes on the menu. Duo Group managing partner Daniel Kramer also runs Korean barbecue spot Gogi Yogi in Shaw and the soon-to-open Chesapeake Crab Shack & Bar on U Street NW.

His original Duke’s Grocery debuted in Dupont Circle in 2013, followed by a postage stamp-sized Duke’s Counter across from Smithsonian Zoo in 2016, and Duke’s Grocery Foggy Bottom in 2019.