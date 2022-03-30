A ‘Coming to America’ Pop-Up Is Coming to Virginia

McDowell’s, the burger counter at the heart of Eddie Murphy’s 1988 cult classic romantic comedy Coming to America, is being resurrected this May in Springfield Town Center (6500 Franconia-Springfield Parkway).

McDowells, a fully unauthorized “pop-up parody restaurant fan experience” will start serving Big Micks in a space that very closely mimics its movie inspiration, courtesy of JMC Pop Ups, the Washingtonian reports.

The seedless bun burger the fictional restaurant is known for is on the menu, plus a meatless variety and a Magnum Mick with one pound of beef on a long, seedless bun. The pop-up will also sling chicken chunks, salads, and a few more items.

In addition to the burger cafe at the heart of the movie, the pop-up will also bring to life Murphy’s character’s apartment and Mr. McDowell’s office, also according to the Washingtonian.

Joe McCullough, owner of JMC Pop Ups, has an impressive track record of recreating movie and television show restaurants as immersive pop-ups. He ran Moe’s Tavern in the same space last year, and McDowell’s has already popped up elsewhere in the Mid-Atlantic, including New Jersey. His company has also run Galaxy Burger pop-ups.

McDowell’s pop-up will run from May 20 through June 5 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., at the Springfield Town Center. Tickets, which start at $35 for adults ($15 for kids) are available here.