Eater D.C. Is Looking for a New Associate Editor. Is It You?

Eater is looking for an experienced reporter, ideally with some editing experience, to contribute to Eater D.C., one of its marquee publications. This person will work under D.C. editor Tierney Plumb, the site’s former associate editor, who was recently promoted to a new role overseeing the site. They will be eager to be on the ground, telling the stories of the people who make the D.C. dining scene interesting and unforgettable. This person will care equally about new businesses and those that have demonstrated longevity and resilience across decades.

The Eater D.C. editor will contribute to the day-to-day coverage of the site, including its mix of news stories, service-focused maps and guides, and short features. They also will assist with scheduling/strategizing for social media and the Eater D.C. newsletter. We’re looking for someone with the flexibility to take on additional duties when the city editor is out on assignment or taking vacation as well.

This is a part-time Vox Media Union position (25 hours/week), represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, with excellent benefits. If all of this sounds exciting, head over to this Vox Media job posting, and follow the instructions, including providing a cover letter and a resume.