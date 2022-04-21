Eat Brgz Brings $5 Martini Fridays to Chinatown

Eat Brgz, a fast-casual counter for experimental mix-in burgers and proprietary low-fat, protein-packed milkshakes on Capitol Hill, will add a second D.C. location directly across from Capital One Arena next month.

The homegrown company’s new Chinatown digs (704 Seventh Street NW) debuts Monday, May 9, with a bigger focus on cocktails than the 3-year-old Southeast original, which counted Michelle Obama as an early customer.

Eat Brgz’s new bar manager Devlin Barry-Hoke (Pearl Dive, Maydan, Momofuku) will send out a rotating list of draft cocktails ($12) from a 25-foot bar. To start the weekend early, a five-hour, $5 martini happy hour kicks off at noon every Friday. Barry-Hoke’s cocktail menu also includes an Old Fashioned, espresso martini, rum punch, elderflower spritz, and other spins on classics.

Eat Brgz founder Brandon Gaynor shakes up the American classic by mixing fresh ingredients and spices into each burger patty, which arrive in a freshly baked potato roll or gluten-free cauliflower bun or on a salad. All burgers are topped with one of seven homemade sauces.

The starting lineup in Chinatown includes an approachable Basic Brg (applewood bacon, red onion, pickles, aged cheddar and “basic” seasoning) and Buffalo chicken variety with blue cheese, scallions, celery, and carrots.

A globe-trotting section of burgers features the popular Mexico City (chorizo, red onions, bell pepper medley, jalapenos, Oaxaca cheese and taco seasoning), and a Greek salad inspires another order. Diners are encouraged to customize creations with the choice of four mixed-in toppings. Orders can be made on-site at a kiosk or in advance online or via text.

A weekday happy hour will shave $3 off draft cocktails to go along with $7 wines and $6 draft beers. Capitol Hill cocktails making their way over to Chinatown include The Second Ward (vodka, lemon, mint, aloe) and Summertime Sadness (mezcal, watermelon, lemon, Campari).

Daily hours (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) will expand well into the night later this summer.