 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Fast-Casual Spot for Indian Streets Foods Lands in the Heart of Penn Quarter

Bindaas Bowls and Rolls opens Monday, April 18, with customizable bowls, chicken tikka rolls, masala chai, and more

by Aparna Krishnamoorthy
A colorful bowl of meat and veggies over rice
Diners can customize bowls with proteins, grains, and sauces at Bindaas Bowls and Rolls.
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

D.C. empire builder Ashok Bajaj translates iconic Indian dishes into takeout-friendly fare with the anticipated debut of Penn Quarter’s Bindaas Rolls and Bowls.

Bajaj and his James Beard Award-winning chef Vikram Sunderam unveil the 35-seat offshoot of their sit-down Bindaas brand on Monday, April 18 (415 7th Street NW).

Located right around the corner from their fine-dining Indian flagship Rasika, Bindaas Bowls Rolls and Bowls marks Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s first foray into the fast-casual market. Over the past 30 years, Bajaj has mostly opened fancy fixtures that cater to high-profile regulars and special occasions through impeccable plating and service. That includes La Bise and Bombay Club near the White House, Modena near CityCenter DC, and Annabelle in Dupont.

“Having a lot of upscale restaurants, it’s a lot of stress. Having something casual and fun will balance things out,” he tells Eater.

The “bowls” side of the equation at Bindaas Rolls and Bowls lets diners start with a grain like basmati rice, curried quinoa, lemon rice noodles, or coconut brown rice. From there, they can pick a protein like salmon, chicken tikka, lamb meatballs or a vegetarian paneer-sweet potato kofta. Sauce finishers include options like ginger and coconut-based moilee, creamy tomato tikka masala, mellow cashew korma, or a spicy red chile vindaloo.

Customers can also mix and match proteins and sauces, with staff trained to provide recommendations on combinations. Bowls come with a side of kachumber — a simple and fresh chopped salad with onions, tomato and cucumber. The restaurant also offers four bowl creations of its own that will change up based on seasonality and demand.

The “rolls” part of the menu centers around kathi rolls, a quintessential street food favorite in Calcutta. In Penn Quarter, fillings like chicken tikka, paneer and peppers, or lamb roast are wrapped in flatbread and travel well out the door. Much of the menu is $12 and under.

Bajaj toyed with breaking into D.C.’s hot fast-casual market for years, but the fact “everyone was pivoting to takeout and delivery” during the pandemic — on top of an ideal space that fell into his lap — pushed him to do it.

A tile-lined interior of a fast-casual restaurant
Diners familiar with the Bindaas brand will feel right at home at its fast-casual offshoot, which features playful pops of color, graffiti, and tile work.
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

“A chance meeting with the landlord outside the vacant space got this moving. He said that if I wanted the space it was mine,” he says. “It seemed right for a casual concept.”

The new offshoot also introduces diners to snacks like curry puffs, a common item in street-side bakeries in India. At Bindaas, the flaky puff pastry surrounds chicken or chili-cheese fillings. Growing up in India, he used to buy the puffs by the dozen as an afternoon snack with a cup of masala chai. For sandwiches, buttery buns house Parsi-style fried chicken or a spiced, 10-vegetable patty — a twist on Mumbai’s popular potato-based vada pav.

A puff pastry on a white plate
Curry puffs at Bindaas Bowls and Rolls.
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

His hit gunpowder fries, another crossover from Bindaas, join samosas and masala popcorn on the snacks front. Masala chai, cold beers, seasonal cocktails, wines, and mango lassi are also available.

For those in a hurry to get back to work, a grab-and-go section lets customers pick up pre-packaged bowls, rolls, and snacks and pay via an express checkout line.

After mulling over various cuisines for his fast-casual debut, Bajaj decided to lean into his tried-and-true Bindaas brand. The original opened in Cleveland Park in 2016, followed by another a year later in Foggy Bottom. He doesn’t want diners to compare the Bindaas offshoot to his fancier Indian mainstays Bombay Club or Rasika.

“The focus on quality and consistent recipes across our concepts will not be compromised. Come in, have fun, and try something new,” says Bajaj.

All proceeds from its first 100 customers during opening week will go towards José Andrés’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen to help Ukrainians in need.

A mango-topped cheesecake
A bright mango and cardamom cheesecake at Bindaas Bowls and Rolls.
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Michelin Teases Out a Whopping 16 Additions to Its Upcoming Guide

By Tierney Plumb

Chef Tim Ma Revamps a Crystal City Cafe With Lemongrass Pork Spaghetti

By Tierney Plumb and Adele Chapin

An Adorable Grocery Store Pops Up in Union Market This Spring

By Stephanie Carter, Tierney Plumb, and 2 more

A Running List of What D.C.-Area Restaurants and Bars Are Doing to Help Ukraine

By Stephanie Carter and Tierney Plumb

Maketto’s New H Street Sister Bronze Explores Afrofuturism Through Food

By Tierney Plumb

Logan Circle’s Craft Beer Destination ChurchKey Returns After a Two-Year Hiatus

Plus, more D.C. restaurant reopenings to note

By Tierney Plumb, Stephanie Carter, and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world