Virginia Just Got a Foxtrot Market and Cafe of its Own

Foxtrot Market, the buzzy, all-day boutique convenience store and cafe with a delivery app carrying everything from CBD seltzers to hummus, just planted its flag in Virginia with a new outpost opening today in Old Town, Alexandria.

The one-stop shop (701 King Street) stocks a wide variety of grab-and-go items, with a special focus on products sourced directly from makers in and around D.C., ranging from Alexandria’s own Port City Brewing to Dolcezza Gelato to supersized cookies from That’s Taysty.

“From great shopping to craft breweries to farmer’s markets, it felt like a natural fit and we’re excited to join the neighborhood,” co-founder Mike LaVitola says of choosing Alexandria of Foxtrot’s first Virginia outlet.

The Alexandria location is also rolling out a spring cafe menu, featuring an elote Caesar bowl with roasted corn, cotija, and masa croutons, as well as burrata toast with toasted sourdough and caramelized shallots.

Foxtrot’s coffee selection includes a new signature Cherry Blossom latte made with house-made cherry syrup made from a blend of rose, beetroot, and cherry, plus espresso from Vigilante Coffee Company, capitalizing on the D.C.-area’s cherry blossom infatuation.

The cafe menu is available for both takeout and dining in, with seats available across the store’s two-story mezzanine seating. Several on-site drink taps contain an expansive selection of craft beer and wine, picked by in-house sommelier Dylan Melvin. Local picks include the aforementioned Port City Brewing, Other Half Brewing, and Solace Brewing. For bottles to go, bundled options sort wines by woman-owned, Black-owned, top-selling and more.

Following a $17 million fundraising round in early 2020, the brand banked on its app-based delivery platform during the pandemic and planted a pair of D.C. locations in Georgetown and Mt. Vernon Triangle.

Today’s March 3 opening also marks one year since Foxtrot opened its first D.C. location in Georgetown on Wisconsin Avenue. In the short time since, Foxtrot has expanded into two more locations across the District in Dupont Circle and Mount Vernon Triangle.

Foxtrot is celebrating its grand opening with daily specials through the end of the week. The first 500 shoppers on opening day receive a branded tote bag filled with candy. On Friday, those who pay with the Foxtrot app can take half off select wines all day long, and on Saturday, anyone who pays with the app between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. gets $2 off any café or grab-and-go item.

The opening of the Old Town location marks the multi-city franchise’s 18th store between the D.C. area, Chicago, and Dallas.

Regular store hours are Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.