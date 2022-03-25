Where to Dine for Iftar After a Long Day of Fasting

During Ramadan (this year it begins on the evening of Saturday, April 2), many Muslims come together to break their fast at the end of each day. Some restaurants in D.C. offer special iftar menus for a refreshing change of pace during the 30 days.

Since restaurants are just starting to share Ramadan plans, this menu will be updated as more are released. Here’s a running roundup of Iftar menus and more:

Know of a D.C. restaurant with an Iftar menu?

Ramadan Dining Resources

Nonprofit organization Dine After Dark keeps a running list of restaurants serving halal meals after dark. Additionally, the organization encourages businesses to extend hours during Ramadan since sundown happens as late as 9 p.m. some days. The 2022 guide will come out soon.

Among many efforts from Center DC, which facilitates faith-based Islamic gatherings, is DC Iftar League. Its goal is to connect community members with each other “so that no one has to break fast — and eat dinner — alone.” Join Iftar League here.

Restaurants with Iftar Menus, and Other Special Iftar Events

During the 30 days of Ramadan, Turkish spot Ottoman Taverna in Mt. Vernon Triangle is serving a special iftar menu. Dates, green olives, black olives, and pita arrive at the table as soon as fast breaks. Diners choose one cold mezze, one hot mezze, one entree, and one dessert ($34.95). View the expansive menu here. (425 I Street NW)

Adams Morgan’s Meze has a $35 Iftar menu that kicks things off with lentil soup, tabagi, and shepherd’s salad. Follow that with entrees like Turkish beef stew, white bean stew with lamb sausage, or a mixed grill plate. Desserts include baklava, rice pudding, or fresh fruit. View the full menu here. (2437 18th Street NW)

After two years of hosting this iftar virtually, Islamic Relief USA is back in person to commemorate Ramadan at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park (3111 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church) Sunday, April 10 at 6 p.m. with speakers and dinner. Tickets are $40 per person or $350 for a table of ten. Childcare is $15. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Bawadi’s daily dinner buffet starts at sundown each night of Ramadan with Middle Eastern food. This full-service halal restaurant in Falls Church is serving specials and more during the Ramadan buffet. (6304 Leesburg Pike)