Aslin Beer Company’s Logan Circle Beer Garden Will Open in May With Its Own Coffee Shop

Logan Circle’s newest beer garden is almost here. Aslin Beer Company just announced an opening date for the Northern Virginia brewery’s highly-anticipated foray into D.C.

Get ready for the new Aslin beer garden to kick open its doors to the public on Monday, May 16 at 1740 14th Street NW. The brewery known for its psychedelic can designs and playful spirit will serve 21 Aslin draft beers. The plan is to also feature two rotating drafts from breweries across the country, and a one-barrel brewing system to create special releases that are exclusive to the Logan Circle taproom.

The D.C. location joins brewery outposts in Alexandria and Herndon, but this 14th Street spot marks the company’s big foray into coffee too. Aslin Coffee will open up early for lattes, stay open for remote work and then transition to brews and dinner over firepit with food from the onsite Bun’d Up food truck.

Aslin connected with industry vet Danielle “Dani” Moreno to head up Aslin Coffee, which will serve serve traditional espresso beverages, pour-overs, and teas. Moreno is roasting all Aslin Coffee beans to order in Virginia, and putting her own spin on coffee and tea drinks with nods to her Filipino and Mexican heritage.

Every in-house order will arrive with a pandan-flavored otap (a buttery, flaky Filipino cookie), with coffee served in custom ceramic mugs. To start out, Aslin Coffee will serve housemade syrup flavors like orange cardamom brown butter caramel and a black sesame snickerdoodle. Moreno will also whip up Vietnamese-style coffee, but with dulce de leche instead of condensed milk. Chai tea will be made fresh in-house every day, and Aslin Coffee is teaming up with Centreville’s Bôn Tea House to curate the tea selection.

Moreno’s jumped from pastry chef to wine (she’s a Level 3 Sommelier and the former general manger of now-closed natural wine bar Dio). “The real reason I got into coffee was a pride thing,” she tells Eater DC. “I was hanging out with coffee people who were in Dio and their palates were so much better than mine.” She started roasting coffee in 2018, and now will focus on “thoughtful coffee drinking” at Aslin Coffee, prioritizing positive environmental and labor practices in the coffee industry.

Aslin Coffee will be open in Logan Circle Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and weekends from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Architecture firm //3877 is handling the design of the 211-seat, indoor/outdoor beer garden/coffee shop, which is influenced by 1950s gas stations and auto shops. It’s fitting, since the vacant lot at the corner of 14th St. and S St. NW was once a former fueling station.

This piece of property had long been desired as a beer garden spot: Dacha Beer Garden previously faced neighborhood pushback for its plans for an outdoor water hole and instead opted to open up its sprawling Nationals Park beer garden instead.

Aslin’s corner beer garden was originally slated to open in fall 2021, and faced an arduous approval process since the site fell under the purview of not one but three Advisory Neighborhood Commissions: U Street, Dupont Circle, and Logan Circle.

Founded in 2015 by co-owners and brothers-in-law Andrew Kelley and Kai Leszkowicz, Aslin’s been growing by leaps and bounds lately. Arlington’s very ‘90s pizzeria Nighthawk Pizza opened in March with 10 Aslin beers on tap at all times.

In addition being part of that project, Aslin plans on opening its own restaurant called Izzi alongside its Herndon taproom on May 23. (Izzi will also include a branch of Aslin Coffee). Meanwhile, the brewery is heading to Pennsylvania as well with the opening of Aslin Pittsburgh this August in The Strip District.

When Aslin DC opens at 1740 14th Street NW on May 16, its hours are slated for Monday though Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.